Read full article on original website
Related
1 dead after semis collide head-on on I-70 in Henry County
A driver of a semi-trailer died and another was taken to a hospital after their vehicles collided head-on early Tuesday on Interstate 70 in Henry County, police say.
Journal Review
David Leon Foster
David Leon Foster, 94, of Noblesville and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Five Star Senior Living in Noblesville. He was born April 4, 1928, at Darlington, to the late D. Elmer and Ruth W. (Seybold) Foster. David graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1946 and...
Bicyclist dead after Boone Co. EMS respond to crash
ZIONSVILLE, Ind. — A man died Sunday afternoon after he was hit by an SUV while riding a bike in Boone County, the county coroner said. County first responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the 9500 block of S. Indianapolis Road in Zionsville on report of a pedestrian struck, the Boone County Coroner said. […]
WLFI.com
UPDATE: Shooting suspect evaded officers in Boone, Clinton counties
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A vehicle pursuit started just before 9:00 p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Clinton County Sheriff's office updated a Facebook post from yesterday telling residents the suspect involved in the vehicle pursuit is no longer believed to be in Clinton County. The suspect is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Search is on in Howard County for ‘armed and dangerous’ man
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — Police in Howard County are looking for a man they say is considered armed and dangerous. Devin Toole, 28, is wanted on escape and non-compliance with in-home detention charges. Toole is 5’10” and 220 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He has multiple visible tattoos. If you see him, do […]
Journal Review
DYW seeks chili cooks, tasters
The Distinguished Young Woman of Montgomery County scholarship program will have its first-ever chili cook-off 2-5 p.m. Oct. 9 at the American Legion Post 72. The event is open to the public. Organizers are looking for people to enter their chili and more people to came taste and vote for their favorite.
Police chase leads to wrong-way crash killing one, injuring children
One person died and multiple others are seriously injured after a wrong-way crash on the entrance ramp to Interstate 465 off Rockville Road following a police pursuit on Saturday.
Journal Review
Dale Crum
Dale Crum of rural Crawfordsville will celebrate his 90th birthday 2-4 p.m. Oct. 1 with an open house at the Darlington American Legion. All friends and relatives are invited. Cards also are welcome at 474 W. C.R. 700N, Crawfordsville.
RELATED PEOPLE
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
clintoncountydailynews.com
Crossing Student Life Lined To Indianapolis In Train Accident
Clinton County Daily News and WILO have learned that Christian Lindenmayer, 18, a senior at the Crossing School in Frankfort was seriously injured late Monday afternoon while trying to cross railroad tracks on the west side of Frankfort. Lindenmayer was reportedly life lined to Indianapolis with serious arm and leg...
WLFI.com
Shots fired in Lafayette Saturday
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Shots were fired in Lafayette Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. However, this incident is not currently thought to be related to the vehicle pursuit in Clinton County. Lafayette Police Sergeant Verma tells News 18 the investigation is ongoing. Only two people are believed to be...
Serious crash involving train and pedestrian in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ind. — Railroad crossings in Frankfort from Rossville Avenue to William Street are open once more after a serious accident involving a train and a pedestrian, authorities said. The Frankfort Police Department had to close the crossings for a couple of hours as the accident was investigated. Police said at approximately 5:24 p.m. a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Journal Review
Carol J. Holt
Carol J. Holt passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. She was born March 13, 1958, at Crawfordsville, to Eston Myers and Berniece (Carlisle) Myers Fullenwider. She married June 30, 1989, at Lake Holiday, to Richard Holt. Carol was a cook at Granville Wells Elementary School...
WLFI.com
BREAKING: pursuit in Clinton County, possible shooting suspect
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — The Clinton County Sheriff's office shared a Facebook post around 9:30 p.m. Saturday asking residents to avoid the area of 800 W and 0 N/S where a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit has fled on foot. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.
Journal Review
Betty Marie Dotson
Betty Marie (Bader) Dotson, 96, of Hillsboro passed away at 2:20 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at The Waters of Covington. Betty was born Aug. 24, 1926, at Hamilton, in Butler County, Ohio, the daughter of the late Carl Raymond and Sophie (Pieper) Bader. Betty was raised Butler County, Ohio and graduated from Ross Township High School in Butler County, Ohio in 1944. Following graduation, Betty worked as a secretary for the Soil Conservation Service in Butler County, Ohio.
WLFI.com
Biz owners: Teens record arsons for TikTok views
LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) — Arsonists remain at-large Monday after setting fire to three trucks and a detached garage outside two businesses. The arsons happened early Saturday and Sunday on Olympia Drive. Business owners believe the fires are connected to a destructive joyride last week. "They burnt up this truck...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Court docs: Kokomo officer broke man’s nose in road rage fight, told colleague ‘no one could know about this’
KOKOMO, Ind. – A Kokomo police officer broke a man’s nose during a road rage confrontation that led to a battery charge, investigators say. Court documents revealed that Roy Smith told a colleague that “no one could know about this” when explaining what led to his injured wrist less than a month after the encounter. […]
readthereporter.com
Police seek suspect in rash of thefts from vehicles in 4 Indiana counties
The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in search of a man stealing items from vehicles in multiple counties across Indiana. During the week of Aug. 24, a rash of thefts happened in Hamilton, Boone, Madison and Putnam counties. The suspect is a man in his late teens to late 20s. He was last seen in Loma, Colo., traveling west on Interstate 70 with a license plate stolen from Anderson, Ind. The license plate number is ZIG433.
vincennespbs.org
Fatal crash in Vigo County
The investigation continues into a fatal crash in Vigo County. A train hit a car killing the only person in the vehicle. It happened a little before 7 PM on Friday, September 16, on Doberman Street south of Gross Road at a railroad crossing in Southern Vigo County. The victim’s...
IMPD: 1 killed, 4 injured in wrong-way crash on I-465 ramp
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are now saying one person is dead and four were injured in a wrong-way crash on the I-465 ramp to Rockville Road Saturday morning. The incident started with an attempted arrest near Washington Street and Lynhurst Drive on Indianapolis' west side. An IMPD spokesman told 13News...
Comments / 0