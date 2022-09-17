ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

q13fox.com

Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett

EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, WA
Crime & Safety
q13fox.com

Mayor Harrell names Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief

SEATTLE - In Tuesday’s major public safety announcement, Mayor Bruce Harrell named Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief. Adrian Diaz has served as interim chief of the Seattle Police Department since former chief Carmen Best retired in 2020. Since April of this year, city leaders have been searching the nation for a new permanent chief of police.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma leaders postpone decision on homeless ban

TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma leaders decided to postpone making any decisions on how they want to address encampments in the city. During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, leaders originally planned to vote on a camping ban. The proposed ban, coming from councilmember John Hines, would prevent any encampments within...
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell

BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
BOTHELL, WA
q13fox.com

Myron Curry: Seattle artist goes from federal prison to painting portraits

The Spotlight profiles artist Myron Curry and his passion for painting large murals and portraits. After serving time in federal prison, Curry went on to graduate from Seattle Central Community College in 2021 with a degree in IT Network Design & Administration. He's launching his first solo art-pop on Friday, Sept 23 from 5-8pm; Saturday, Sept 24 from 12-6pm and Sunday, Sept 25 from 12-6pm in the Exchange Building at 821 2nd Ave in Seattle. The show comes on the heels of the work he did recently painting a mural with the kids at The Academy for Creating Excellence (A.C.E.).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

2 students shot in drive-by after Renton homecoming dance

RENTON, Wash. - Police are looking to identify a suspect after two Renton High School students were shot in a drive-by while gathering at a park after a homecoming dance. Renton Police received several 911 calls around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting at Kennydale Beach.
RENTON, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in South Seattle shooting

SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
q13fox.com

Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Gardening and healing with neighbors: Driver on the Street

Planting Seeds of Kindness is what one Tacoma family is all about. In this edition of Driver On The Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us to the Sudds home, where their Love of gardening is being used to help out in a tough situation.
TACOMA, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle teachers to announce results of contract vote

On Tuesday morning, we'll find out whether Seattle teachers officially approved their new contract. The union and school district reached a tentative agreement last week after a five-day teachers strike that delayed the first day of school.
SEATTLE, WA

