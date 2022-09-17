Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
PHOTOS: Sunrise over Northeast Wisconsin
(WLUK) -- Mother Nature served up a vibrant sunrise with a side of storms for Northeast Wisconsin. Storms rolled through the morning hours Tuesday but some were able to take in the colorful sky. ChimeIn with your weather photos and videos here:. Storm activity is expected to move out before...
Fox11online.com
ThedaCare partners with Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin to expand services
NEENAH (WLUK) -- ThedaCare has announced a partnership that will provide patients with expanded and convenient access to the most advanced levels of specialty care. Officials say ThedaCare's partnership with the Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW) will elevate care for local communities in Northeast and Central Wisconsin.
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin hospitals report 10-day high for COVID-19 hospitalizations
MADISON (WLUK) -- Wisconsin hospitals are reporting a 10-day high for COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state. The Wisconsin Hospital Association reported treating 410 COVID-19 patients, 25 more than Sunday's but 22 fewer than last week. Of those, 72 were in intensive care units, nine more than Sunday and two more than the week before.
Fox11online.com
International fireworks convention expected to return to WIR
TOWN OF BUCHANAN, Wis. (WLUK) -- A fireworks show for the ages will be on display at Wisconsin International Raceway next summer. Pyrotechnics Guild International says it will host its annual convention at WIR from Aug. 5-11, 2023. Organizers say while they still have work to do on the permitting...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fox11online.com
Barnes: Clerical error to blame for 2 mistaken endorsements
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Mandela Barnes' campaign is blaming a “clerical error” for listing a La Crosse County Sheriff's Department captain as one of nine endorsements from law enforcement officers when the officer did not, in fact, back Barnes. Barnes' campaign on Thursday...
Fox11online.com
New research shows vape taxes have led to increase in cigarette sales
OSHKOSH, Wisc. (WLUK) -- Lawmakers have tried to stop the rise of vaping in younger generations by implementing taxes -- but a concerning consequence may have resulted instead. "When these e-cigarette taxes go in, there is a notable increase in cigarette sales," University of Wisconsin - Oshkosh Economics Professor Chad...
Fox11online.com
Doctors encourage you to get your flu shot this year
(WLUK) -- Flu season is fast approaching and with COVID-19 continuing to spread, officials are predicting it to be worse that normal. And while influenza seasons are hard to predict, doctors say there will be less community carryover immunity from last flu season. That's because only about 40% of people...
Comments / 0