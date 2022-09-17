Read full article on original website
lakercountry.com
Laker Golf finishes 5th in region, Perkerson qualifies for semi-state
The Russell County Laker Golf team finished 5th in the 4th Region Tournament on Monday. The Lakers finished with a team score of 345 on the day. Senior Bentley Perkerson led the way for Russell County with a score of 81, which was good enough to finish in the top 10 and qualify for the semi-state championship in Owensboro next week.
lakercountry.com
RCMS Lady Laker Basketball picks up wins over Hart County
The Russell County Middle School Lady Laker Basketball teams picked up wins on the road at Hart County Monday. Sixth grade won 25-9 with Bianca Coffey and Linden Kate Wilson scoring six points each. Seventh grade won 33-7 with Addison Coffey scoring 10 points and Marlee McGowan scoring 8 points.
lakercountry.com
RCHS Laker Band is Reserve Grand Champion at Taylor Co. Invitational
The Russell County High School Mighty Laker Marching Band had an impressive showing on Saturday in their first competition of the season in the Taylor County Marching Invitational, finishing as Reserve Grand Champion and with the Best Overall Color Guard following their second performance of the day. Central Hardin took Grand Champion honors at the event.
wkdzradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Hancock Wins Coveted 2023 ‘Distinguished Young Woman’ Crown
With a record $15,000-plus in scholarships delivered and 15 young ladies representing all five local high schools, the Distinguished Young Women of Christian County capped the organization’s best-ever weekend late Sunday by crowning Hopkinsville High School’s Hadley Hancock its Class of 2023 “Distinguished Young Woman.”. A comprehensive...
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s Mumford Claims ‘Hoptown Idol’ Title
The Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department opened up its stage and microphone at Founders Square Friday night, for the annual Hoptown Idol contest. Around 20 contestants competed in the popular event, with Hopkinsville native Chassity Mumford winning the overall title. News Edge’s Eddie Owen spoke with Mumford after her big...
High school consolidation in 1959 marked a major change for Christian County students
Snapshots in Time, a column exploring the history of Hopkinsville and Christian County through old photographs, is published monthly, usually on the third Monday. It is written by Alissa Keller, the executive director of the Museums of Historic Hopkinsville-Christian County and inspired by the photograph collection of Christian County Historian William T. Turner. Explore more Snapshots in Time.
WKYT 27
Kentucky woman stepping into new career path after boating accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Last September, WKYT’s Amber Philpott brought you the story of a Russell Springs woman who survived a terrible boating accident on Lake Cumberland on Labor Day weekend. Maria Fuentes was saved, thanks to a mystery kayaker who she has since met. In the last year,...
whvoradio.com
Man Found With Gun During School Football Game
A Hopkinsville man was charge with possession of a weapon on school property after being arrested on a warrant at the Stadium of Champions in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say they noticed 18-year-old Devonni Radford from a previous incident and ran his name and found he had an active warrant in Logan County.
Kentucky Hunter Tags Full-Velvet, Non-Typical Monster on Bow Opener
Matt Reed, 45, has been hunting whitetails in Hardin County, Kentucky, his whole life, but he’s never killed a buck anywhere near as big as the giant he tagged on September 3, 2022. At about 6 p.m. on the evening of opening day, Reed put an arrow through a deer he’d been eying since June, and when he finally found it around midnight, it exceeded all of his expectations. With an unofficial Boone and Crockett score that Reed says is 194 1/8″, the early-September trophy sports 18 points with super-wide bases and an 18 1/4-inch inside spread.
wkdzradio.com
Two Injured In Pilot Rock Road Crash
A wreck on Pilot Rock Road in Christian County sent two people to the hospital Monday morning. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say an SUV driven by Micaela Andres of Clarksville crossed the center line around the five mile marker and struck a truck driven by Robert Moore that was headed towards Hopkinsville.
lakercountry.com
Russell County maintains ‘yellow’ COVID status
Russell County continues to stay “yellow” in the latest COVID community level map released by the state’s department for public health. In the Lake Cumberland District, McCreary, Pulaski, Casey, Taylor, Clinton and Cumberland counties join Russell County in the yellow category, indicating a medium level of community spread. Wayne County is the lone county in the district in the red category, indicating a high level of community spread.
wdrb.com
Nashville-based Waldo's Chicken to open first Kentucky location Tuesday in Norton Commons
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new restaurant is preparing to open in Norton Commons. Waldo's Chicken and Beer is set to open Tuesday, Sept. 20, at 10700 Meeting St. Known for its eight original sauces, the restaurant serves southern fried and slow-roasted chicken prepared four ways: on the bone, on a bun, in a bowl or in a basket.
lakercountry.com
Casey County intersection closed today for drain replacement
Today, transportation office crews in neighboring Casey County are temporarily closing KY 551 at the intersection of Keith Wolford Road and Stubblefield Road to replace a cross drain beneath the roadway. Work is scheduled to be finished late this evening. The date and duration of work may be adjusted for...
WBKO
BGPD looking for porch pirate caught on camera
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying a porch pirate caught on camera. They released footage from someone’s Ring door camera, where a man is seen riding a bike up to the front door, taking a package, and riding away.
wnky.com
1 dead in car accident near Logan-Todd County line
LOGAN COUNTY, Ky. – One man is dead following an accident involving a single vehicle flipping several times. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched on Saturday around 10:35 p.m. to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. 68/80 West at the Logan and Todd County line. The sheriff’s office...
whvoradio.com
Exit 89, KY 813 Closures Coming In Christian County
Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have scheduled construction for the I-24 eastbound on and off ramps at the KY 115 Oak Grove-Pembroke Exit 89 Interchange. As such, beginning at 6 AM Tuesday, this juncture will be closed. The duration of the closure will be 3-to-4 weeks. The closure is...
WBKO
U.S. 31-W Bypass in Bowling Green set to temporarily reopen this weekend
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The U.S. 31-W Bypass between U.S. 231 Broadway Avenue and E. 15th Avenue is expected to temporarily reopen late Friday night, Sept. 16, as Bowling Green Municipal Utilities s expected to halt work over the weekend. The road in this section is expected to close...
WBKO
Bowling Green man charged after investigations into relationship with former foster child
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is facing rape charges following an investigation. Marlon Jackson, 46, was charged with third-degree rape and unlawful transaction with a minor. The arrest comes after a 16-year-old female juvenile was interviewed by the Barren River Area Child Advocacy Center in July.
clayconews.com
SUSPECT IN DEADLY SOUTHEASTERN KENTUCKY SHOOTING FACING MURDER CHARGE AFTER CAPTURE FRIDAY BY KSP TROOPERS IN WHITLEY COUNTY
WILLIAMSBURG, KY – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that a suspect entered into NCIC and wanted on an arrest warrant for Murder regarding a fatal shooting in southestern Kentucky has been captured. Martin A. Canada age 48 of Williamsburg, KY. was taken into custody early Friday morning September...
lakercountry.com
Halloween on the Square in Jamestown set for Oct. 31
Halloween on the Square in Jamestown will be taking place once again this year. Halloween on the Jamestown Square will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. The city is also making backup plans in the case of inclement weather like last year. The city is also planning on...
