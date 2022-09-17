Read full article on original website
KFDA
High school football livestreams for Sept. 22 and 23
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You can livestream this week’s high school football games here with TPSN. You can watch the Estacado at West Plains game here at 7 p.m. and live on NewsChannel 10Too. Friday, Sept. 23. You can listen to the Canyon at M. Greenwood game here at...
KFDA
Stream Randall vs West Plains volleyball here
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will host an audio livestream of the Randall vs West Plains volleyball game Tuesday evening. You can listen to the game live starting at 7 p.m. To stream the game, click here.
KFDA
WT hosting ‘Forgotten Frontera’ this Thursday and Saturday
CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - The center for the study of the American West at West Texas A&M University will be hosting “Forgotten Frontera” Thursday. It will be at three in the JBK with a second event scheduled at Caprock High School Saturday at 1:30 p.m. This year’s lecturer...
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
Bonham Middle School, Western Plateau Elementary in brief ‘secure’ Tuesday morning
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to officials with the Amarillo Independent School District, Bonham Middle School and Western Plateau Elementary entered brief “secure” states on Tuesday morning due to police activity in the area. District officials said that the “secure” status means that the outside doors of the buildings were locked and students were brought […]
KFDA
Warm Start To The Week
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A warm start to the week under a ridge of high pressure. Highs this time of year are in the mid-80s but will top out in the low to mid-90s until mid-week. As the ridge breaks down with a west coast storm traveling through the plains a weak cold front will try to make it into the the Panhandle on Thursday and back the temperatures down into the mid-80s for one day until warming back up again for the weekend.
KFDA
Amarillo Symphony hosting ‘Celebrate America’ at Hodgetwon
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Hodgetown events and the Amarillo Symphony will be hosting ‘Celebrate America’ on Oct. 1. The event gates will open at 6 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m. It will begin with a very special flyover by the West Texas Warbird Flight...
KFDA
Things to know about the Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As the Tri-State Fair continues through the week, officials said there a few things you may not know about the fair. “We’re really proud of the fact that we offer something for everyone and entice a lot of folks whether it be from the Panhandle or surrounding states even to come to Amarillo and enjoy themselves for these nine days,” says Brady Ragland, CEO, Tri-State Exposition.
beckerspayer.com
Dec. 7 looms as breaking point for BCBS Texas, health system
Amarillo, Texas-based Baptist St. Anthony Health System will go out of network with Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas on Dec. 7 if the sides are unable to agree on a new contract, ABC affiliate KVII reported Sept. 19. The system's chief medical officer, Michael Lamanteer, MD, said in...
Amarillo Parks and Recreation set to host Tree & Turf Workshop on Oct. 8
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from Amarillo Parks and Recreation (APR) announced the 18th Annual Tree & Turf Safety Workshop. The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 6 at the Amarillo Civic Center. According to a Facebook post, this event aims to give arborist and landscaping professionals the […]
KFDA
League of Women Voters hosting voting registration drives
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo League of Women Voters will be hosting voter registration drives at all Palace Coffee locations. Other voting registrations on Sept. 20, will also include:. Downtown location, 817 S Polk St #2, Amarillo, TX 79101, 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wolflin location, 2646 Wolflin Ave,...
This Crazy Permanent Jewelry Trend Is Actually Here In Amarillo
Let's pretend that you have some major life event happening, or that you're lucky enough to have someone in your life that you want to share something with forever. At the same time, the thought of getting a tattoo to signify the eternal importance of whatever it is your celebrating makes you nervous.
KFDA
COA: Petition to finance, renovate Civic Center is not valid
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo said today the petition to kill the financing plan to renovate and expand the Civic Center is not valid. A news release says Texas law and the city charter require an affidavit or oath of authenticity from the people who circulated it.
KFDA
Deadline to apply for Pantex job interviews is this Friday
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The deadline to submit a resume for jobs interviews at the Pantex Plant is this Friday. Pantex is currently working with Workforce Solutions Panhandle for “Operation: Employ Pantex Plant Hiring Drive.”. They will be filling jobs at the plant for security, skilled trades and information...
Amarillo Civic Center petition not authorized for submission
Update (2:23 p.m. Sept. 20) In a statement provided to MyHighPlains.com from Amarillo Businessman Alex Fairly, the individual who filed a lawsuit against the city of Amarillo surrounding the ordinance authorizing tax notes for the expansion and renovation fo the Amarillo Civic Center Complex, he said: “We are evaluating the City’s position. I and many […]
TxDOT announces lane closures for the week of September 18
AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— Officials with the Amarillo District Department of Transportation(TxDOT) announced on social media various lane closures for the week of September 18. According to TxDOT, the following lane closures for the week of September 18 include: I-40 I-40 eastbound Grand to Whitaker: The left and center lanes will be closed daily from 9 a.m. […]
These 2 Texas Cities Are Considered The Friendliest In The Nation!
What makes a city friendly? We come in contact with people every day whom we may deem friendly but how on earth could an entire city be considered friendly? Is it the people that live there? The atmosphere? The look of the place? Who knows but I will tell you that two cities in Texas actually made the list of 'friendliest cities in the country.'
Who’s honoring National cheeseburger day on Sept. 18
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The cheeseburger may be in every fast-food restaurant today but the first to ever serve a burger under the name “The Cheeseburger” was Louis Ballast, owner of Denver’s Humpty Dumpty Drive-In. Ballast acquired the name “The Cheeseburger” on March 5 1935 according to Denverpost.com. National Cheeseburger Day will be Sunday, Sept. 18 […]
Andy Justus, WT to honor Distinguished Alumni Award recipients
CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to a recent announcement from West Texas A&M University, the deadline to RSVP for “The Phoenix” event during Homecoming Week has been extended to Sept. 21, and will have KAMR Local 4 News Co-Anchor Andy Justus standing as its master of ceremonies. The event will be held at 6 p.m. […]
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
