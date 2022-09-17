Read full article on original website
WIBW
High School Football Rankings Week 4
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After week three of high school football in Northeast Kansas, the latest rankings are out ahead of week four. 6A: Manhattan No. 1, Washburn Rural No. 4. 5A: Shawnee Heights No. 10. The Thunderbirds were not ranked last week. 4A: Wamego No. 5. 3A: Hayden No....
High school football schedules for KC teams in Missouri and Kansas this week? Got ‘em
Here is the schedule of high school football games for this week in the Kansas City area of Kansas and Missouri.
KTLO
Bryant stays at No. 1; Melbourne moves up in Class 3A rankings
Following is the Overall Top 10 high school football teams in Arkansas and the top five in Classes 7A, 6A, 5A, 4A, 3A and 2A, as voted by a panel of sports media from around the state for games played through September 16. Ranking is given with first-place votes received, records, total points and last week’s ranking:
Truman's Freddie Sheppard voted SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Sept. 4-10)
Truman running back Freddie Sheppard's big game in Week 3 earned him SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week honor for Sept. 4-10. Sheppard ran for 212 yards and three touchdowns to help Truman snap a 27-game losing streak and win at home for the first time since 2016. Sheppard ...
KTLO
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting Annie Camp
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams welcoming in Annie Camp from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contests. On the high school level, Cotter travels to Alpena, Yellville-Summit hosts Conway Christian, Salem entertains Rose Bud,...
Emporia gazette.com
Gymnastics, boys soccer, volleyball highlight home Emporia High events this week
Emporia tennis will have two meets this week, the girls will travel to Topeka for the Washburn Rural Invite on Tuesday and will host the Emporia Invite on Saturday. Both events will start at 9 a.m.
KTLO
Monday football schedule includes 2 MH teams at Southside Batesville
Monday’s football schedule includes two Mountain Home teams on the road to face Southside Batesville. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the junior varsity contest. On the eight-man level, Marshall’s seventh graders make the trip to Mountain View.
KTLO
J.V. Bombers down Batesville Southside
The Mountain Home High School junior varisty football team moved its record to 3-0 with a 23-12 win over Batesville Southside Monday night. Chris Hubbard scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Foster threw a touchdown pass to Talan Palmer. The J.V. Bombers will travel to Harrison for their next game...
