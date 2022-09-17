Prep Football: PikeView pitches second straight shutout in win at Westside

File photo by Greg Barnett

Clear Fork – In the year of shutouts, PikeView has thrown its hat in the ring.

The Panthers pitched their second consecutive shutout Friday night, picking up a 27-0 road win at Westside. Peyton Greer led the way with seven carries for 125 yards and a touchdown while also tossing two touchdowns.

Peyton Mounts added 94 yards on 10 carries to go along with a touchdown while Nathan Riffe forced and recovered a fumble on defense.

PikeView improves 2-2 and will travel to Shady Spring next week in search of its third consecutive victory.

Stats for Westside were not available at the time of publication

Individual Statistics

Rushing – PV: Austin Shrewsbury 7-46, Logan Cook 7-15, Peyton Greer 7-125-1, Braiden Mullins 4-10, Peyton Mounts 10-94-1, Kalum Kaiser 3-9, Corbin Justice 1-13, Jonathan Crabtree 2-14

Passing – PV: Peyton Greer 5-15-84-2 TD-2 INT

Receiving – PV: Nathan Riffe 2-43-1, Chase Mounts 1-9, Zach Rose 1-8-1, Peyton Mounts 1-24