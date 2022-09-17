Read full article on original website
FOX 11 Top 11: FVL, Little Chute newcomers to the rankings
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The regular season is more than halfway done and this week's FOX 11 Top 11 has 11 teams with 5-0 records. That will change this week with a Top 11 battle between the newcomers to the rankings, Fox Valley Lutheran and Little Chute. Once again, Bay...
Pentatonix bringing Christmas Spectacular tour to Resch Center
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- One of the most recognized and innovative a cappella groups is bringing their holiday music to a Green Bay area stage. Pentatonix will perform at the Resch Center on Tuesday, Nov. 29 as part of their Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! 2022 Tour. The concert also includes "The...
Brown County Parks announces rifle range 2022 schedule
BROWN COUNTY (WLUK) -- Brown County Parks is announcing the Brown County Rifle Range schedule for this year. The Rifle Range at the Reforestation Camp will be open to the public for gun and bow sighting during the following dates:. September: Saturdays beginning Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:45...
Nearly 100-year-old ship docked in Green Bay to be scrapped
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The days are numbered for one of the oldest ships still floating on the Great Lakes, which has called Green Bay home for 25 years. The S.T. Crapo, built in 1927, has been docked at Lafarge on the west bank of the Fox River in Green Bay, where it has served as cement storage barge, according to BoatNerd, which tracks Great Lakes shipping.
Families feel proud of Fox Cities Marathon winners and participants
NEENAH (WLUK) -- The Fox Cities Marathon happened Sunday morning featuring full, half, and relay marathons. Over 3,000 walkers and runners were expected to participate. Full marathon first place female winner Anne Schreiber came in with an approximate time of 3 hours and 20 minutes. “I was so happy, I...
St. Norbert College celebrates SNC day
De Pere (WLUK) - St. Norbert College hosted SNC day on Saturday. The day long event allowed families to visit students. The event included : musical entertainment, educational activities, an art market, Segway tours and food trucks. "I always enjoy the bookstore where I can get some new novelty items...
Help needed in paper industry as Green Bay plays crucial role in global production
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Paper industry leaders from Italy visited Green Bay on Monday. It was a reminder of the strong partnership between Northeast Wisconsin paper manufacturers and those in Luca, Italy. But, also, a conversation about what needs to be done. If you ask Georgia-Pacific Vice President of Operations...
Driver sentenced in Green Bay triple fatal crash
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Abdi Ahmed was sentenced Monday to 30 years in prison for the high-speed crash which killed three people. Ahmed pleaded no contest to three counts of second-degree reckless homicide for the June 28, 2020, Lombardi Avenue crash which killed Jessie Saldana, Sonia Gonzalez-Guillen and Sonia Gonzalez.
Firefighters put out room fire in Ashwaubenon
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Ashwaubenon Public Safety says it quickly knocked down a room fire Monday afternoon. The department shared pictures on Facebook Monday evening from earlier in the day when they responded to a fire. Officials say they were able to limit damage to the house. No one was injured.
Hobart man arrested in Howard purse theft
HOWARD (WLUK) -- A Hobart man is in jail after his alleged involvement in a purse theft on Sept. 14 in Howard. The suspect, a 44-year-old man, allegedly stole a woman's purse in the parking lot of a grocery store. It happened just before 2 p.m. on Sept. 14 in...
New accessible playground at Peninsula State Park in Door County
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- A new playground is open for business at Peninsula State Park in Fish Creek. Officials say the site will give people the chance to play while visiting the beach. From the traditional slide and climbing area to a covered, reclining swing, Peninsula State Park leaders say...
Suspect in Green Bay homicide ordered to stand trial
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A suspect in a west-side homicide was ordered Tuesday to stand trial. Gustavo Cantu was bound over for trial after a preliminary hearing, court records show. An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 10, although a judge substitution request may delay that. Alejandro Cantu has a preliminary...
Shawano teen arrested on OWI in Racine County
(WLUK) -- A 17-year-old girl from Shawano was arrested on her first OWI offense in a high-speed chase with Racine County deputies. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Monday when deputies observed a vehicle traveling 107 mph on I-94. A traffic stop was attempted but the suspect vehicle continued to drive...
Titletown to celebrate fall with annual Pumpkin Palooza
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The leaves are just beginning to change colors, meaning fall is right around the corner. Titletown is gearing up to celebrate the new season with its annual free Pumpkin Palooza event on Oct. 15 at Hy-Vee Plaza and the Grand Stairs Plaza. The fall extravaganza will...
Missing boy from Winnebago County found
TOWN OF CLAYTON (WLUK) -- Winnebago County authorities are searching for a missing 13-year-old boy who has a medical condition. William Crouse was last seen Tuesday morning at 10:30 a.m. at his residence on Michael Avenue in the town of Clayton, wearing a maroon t-shirt, gray athletic shorts and glasses.
Complaint: Green Bay church burglary suspect was turned in by ex-wife
GREEN BAY, Wisc. (WLUK) – Gerald Trotter faces burglary and other charges for allegedly breaking into a church last week, after being turned into police by his ex-wife. During the Sept. 12 burglary at the shared building of Ace Teaching & Consulting and Samaritan’s Heart Mission Church, electronics and a debit card was taken.
Bids due for Appleton Public Library renovation
APPLETON (WLUK) – Bids are due Tuesday for the renovation of the Appleton Public Library, but no details about those bids are expected to be released until later in the week. The library is embarking on a $40 million renovation project, with city taxpayers expected to pay $26.4 million....
Bellin Health honors longtime volunteer with plaque
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A longtime hospital and community volunteer was honored with her own plaque. Bellin Health unveiled its plague of the late Mary Jane Bublitz during a ceremony Monday. It will be hung outside the hospital's Intensive Care Unit. Bellin wrote, Bublitz volunteered more than 10,000 hours at...
Manitowoc police look to identify dog owner after biting incident
MANITOWOC (WLUK) -- Manitowoc police are asking for the public's help identifying a dog owner. The owner was involved in a biting incident at 8:45 a.m. Monday in the 900 block of S. 19th Street. The victim bent down to pet the dog when they were bit in the face,...
New London man sentenced in fatal drug overdose deaths
WAUPACA (WLUK) – Aaron Van Dyke was sentenced to three years, two months in prison for supplying the drugs which killed two people. Van Dyke pleaded no contest to two counts of heroin delivery. He was also placed on extended supervision for three years by Judge Vicki Clussman at Friday’s sentencing hearing, court records show.
