Suspect in deadly Olympia shooting appears in court
The suspect involved in the deadly Olympia grocery store shooting appeared in court Monday. Investigators are calling the shooting a 'random attack'.
Fentanyl, $524K in cash seized after drug trafficking suspect arrested in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. - Snohomish County law enforcement arrested a 46-year-old man suspected of trafficking fentanyl in Everett last week. According to authorities, officers on Friday contacted the suspect in a parking lot near 112th St SW and Fourth Ave W. Officers arrested the man, and seized around 150 fentanyl pills, $524,000 in cash, drug packaging, a digital scale and other stolen property.
$10,000 reward offered for suspect of church van arson in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. - Fire claimed a key part of a church’s charity in the South Sound. A 15-person passenger van belonging to Christ’s Church Federal Way was destroyed by flames on Sept. 2. The fire was determined to be arson. There is a $10,000 reward for information...
Fight leads to shots fired outside Harborview Medical Center; 1 arrested, 1 injured
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a fight between two people outside Harborview Medical Center that led to a shooting and another person getting involved. Sgt. John O'Neil said that two men were fighting outside the hospital on 9th Ave. just before 4 p.m. One man went back to his car, got a gun and shot the other man. A woman then approached and fired shots into the air, O'Neil said.
Mayor Harrell names Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief
SEATTLE - In Tuesday’s major public safety announcement, Mayor Bruce Harrell named Adrian Diaz as the new Seattle Police Chief. Adrian Diaz has served as interim chief of the Seattle Police Department since former chief Carmen Best retired in 2020. Since April of this year, city leaders have been searching the nation for a new permanent chief of police.
Tacoma leaders postpone decision on homeless ban
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma leaders decided to postpone making any decisions on how they want to address encampments in the city. During the city council meeting Tuesday evening, leaders originally planned to vote on a camping ban. The proposed ban, coming from councilmember John Hines, would prevent any encampments within...
Police arrest suspected car prowler who nearly hit mom, child in Bothell
BOTHELL, Wash. - A man in a stolen pickup truck was arrested Monday night after nearly hitting a mother and child in Bothell, police said. According to investigators, the suspected car prowler crashed into a power pole in a stolen truck and narrowly missed the mother and child who were on a park bench.
Suspect shoots at troopers, barricades himself in car with gunshot wounds from return fire
CLEARVIEW, Wash. - The Valley Independent Investigations Team (VIIT) is taking over the investigation of a shooting involving a suspect and Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers that occurred near Snohomish late Monday night. The incident started at 7:48 p.m. when troopers pulled over a speeding driver on State Route 9....
Lakewood Police: Mother drives stolen car through freshly poured concrete, with child in backseat
LAKEWOOD, Wash. - A mother was arrested early Tuesday morning after she reportedly drove a stolen Mini Cooper through an active construction zone, then ditched the car after it got stuck in freshly poured concrete. According to the Lakewood Police Department (LPD), at 1:53 a.m., officers were called to Edgewood...
Docs: Man killed in 'unprovoked' shooting was listening to music in his car outside Olympia WinCo
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A 26-year-old man from Tumwater was killed in what deputies are calling a "seemingly unprovoked" shooting at a Winco Foods parking lot in Olympia Saturday night. A man called 911 around 10:15 p.m. to report that he left WinCo and returned to his car, only to find...
Myron Curry: Seattle artist goes from federal prison to painting portraits
The Spotlight profiles artist Myron Curry and his passion for painting large murals and portraits. After serving time in federal prison, Curry went on to graduate from Seattle Central Community College in 2021 with a degree in IT Network Design & Administration. He's launching his first solo art-pop on Friday, Sept 23 from 5-8pm; Saturday, Sept 24 from 12-6pm and Sunday, Sept 25 from 12-6pm in the Exchange Building at 821 2nd Ave in Seattle. The show comes on the heels of the work he did recently painting a mural with the kids at The Academy for Creating Excellence (A.C.E.).
2 students shot in drive-by after Renton homecoming dance
RENTON, Wash. - Police are looking to identify a suspect after two Renton High School students were shot in a drive-by while gathering at a park after a homecoming dance. Renton Police received several 911 calls around 9:53 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 for reports of a shooting at Kennydale Beach.
Woman injured in South Seattle shooting
SEATTLE - A woman was injured early Monday morning after a shooting in Seattle's Rainier Valley. At about 1:45 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired near Seward Park Ave South and South Othello Street. When police arrived in the area, they found the victim's car at a nearby...
Road closures in Snohomish for police shooting
Washington State Patrol is asking drivers to avoid State Route 9 near 180th St SE for police activity. A trooper reportedly shot at an armed suspect.
WSP involved in shooting, SR 9 closed for police activity
Drivers are being turned around. Washington State Department of Transportation says northbound SR 9 is closed at 188th Street and SB SR 9 remains closed at 180th Street SE.
Officials: 4 fires in Seattle's U-District were intentionally set
SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating after they say at least four fires were intentionally set in the U-District Sunday night. The Seattle Fire Department responded to four fires around 10:15 p.m. Two fires were set near the intersection of 8th Ave. NE and NE 42nd Street. One fire was...
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
International District residents march on City Hall to stop homeless shelter, services hub
SEATTLE - Residents of the Chinatown-International District marched to Seattle City Hall on Tuesday to protest the building of a block-long homeless services complex. The complex consists of a homeless shelter, tiny house village, and drug, alcohol and behavior treatment centers. About 100 people packed the City Council chambers during...
Gardening and healing with neighbors: Driver on the Street
Planting Seeds of Kindness is what one Tacoma family is all about. In this edition of Driver On The Street, Photojournalist Michael Driver takes us to the Sudds home, where their Love of gardening is being used to help out in a tough situation.
Seattle teachers to announce results of contract vote
On Tuesday morning, we'll find out whether Seattle teachers officially approved their new contract. The union and school district reached a tentative agreement last week after a five-day teachers strike that delayed the first day of school.
