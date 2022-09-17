Buchanan County ranks No. 7 in highest annual wages in Missouri

The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center published the Missouri 2021 County Average Wage report. Data shows that out of 114 counties in Missouri, Buchanan County ranked No. 7 in highest annual wages. Zoë Jones | News-Press NOW

The St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce often hears from community members about the struggles of finding a job, especially one that pays an affordable wage in the area. But a report from the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center shows that out of 114 counties in Missouri, Buchanan County ranked the seventh highest in average annual wages.

Natalie Redmond, Chamber of Commerce president and CEO, said the cost of living in St. Joseph plays a big factor in the average wages employees see.