MaxPreps Top 25 high school football scores: No. 10 Chaminade-Madonna beats No. 13 American Heritage 42-34 in huge South Florida showdown

SBLive Sports' Florida Football Power 25: No. 1 Chaminade-Madonna remains atop while Plantation American Heritage moves up in loss
We witnessed one of the best matchups of the season last week when Chaminade-Madonna edged out Plantation American Heritage 42-34 in an offensive masterpiece. Despite the loss, the Patriots actually will be movers in these rankings. But where will everyone else fall into place. Here’s the complete ...
Miami football falls behind FSU in ACC power rankings
The Miami football team dropped from second to fifth in the 247 Sports ACC power rankings following a 17-9 loss at Texas A&M on Saturday night. Miami was exceptional defensively, but three field goals in four red zone trips offensively was ultimately the difference in the game at Kyle Field.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Miami fan praises 'incredible' environment at Kyle Field against Texas A&M
The pageantry of college football is almost as important as the game being played on the field come Saturdays. In the SEC, it’s a different feel compared to other programs. Miami might hail from SEC country since Florida calls the conference home, but the atmosphere on gamedays is vastly different in the 305 area code compared to anywhere else. And while Hurricane fans might love the glitz and glamour of Hard Rock Stadium, few places hold a candle to Kyle Field in College Station, Texas, on Saturday nights.
WSVN-TV
High school football player follows the path of Dwayne Johnson
COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - - Football careers can sometimes be cut short due to unexpected situations, but one future Miami Hurricane did not have to look too hard for prospects. Weighing in at 315 pounds, Immaculata-La Salle High School football player Frankie Tinilau has a bright future ahead of...
Date for next year’s Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix announced
After attracting more than 243,000 spectators across three days in the inaugural weekend, the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix will be returning to Hard Rock Stadium on May 7, 2023, organizers announced Tuesday. The new, 19-turn track around Hard Rock Stadium, known as the as the Miami International Autodrome, was built so the Miami Gardens complex could host one of two Formula 1 races in the United ...
Cristobal: Have to Practice Better, Eliminate That Stuff
The Miami Hurricanes offense struggled on Saturday in their 17-9 loss at Texas A&M. The Canes also dealt with some special teams issues including a muffed punt and some missed field goals.
miamilaker.com
St. Thomas University dedicates new scoreboard, athletic field with help from AutoNation
St. Thomas University on Aug. 24 celebrated its collaboration with AutoNation, which funded the school’s new scoreboard and turf athletic field that were unveiled that day. The massive 50-foot by 32-foot scoreboard and AutoNation Field will serve student athletes who compete on multiple teams: Football; women’s flag football; men’s and women’s soccer; men’s and women’s rugby and women’s lacrosse. The ceremony drew elected officials and 1,800 students were welcomed back to campus. The university in Miami Gardens draws students from diverse backgrounds, the school said. Nearly half of the freshman class are first-generation college students, and 70 percent are eligible for federal Pell grants for those with financial need.
Fort Lauderdale, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏐 games in Fort Lauderdale. The Hollywood Hills High School volleyball team will have a game with Stranahan High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
The Highest-Rated Restaurant Serving Fried Rice In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on which restaurant has the best fried rice.
Click10.com
Miramar teen missing since last September found safely in Miami-Dade
MIRAMAR, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County had a happy update on Tuesday about a teenager who had been missing for over a year. Miramar police announced that 14-year-old Victoria Gonzalez was safely located. Gonzalez had last been seen on Sept. 17 of last year at New Renaissance Middle...
fsrmagazine.com
Riko's Thin Crust Pizza Plots Second Florida Location
Riko’s Thin Crust Pizza, a beloved, New England-based restaurant renowned for its crispy, thin-crust pizza, oven-baked wings, fresh salads, and craveable iconic Hot Oil Pizza, today announced its second Florida location is coming soon. With a combined hospitality industry experience of more than 30 years, husband-and-wife team Jordan and...
A Florida judge sentences killer to boot camp for a few months
Miami is known for its clear beaches and white sand, but what's going on in the courtroom behind closed doors? Was Judge Lody Jean paid off to favor Michael McGowan in court? Possibly. Continue reading to find out why.
Man hurt during shooting in Pompano Beach
POMPANO BEACH, Fla. -- Police were investigating after a man was hurt when someone opened fire overnight at a Pompano Beach apartment complex, authorities said.The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the shooting occurred shortly before 1 a.m. in the 400 block of Atlantic Blvd. in Pompano Beach early in the morning.Mackenzie Reimer, who lives in the apartment complex, was alarmed by the news."I woke up to go to 7-Eleven (and) they told me I was walking in a crime scene," Reimer said. "Which is basically wrapped around the whole building."Sheriff's deputies erected crime scene tape that blocked off the entrance...
Click10.com
Jury selection begins in Miami in manslaughter trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle
MIAMI – Jury selection was held Tuesday in Miami in the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, and the actual trial is expected to begin at the end of this week or next week on Tuesday. The situation at the center of this case happened in March 2019. Lyle...
The Golden Lounge to Open in Lauderhill
The lounge will offer food, drinks, hookah, and a signature Golden vibe
Click10.com
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
helpmechas.com
Lauderhill Celebrates Beer BQ
This post contains affiliate links. Read the full disclosure here. The City of Lauderhill and the Lauderhill Community Redevelopment Agency will host the 3rd Annual Beer-B-Q on Saturday, September 17, from 6 p.m. to Midnight. Food trucks, raffle prizes, craft breweries, full bars, art vendors, lawn games, live music, and other activities will be available for free at the festival. To reserve your free ticket, please RSVP online. This weekend’s event will include musical performances by legendary R&B group Dru Hill ft. Sisqo, Nokio, Jazz, Scola, Tao, Smoke, and Black. JT Money of Poison Clan, a Miami rap luminary, will also perform, as will Mike Smiff of Slip-N-Slide Records, Blade Martin accompanied by Sons of David Band, Gabbie Graham, and Ronnie V.O.P.
thefamilyvacationguide.com
Three of the Best Fort Lauderdale Hotels With a Lazy River
After a long day of sightseeing and exploring Fort Lauderdale, there is nothing better than relaxing by the hotel pool. Many parents will agree however that it can be hard to keep the whole family entertained for long. Fort Lauderdale offers 24 miles of shoreline, world-class shopping, and a budding...
Click10.com
Police: Group followed, robbed pair who bought Rolex in Design District; 1 arrested
MIAMI – Police arrested a northwest Miami-Dade man Friday after they accused him of being part of a group who followed and robbed a pair of victims who had just bought a Rolex watch in Miami’s Design District last month. Twenty-two-year-old Davontae McCrae is facing numerous felony charges....
Click10.com
Crook captured on camera using rock to break into Fort Lauderdale fish market
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A burglar was caught on camera breaking into a Broward County business after hours. He used a rock to smash through a window of the Sea Salt Fish Market in Fort Lauderdale on Monday at approximately 3 a.m. Surveillance video then captured the man, who...
