South Side chili dogs live on in memories of many

As St. Joseph’s South Side celebrates all that makes it unique at its annual festival this weekend, discussion of a beloved culinary offering that has been gone — but not forgotten — for more than 10 years has been making the rounds on social media.

The famous Sack-N-Save chili dog was an institution at the former South Side grocery store for almost 25 years. For many years, they were priced at three for a dollar, which the store’s owner, L.B. Newey, said resulted in a massive number of chili dogs being sold.