Journal Review
Montgomery County Retired Teachers Association
President Kim Nixon called the meeting to order and welcomed new members Deb Vaught and Eileen Bormann. She led the membership in the Pledge of Allegiance and Sheila Hodges gave the invocation. A delicious lunch of tenderloins, salads, and mac and cheese was served by caterer Trish Schwabe. President Nixon wished Happy Birthday to those born in September and told several jokes.
Journal Review
Community Baby Shower draws crowd
Franciscan Health, in partnership with Montgomery County Health Department, hosted a community baby shower Sept. 10 at the Montgomery County 4-H Fairgrounds, that brought in 81 families. These families were currently expecting or had given birth within one year of the event date. The goal of the event was to...
Journal Review
Lilly grant supports Wabash College summer camp
Wabash College has received a $696,590 implementation grant from Lilly Endowment Inc. to build a summer camp program on campus. Wabash will contribute nearly $175,000 in matching funds for the three-year program. Part of Lilly Endowment’s Indiana Youth Programs on Campus Initiative, this grant will help Wabash create a new...
Journal Review
DYW seeks chili cooks, tasters
The Distinguished Young Woman of Montgomery County scholarship program will have its first-ever chili cook-off 2-5 p.m. Oct. 9 at the American Legion Post 72. The event is open to the public. Organizers are looking for people to enter their chili and more people to came taste and vote for their favorite.
Journal Review
Dale Crum
Dale Crum of rural Crawfordsville will celebrate his 90th birthday 2-4 p.m. Oct. 1 with an open house at the Darlington American Legion. All friends and relatives are invited. Cards also are welcome at 474 W. C.R. 700N, Crawfordsville.
Journal Review
Support local artists during Art Walk 2022
Mark your calendars for the 10th annual Art Walk on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in downtown Crawfordsville. The Art Walk is sponsored by the Art League of Montgomery County and will feature artwork by 32 artists at 33 locations. Part of the artwork can be found in windows of local businesses on Washington, Main, Green and Market streets. Additional artwork can be viewed in the Crawfordsville District Public Library, Carnegie Museum, Green Street Gallery, Athens Arts, the Post Office and Rainbows and Rhymes Preschool. Maps citing the locations of artwork and short artists’ statements can be found in various businesses displaying art. On Saturday, red balloons will alert visitors to locations of artwork. Most artwork will remain in windows for at least one week.
Journal Review
David Leon Foster
David Leon Foster, 94, of Noblesville and formerly of Crawfordsville, passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Five Star Senior Living in Noblesville. He was born April 4, 1928, at Darlington, to the late D. Elmer and Ruth W. (Seybold) Foster. David graduated from Crawfordsville High School in 1946 and...
Journal Review
Carol J. Holt
Carol J. Holt passed away Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Franciscan Health in Crawfordsville. She was born March 13, 1958, at Crawfordsville, to Eston Myers and Berniece (Carlisle) Myers Fullenwider. She married June 30, 1989, at Lake Holiday, to Richard Holt. Carol was a cook at Granville Wells Elementary School...
WTHI
Vigo County Health Department food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Here's a look at the Vigo County Health Department's food inspections for September 12, 2022 – September 18, 2022. Bohannon’s East, 1728 Wabash Ave. (1 Critical, 2 Non-Critical) Found multiple items in coolers without date markings. Little Caesar’s, 1834 Lafayette Ave. (1 Critical,...
Journal Review
Jaxon Grant Redlin
Jaxon Grant Redlin, a son, born Sept. 17 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Jessica Keiser and Timothy J. Redlin, Lebanon. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces. He was welcomed home by a brother, Maverick Alexander Redlin, 1. Maternal grandparents are Alan and Rebecca Keiser, Kewanna, Indiana. Maternal...
WLFI.com
100+ locals out of work after shake-up at Evonik
SHADELAND, Ind. (WLFI) — More than 100 local union workers could be jobless at the end of the month after Evonik switched maintenance providers at its Tippecanoe Laboratories. According to an internal email provided to News 18, Evonik notified staff on Friday about the switch to Germany-based Bilfinger after...
WISH-TV
10 Indiana schools named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ten Indiana schools were recognized Friday as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools by U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups,” the Department of Education said in a statement.
Journal Review
Phillip B. Jones
Phillip B. Jones, 86, of Crawfordsville passed away peacefully Sept. 16, 2022, at home. Phil was an avid golfer, beer drinker and story teller. He served in the U.S. Navy and retired from Vectren Corp. His memberships included American Legion Post #72 (42 years) and (Golden) Eagles Union Village Lodge #545. He will be greatly missed.
WISH-TV
Ryan Reynolds colonoscopy screening, bringing awareness to colon cancer
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Ascension St. Vincent gastroenterologist, Dr. Mohamad Yousef joined News 8 Saturday to discuss the importance of colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef shared the statistics on colon cancer screenings. Learn more about the importance of getting colon cancer screenings. Dr. Yousef suggests to talk to a primary...
Journal Review
Robert Clay Collier
Robert Clay Collier, a son, born Sept. 16 at Witham Health Services, Lebanon, to Caleb and Shannon (Joyce) Collier, Zionsville. At birth, he weighed 8 pounds, 8 ounces, and was welcomed home by a sister, Ruth Collier, 23 months. Maternal grandparents are David and Tia Joyce, Crawfordsville. Paternal grandparents are...
readthereporter.com
Uncovering hidden gem in Hamilton County
Atlanta Music Hall draws crowds with free weekly music. Atlanta Music Hall, 135 W. Main St., has been quietly drawing crowds (pardon the pun) for over 35 years. Every Saturday night from 7 to 8:30 p.m. for free you can enjoy music from the Atlanta Music Hall Band. If you see and hear the band at any other venue, they travel under the name Atlanta Music Hall Quintet.
Journal Review
Catherine E. Andrews
Catherine E. Andrews, 84, of Lafayette passed away Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Mulberry Health and Retirement Community. She was born June 4, 1938, at Crawfordsville, to the late Raleigh and Ruth (Burkart) Long. Catherine graduated from Crawfordsville High School and on Dec. 24, 1960, she married Gerald “Jerry” V....
cbs4indy.com
Who killed Ann? Distant relative still seeking justice 45 years later
MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — Family says Ann Harmeier was a beautiful, talented Indiana University co-ed who was just starting her junior year as a theater major. “I always tell people that Ann had a sparkle about her,” said Ann’s second cousin Scott Burnham. “A certain quality that you don’t find in too many people.”
WLFI.com
2 hospitalized in Cass County house fire
GALVESTON, Ind. (WLFI)— The Galveston Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night. First responders were called to a home on Sherwood Forest Drive. According to a neighbor, Dale Hedrick, it was quite a large response. "It was just engulfed completely in...
WLFI.com
Brookston prepares for Apple Popcorn Festival
BROOKSTON, Ind. (WLFI) — The 2022 Apple Popcorn Festival on Saturday is expected to attract 17,000 people. The festival starts with a 6 a.m. pancake breakfast at the Brookston Fire Department. Live music and vendors follow from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The event also features food and a...
