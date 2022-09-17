The Spotlight profiles artist Myron Curry and his passion for painting large murals and portraits. After serving time in federal prison, Curry went on to graduate from Seattle Central Community College in 2021 with a degree in IT Network Design & Administration. He's launching his first solo art-pop on Friday, Sept 23 from 5-8pm; Saturday, Sept 24 from 12-6pm and Sunday, Sept 25 from 12-6pm in the Exchange Building at 821 2nd Ave in Seattle. The show comes on the heels of the work he did recently painting a mural with the kids at The Academy for Creating Excellence (A.C.E.).

