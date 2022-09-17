ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Google Pixel 7 suddenly disclosed for useful Android phone specs upgrade

By Robert Jones
T3
T3
 4 days ago

Up until now, while we've seen plenty of pictures of Google's new entry into the world of the best Android phones , the Pixel 7 , we've not had much in the way of specs other than confirmation of it packing a new Tensor G2 processor .

But that has suddenly changed, with the disclosure of a welcome specs upgrade over last year's Google Pixel 6 .

That's because, as reported by WinFuture , this year's Google Pixel 7 will be available with 256GB of internal storage on board, which was not possible last year as the Pixel 6 was locked to just 128GB.

That means that Pixel 7 now offers Android phone users the ability to have twice the amount of on-device storage, which is good news as the report also confirms that the Pixel 7 will not have a MicroSD card slot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Icld_0hz5lRfF00

(Image credit: Google)

It's not all good news, though

While the idea of rocking a device with twice the storage sounds great, and I am sure it will be welcomed by Android phone users, what isn't so great is that it appears only the US market will get the ultimate storage option for Pixel 7.

That's because, as reported by Android Authority , it looks like only the US market will get access to 512GB Pixel 7 models, which were offered on the Pixel 6 Pro .

This means that it looks like European and the Rest of World Pixel users will have to import an unlocked US model if they want the top storage variant, as otherwise they will have to make do with 256GB.

My take here is that the standard Pixel 7 being made available with 256GB onboard will help more Android phone users make the jump to Pixel, as 128GB has felt very firmly unimpressive and, to be truthful, borderline inadequate to all but the most casual users for a while now.

