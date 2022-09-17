ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, MS

Trey Petty, No. 3 Starkville just 'find a way' in 21-20 win over No. 8 Louisville (Photos)

By Tyler Cleveland
 3 days ago

LOUSVILLE — Third-ranked Starkville was down, but they weren’t out.

After blowing a two-touchdown lead, the Yellowjackets erased a six-point deficit with a touchdown run from Courtland Cooper with less than two minutes left in the game and hung on for a 21-20 win over No. 8 Louisville.

MORE: HOW THE SB LIVE TOP 10 FARED FRIDAY NIGHT (Sept. 16 scores)

“I’m proud of my guys for fighting and just finding a way,” Starkville coach Chris Jones said. “We just kept fighting, and we did what good teams do - it’s not always pretty but find a way. I’d rather take an ugly win than a pretty loss any day.”

Trey Petty got the Yellowjackets (4-0) going with a five-yard touchdown run with 8:43 left in the second quarter. He scored again from four yards out with 3:39 left in the first half.

It looked like Starkville was going to get the first-half shutout, but Louisville got on the board with two seconds left in the first half on a one-yard quarterback sneak by Xavier Hunt.

Jaden Triplett pulled the Wildcats (3-1) within one point at 14-13 on a 59-yard touchdown run with five minutes left in the third quarter.

HIGHLIGHTS: SB LIVE MISSISSIPPI FRIDAY NIGHT HIGHLIGHT REEL

Louisville (3-1) took its first lead of the night on a 40-yard pick-six by Laterrius Haynes to end the third quarter that put the Wildcats ahead 20-14.

That’s when Petty and the Yellowjackets put together one final drive that culminated in Cooper’s game-winning touchdown.

(All photos by Austin Freyser)

No. 3 Starkville Yellowjackets at No. 8 Louisville Wildcats, Sept. 16, 2022

The No. 8 Louisville Wildcats hosted No. 3 Starkville in a Golden Triangle showdown

