AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm start to the week under a ridge of high pressure. Highs this time of year are in the mid-80s but will top out in the low to mid-90s until mid-week. As the ridge breaks down with a west coast storm traveling through the plains a weak cold front will try to make it into the the Panhandle on Thursday and back the temperatures down into the mid-80s for one day until warming back up again for the weekend.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO