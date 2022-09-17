ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawfordsville, IN

Journal Review

McDermott is guest speaker at Dems annual dinner

Hammond Mayor Tom McDermott and Democrat candidate for US Senate will be the keynote speaker Sept. 29 at the Montgomery County Democrat Party’s annual dinner. McDermott has served as Mayor of Hammond Indiana since 2004. The dinner will be held in The Masonic Cornerstone Grand Hall doors will open...
HAMMOND, IN
Journal Review

Skyelyn Grayce Walls

Skyelyn Grayce Walls, a daughter, was born at 5:07 p.m. Feb. 17 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Dustin and Kayla Walls, Crawfordsville. At birth, she weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces, and measured 20 inches in length. She was welcomed home by siblings, Dakota Wall, Aydon Bishop, Rosalie Walls and Ryleah Walls. Grandparents are James Landers and Donald and Retta Walls.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Carol J. Holt

Carol J. Holt passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. She was born March 13, 1958, at Crawfordsville, to Eston Myers and Berniece (Carlisle) Myers Fullenwider. She married June 30, 1989, at Lake Holiday, to Richard Holt. Carol was a cook at Granville Wells Elementary School...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

David Leon Foster

David Leon Foster, 94, of Noblesville and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Five Star Senior Living in Noblesville. He was born April 4, 1928, at Darlington, to the late D. Elmer and Ruth W. (Seybold) Foster. David graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1946 and...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
Local
Indiana Society
Crawfordsville, IN
Society
City
Crawfordsville, IN
Journal Review

DYW seeks chili cooks, tasters

The Distinguished Young Woman of Montgomery County scholarship program will have its first-ever chili cook-off 2-5 p.m. Oct. 9 at the American Legion Post 72. The event is open to the public. Organizers are looking for people to enter their chili and more people to came taste and vote for their favorite.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
Journal Review

Robert Clay Collier

Robert Clay Collier, a son, born Sept. 16 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Caleb and Shannon (Joyce) Collier, Zionsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was welcomed home by a sister, Ruth Collier, 23 months. Maternal grandparents are David and Tia Joyce, Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are...
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Lilly grant supports Wabash College summer camp

Wabash College has received a $696,590 implementation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to build a summer camp program on campus. Wabash will contribute nearly $175,000 in matching funds for the three-year program. Part of Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative, this grant will help Wabash create a new...
WABASH, IN
Journal Review

Phillip B. Jones

Phillip B. Jones, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2022, at home. Phil was an avid golfer, beer drinker and story teller. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Vectren Corp. His memberships included American Legion Post #72 (42 years) and (Golden) Eagles Union Village Lodge #545. He will be greatly missed.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Person
Justin Martyr
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Augustine
Person
Irenaeus
Journal Review

Jack Andrew ‘Andy’ Price II

A memorial service will be conducted 2-5 p.m. Sunday at East Side Baptist Church, 2000 Traction Road, for Jack Andrew ‘Andy’ Price II, who died Aug. 25, 2022.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Support local artists during Art Walk 2022

Mark your calendars for the 10th annual Art Walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Crawfordsville. The Art Walk is sponsored by the Art League of Montgomery County and will feature artwork by 32 artists at 33 locations. Part of the artwork can be found in windows of local businesses on Washington, Main, Green and Market streets. Additional artwork can be viewed in the Crawfordsville District Public Library, Carnegie Museum, Green Street Gallery, Athens Arts, the Post Office and Rainbows and Rhymes Preschool. Maps citing the locations of artwork and short artists’ statements can be found in various businesses displaying art. On Saturday, red balloons will alert visitors to locations of artwork. Most artwork will remain in windows for at least one week.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Betty Marie Dotson

Betty Marie (Bader) Dotson, 96, of Hillsboro passed away at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Covington. Betty was born Aug. 24, 1926, at Hamilton, in Butler County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Raymond and Sophie (Pieper) Bader. Betty was raised Butler County, Ohio and graduated from Ross Township High School in Butler County, Ohio in 1944. Following graduation, Betty worked as a secretary for the Soil Conservation Service in Butler County, Ohio.
HILLSBORO, IN
Journal Review

Community Baby Shower draws crowd

Franciscan Health, in partnership with Montgomery County Health Department, hosted a community baby shower Sept. 10 at the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds, that brought in 81 families. These families were currently expecting or had given birth within one year of the event date. The goal of the event was to...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, IN
#Catholic Priest#Catholics#Communion#Christian Church#Catholicism#The Catholic Church
Journal Review

Pumpkin is featured ingredient

VEEDERSBURG — “Pumpkin Spice & Everything Nice” is the theme for the 42nd Annual Fountain County “Bake-A-Rama” baking contest, which will be held Oct. 4 at the Fountain County 4-H Fairgrounds, west of Veedersburg. All entries must contain at least 1/2 cup of pumpkin which...
VEEDERSBURG, IN
Journal Review

Local Record: Sept. 20, 2022

• Garrett Andrew Wolfe, 20, Crawfordsville, was arrested on charges of altering historic property, criminal mischief and illegal possession of an alcoholic beverage — 12:43 a.m. • Disorderly conduct at Taco Bell, 1631 S. U.S. 231 — 1:01 a.m. • Trespass in the 1400 block of Danville Avenue...
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
Journal Review

Bacon’s hat trick gets Chargers back on track

LINDEN — After a disappointing and heart-breaking last two games last week, North Montgomery girls soccer wanted to end it’s three-game week on a good note as they hosted Bethesda Christian on Saturday morning. In the second half the Charger offense found its rhythm controlling the majority of the time of possession and that allowed Teegan Bacon to record a hat trick as she led her team to a 3-1 win.
LINDEN, IN
Journal Review

9-19 Roundup: Mountie tennis, Charger volleyball pick up wins

It was senior night for Southmont boys tennis on Monday as they hosted a potential sectional opponent in Parke Heritage. South ended up picking up a narrow 3-2 win over the Wolves as their record improved to 9-5 on the season. The win was also South’s fourth in a row as they begin to build momentum for the post-season which gets underway next week.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Journal Review

Mounties pick up 1-0 shutout of Bison

NEW MARKET – It had been since Aug. 30 since Southmont girls soccer earned a win on as in their last four games they were 0-3-1. That changed on Saturday when the Mounties hosted a talented Benton Central team and were able to come away with a 1-0 shutout of the Bison.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN

