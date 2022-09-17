ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas' 2023 football schedule released

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won't be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas

If you're in the mood for some delicious baking, then you'll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you're...
FOX 16 News

Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
KATV

Sully Says: Relieved!!!!

A loss last night would have been a devastating blow for the program. Imagine Hunter Yurachek rolling into the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday after a loss to Bobby Petrino's Bears. Sam Pittman doesn't lose when he's a 24-point favorite. It almost happened last night,. The Hogs have serious...
KATV

Sherwood Police hosting 'National Night Out' event

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood Police are inviting residents for a nationwide community event named "National Night Out" on Oct. 4 from 5 p.m.-to 8 p.m. at Sherwood Forest, 1111 W. Maryland Ave. The event is a community-building campaign promoting a strong relationship between Police and the community. This...
KARK 4 News

One injured in early morning shooting in Conway

CONWAY, Ark. — One person is injured after a disturbance early Sunday morning at Conway Commons. The victim was shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter and three others ran away from the scene after crashing a vehicle while trying to leave, according to police. Anyone with information is asked […]
KARK 4 News

Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
