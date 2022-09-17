Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
UK regulator says FTX has no authorization to operate in the country
The U.K. Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) said FTX operates within the country without authorization, the Financial Times reported on Sept 19. According to the FCA, those using FTX “will not have access to the Financial Ombudsman Service or be protected by the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS), so you are unlikely to get your money back if things go wrong.”
Benzinga
Regulator Says FTX 'Targeting' Crypto Consumers In UK Without Authorization: 'Unlikely To Get Your Money Back If Things Go Wrong'
Sam Bankman-Fried's cryptocurrency exchange FTX is operating in the United Kingdom without authorization, the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) on Monday stated, as it warned that investors will not get their money back “if things go wrong.”. “Almost all firms and individuals offering, promoting, or selling financial services or products...
The U.K.’s top financial regulator warned consumers against using FTX. The company says it’s being impersonated by a scammer
The UK's top regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, issued a warning to consumers about Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto exchange FTX. The U.K.’s top financial regulator issued a warning to consumers that Bahamas-based crypto exchange FTX is not authorized to offer financial services or products in the country. In a note...
kitco.com
A digital dollar would allow Americans to directly open up an account at the Fed
(Kitco News) - Central bank digital currencies (CBDC) have become a popular topic of discussion in recent months as more than 100 governments from around the world are in various stages of exploring the launch of digital cash. Friday’s release of a regulatory framework by the Biden White House included...
RELATED PEOPLE
cryptopotato.com
Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments
Both Palazzo Versace Dubai and Varus will use the Binance payment app to add a crypto payment facility. Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services. Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed...
‘Our rules have to evolve’: The crypto industry is trapped in regulatory purgatory
Many in the crypto industry have been calling for clear guidance from government regulators, especially as new sectors like DeFi evolve and high-profile companies like Celsius collapse. “As markets have evolved, our rules have to evolve as well,” said U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission chair Gary Gensler, speaking about his...
coingeek.com
Singapore: SBI Digital Markets snags license to offer digital asset services
SBI Digital Markets Pte Ltd has been awarded a Capital Markets Services (CMS) License in Singapore. The firm was issued the license by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) after receiving an in-principle approval back in May. The scope of the license will see the subsidiary of the Japanese-based SBI...
6m people set to receive £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday
Around six million people will receive a one-off £150 disability cost-of-living payment from Tuesday.Those being paid a qualifying disability benefit will be paid automatically from September 20.The vast majority of those eligible are expected to receive their one-off payment by the start of October, the UK Government has said.People with disabilities often face higher related costs, such as care and mobility needs.Those who may be eligible for the payment include people receiving the disability living allowance, personal independence payment, attendance allowance, Scottish disability benefits (adult disability payment and child disability payment), armed forces independence payment, constant attendance allowance, or the...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
coingeek.com
Is ETH a security? If it wasn’t before, it is now
Last week, the long-awaited Ethereum “Merge” finally arrived, switching Ethereum from a proof of work to a proof of stake consensus mechanism. So far, it appears to have made the switch without major technical problems. Although, it’s still early days, and it will be some time before we know for sure that the Merge hasn’t introduced new vulnerabilities as happened with the 2019 Constantinople update.
u.today
SEC Suing Crypto Influencer for Promoting Shady Projects
Controversial cryptocurrency influencer Ian Balina has been sued by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Balina allegedly failed to disclose the compensation he received for promoting initial coin offerings, thus violating federal securities laws. The SEC complaint says that he received a 30% bonus from software company Sparkster to promote...
crowdfundinsider.com
Regulated Crypto Bank: SEBA Bank Recognized as Top Digital Asset Offering
SEBA Bank, a Switzerland-based regulated “crypto-bank”, has been awarded the 2022 Digital Wealth Management Impact Award for “Digital Asset Offering’’ by global consultancy, Aite-Novarica Group. Mathias Schütz, Head of Client and Tech Solutions at SEBA Bank, commented on the award:. “We are thrilled that...
As MENA FIs Adopt Open Banking, EU’s Mistakes Loom Large
Unlike the United Kingdom and Europe, the use of application programming interfaces (APIs) by third parties to access consumers’ financial data with their consent — a process known as open banking — is still in its early days in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). But...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metallicus announces supercharged Metal Pay API, to allow Banks & Fintechs to offer Cryptocurrencies
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Metallicus, a leader in digital assets and blockchain technologies, today unveiled Metal Pay API, a fully customizable, secure, compliant solution that enables any financial services or consumer-facing business to cater to their customers’ growing interest in cryptocurrencies. The API is an extension of the established Metal Pay infrastructure that will enable partners to supplement their core business product offerings to drive new growth opportunities and competitive advantage. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920006097/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
Benzinga
Teklip Announces the Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit on October 4-5, 2022, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - September 19, 2022) - Excitement for the World's Most Global Blockchain & Crypto Conference is at its peak as Blockchain Economy Dubai Summit date is approaching. Teklip’s Blockchain Economy Events are attended by famous TV&Film Stars, Pop-Stars, Ministries and industry leaders such as Blockchain.com, MicroStrategy, KuCoin, Crypto.com, BITMAIN, Ledger, Kraken, Gate.io, BitMex, OKX and many more since its very first 2019 edition.
coingeek.com
Australia: Senator introduces bill regulating digital assets, stablecoins and digital yuan
A senator in Australia has introduced a new bill that seeks to regulate digital assets, stablecoins, virtual asset service providers (VASPs), and the use of China’s digital yuan in the country. The bill, titled Digital Assets (Market Regulation) Bill 2022, was introduced by Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg. It will...
coingeek.com
Thai SEC plots ban on digital currency deposit and lending services
Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is mulling a potential ban on digital asset firms from providing depository services. The news comes after a meeting by the SEC with industry participants over the implosion faced by firms during the summer. The ban has been approved in principle, and a...
decrypt.co
NFT Marketplace OpenSea to Integrate Ethereum Scaling Solution Arbitrum
OpenSea has slated a September 21 launch for Arbitrum, adding to the four existing chains currently on the marketplace. Leading NFT marketplace OpenSea has announced it will add the layer-2 Ethereum scaling solution Arbitrum. Following successful deployment tomorrow, Arbitrum will join four existing networks on the marketplace: Ethereum, Solana, Polygon,...
Revolut Data Breach Ends Up Exposing Personal Details Of Nearly 50,000 Users
The report from the State Data Protection Inspectorate confirms that the Revolut data breach may have impacted 50,000 of its customers. Revolut had recently encountered a malicious cyber attack that resulted in jeopardizing the company’s database temporarily. Leading fintech startup Revolut recently fell prey to a malicious cyber attack...
TechCrunch
Fintech app Portabl raises $2.5M to help consumers securely store financial data
It provides identity management and protection for financial services, banking and consumer apps, but Soffio calls it a financial digital passport, which helps with user identification, making the task less cumbersome for both consumers and financial services. He said the company’s goal is to wean people from passwords, helping consumers obtain more ownership over their economic data by granting control over who can access it.
CoinTelegraph
Crypto insurance market expands with decentralized and centralized options
Insurance is key for financially securing important assets. Yet, the cryptocurrency sector — which is predicted to reach a global market size of $4.94 billion by 2030 — may be lagging behind when it comes to insuring digital assets. For instance, it’s been noted that less than 1%...
Comments / 2