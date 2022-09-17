Mark your calendars for the 10th annual Art Walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Crawfordsville. The Art Walk is sponsored by the Art League of Montgomery County and will feature artwork by 32 artists at 33 locations. Part of the artwork can be found in windows of local businesses on Washington, Main, Green and Market streets. Additional artwork can be viewed in the Crawfordsville District Public Library, Carnegie Museum, Green Street Gallery, Athens Arts, the Post Office and Rainbows and Rhymes Preschool. Maps citing the locations of artwork and short artists’ statements can be found in various businesses displaying art. On Saturday, red balloons will alert visitors to locations of artwork. Most artwork will remain in windows for at least one week.

CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO