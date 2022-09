CORVALLIS, Ore. - Thanks to another dominant performance, this time at the EOU Invitational in La Grande, Oregon on Friday, September 16, Justin Ash has been named the rize Laboratory Runner of the Week. Ash finished in first in the No. 13 Mounties' only home meet of the year. With the honor, Ash has now won the award both times in its opening two weeks.

LA GRANDE, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO