Amarillo, TX

KFDA

High school football livestreams for Sept. 22 and 23

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can watch the Estacado at West Plains game here at 7 p.m. and live on NewsChannel 10Too. Friday, Sept. 23. You can listen to the Canyon at M. Greenwood game here at...
KFDA

Stream Randall vs West Plains volleyball here

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host an audio livestream of the Randall vs West Plains volleyball game Tuesday evening. You can listen to the game live starting at 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
KFDA

WT hosting ‘Forgotten Frontera’ this Thursday and Saturday

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The center for the study of the American West at West Texas A&M University will be hosting “Forgotten Frontera” Thursday. It will be at three in the JBK with a second event scheduled at Caprock High School Saturday at 1:30 p.m. This year’s lecturer...
Awesome 98

Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo

It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
KFDA

Warm Start To The Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm start to the week under a ridge of high pressure. Highs this time of year are in the mid-80s but will top out in the low to mid-90s until mid-week. As the ridge breaks down with a west coast storm traveling through the plains a weak cold front will try to make it into the the Panhandle on Thursday and back the temperatures down into the mid-80s for one day until warming back up again for the weekend.
KFDA

Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
KFDA

Things to know about the Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Tri-State Fair continues through the week, officials said there a few things you may not know about the fair. “We’re really proud of the fact that we offer something for everyone and entice a lot of folks whether it be from the Panhandle or surrounding states even to come to Amarillo and enjoy themselves for these nine days,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Tri-State Exposition.
beckerspayer.com

Dec. 7 looms as breaking point for BCBS Texas, health system

Amarillo, Texas-based Baptist St. Anthony Health System will go out of network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas on Dec. 7 if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, ABC affiliate KVII reported Sept. 19. The system's chief medical officer, Michael Lamanteer, MD, said in...
KFDA

League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
KFDA

COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
KFDA

Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to submit a resume for jobs interviews at the Pantex Plant is this Friday. Pantex is currently working with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive.”. They will be filling jobs at the plant for security, skilled trades and information...
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
