Saint Joseph, MO

Existing public safety tax 'unsustainable', doesn't achieve purpose

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
 4 days ago
Brad Kerns, the president of the Fraternal Order of Police, Lodge #3, protests outside city hall for increased pay for officers in this photo from August. File photo | News-Press NOW

St. Joseph’s current public safety tax brings in an average of $6.6 million every year, but split that between three departments and the funds haven’t been enough to achieve its intended purpose, city officials said.

The public safety tax was created in 2013 with three goals in mind. The first was to retain public safety personnel through salary increases. At the time the tax was created, 56% of police officers and 35% of firefighters were paid below the minimum of their recommended range based on a pay study.

This spreadsheet outlines the public safety tax expenditures for the police, fire and health departments from fiscal year 2014-2022. Courtesy of the city of St. Joseph

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph, MO
