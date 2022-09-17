Read full article on original website
Arkansas’ 2023 football schedule released
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will open the 2023 football season in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium against Western Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 2. The Hogs will then return to Razorback Stadium to host Kent State on Sept. 9 and then BYU on Sept. 16. The final nonconference game won’t be played until Saturday, Nov. 18, when FIU comes to Fayetteville.
The BEST Bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas
If you’re in the mood for some delicious baking, then you’ll want to check out one of these amazing bakeries in Little Rock, Arkansas!. From cookies and cakes to pies and pastries, these bakeries have something for everyone. And with so many delicious options to choose from, you’re...
Whitewater rapids park possibly coming to Russellville
The landscape of the Arkansas riverbank in Russellville could look very different in the near future. A study launched this week will determine if it makes sense to use untapped dam water to create a whitewater rapids attraction.
Hotter Arkansas temperatures receive mixed reaction
Many are experiencing summer heat across Arkansas although it's mid-September. With this week only getting hotter this week several tourists say how they feel about the high temperatures.
Jam-packed Little Rock Ward 6 meeting gets heated
It was a jam-packed community meeting tonight for Ward 6 in Little Rock, with locals bringing up issues for more than an hour that they would like to see fixed.
Arkansas man pleads 'no contest,' faces 42 years for hit-and-run of cyclist
SHERWOOD, Ark. — (Eds. note, the attached video is from December 2019.) An Arkansas man has pleaded "no contest" in the case of a deadly hit-and-run that took the life of John Mundell roughly 3 years ago. Police arrested Cecil Daren Ferrell, the man accused of the deadly collision,...
3 Central Arkansas Water employees will head to Mississippi to assist in water crisis
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Three employees of Central Arkansas Water have received approval to join in on assisting a water treatment plant in Jackson Mississippi in response to the city's current water crisis. The department said after coordinating with the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management for the past week,...
Groundbreaking for Big Dam Bridge North Plaza
PULASKI COUNTY, Ark. (September 19, 2022) – Pulaski County and the City of North Little Rock will host a groundbreaking for the Big Dam Bridge North Plaza project on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. in Cook’s Landing Park next to the northside of the Big Dam Bridge ramp.
Ribbon-cutting for Little Rock church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Sundays are important for church congregations, but this Sunday was especially memorable for a Little Rock congregation. Fellowship Christian Church of Little Rock held a ribbon cutting for its Sunset Lane campus on Sunday morning. Pastor Kevin A. Kelly cut the ribbon, marking the end of a year-long process. For the […]
Demolished bus terminal makes room for economic development in North Little Rock
NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock leaders have made plans to revamp the city's downtown area. This all started a few months ago when the city decided to close a Greyhound bus station near the Arkansas River. Now that it's gone, there's room for new opportunities and...
Violent weekend in Little Rock brings homicide total to 59
A violent weekend in the Capital City leaves many wondering when it will all end.
It’s about to get noisy: ARDOT schedules I-30 bridge tear-down and replacement
ll Little Rock – North Little Rock Interstate 30 traffic to the newly-constructed river bridge, the 30 Crossing project is about to enter its next phase.
Sully Says: Relieved!!!!
A loss last night would have been a devastating blow for the program. Imagine Hunter Yurachek rolling into the Little Rock Touchdown Club on Monday after a loss to Bobby Petrino's Bears. Sam Pittman doesn't lose when he's a 24-point favorite. It almost happened last night,. The Hogs have serious...
Family comes together to search for missing Jacksonville man
Since Sunday night, family members of 36-year-old Marcus Williams from Jacksonville have formed search parties in North Little Rock after he was last seen on his dirt bike.
7th Street Mural Arts Festival happening Sunday, concluding Arkansas Peace Week
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The 7th Street Mural Festival will be taking place on Sept. 25 planned in coordination with Arkansas Peace Week and the 7th Street Mural Project. The festival will educate the community about the 7th Street Murals, the artists that made them, and their important messages of peace and justice.
Sherwood Police hosting 'National Night Out' event
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Sherwood Police are inviting residents for a nationwide community event named "National Night Out" on Oct. 4 from 5 p.m.-to 8 p.m. at Sherwood Forest, 1111 W. Maryland Ave. The event is a community-building campaign promoting a strong relationship between Police and the community. This...
One injured in early morning shooting in Conway
CONWAY, Ark. — One person is injured after a disturbance early Sunday morning at Conway Commons. The victim was shot, but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening. The shooter and three others ran away from the scene after crashing a vehicle while trying to leave, according to police. Anyone with information is asked […]
Little Rock City Director Ken Richardson pleads not guilty after crash
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Little Rock city director accused of crashing his car then resisting arrest is pleading not guilty to misdemeanor charges brought against him. Officials with the Arkansas State Police said that long-time ward two rep Ken Richardson was arrested following the crash. He has pleaded not guilty to obstruction, resisting arrest and third-degree battery.
Meet the ‘Malvern first’ mayoral candidate
MALVERN, Ark. – Jason Lambel Sr. has lived in Malvern for 10 years, and he is one of three candidates for Malvern Mayor. He has six sons and 13 grandchildren, and has lived in several different states before settling in the “Brick Capital of the World.”
Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. accused of suspected DWI during public meeting
A so-called community watchdog is accusing Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. of hiding what he claims is a suspected DWI arrest. The man did so during the public comment section of the Little Rock Board of Directors meeting.
