ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
WIBW

High School Football Rankings Week 4

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After week three of high school football in Northeast Kansas, the latest rankings are out ahead of week four. 6A: Manhattan No. 1, Washburn Rural No. 4. 5A: Shawnee Heights No. 10. The Thunderbirds were not ranked last week. 4A: Wamego No. 5. 3A: Hayden No....
TOPEKA, KS
KTLO

Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne moves up in Class 3A rankings

Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through September 16. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Missouri State
KTLO

Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting Annie Camp

Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams welcoming in Annie Camp from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contests. On the high school level, Cotter travels to Alpena, Yellville-Summit hosts Conway Christian, Salem entertains Rose Bud,...
JONESBORO, AR
KTLO

J.V. Bombers down Batesville Southside

The Mountain Home High School junior varisty football team moved its record to 3-0 with a 23-12 win over Batesville Southside Monday night. Chris Hubbard scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Foster threw a touchdown pass to Talan Palmer. The J.V. Bombers will travel to Harrison for their next game...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy