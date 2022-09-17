Read full article on original website
McDonald County walks it off against Nixa; Mustangs win fourth straight
WATCH: McDonald County earns walk off win over Nixa 3-2. The Mustangs are now 12-4 and on a four game winning streak. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
Seneca reflects on big win over Lamar; sets high expectations for remainder of season
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians took down #1 ranked Lamar on Friday 36-33. The Indians were down 14-0 in the first quarter, but managed to fight back. Gavyn Hoover found Ethan Altic, with less than a minute left on the clock, to score the game-winning touchdown. “I don’t...
The Fall Brawl at 4 State Moto Complex near Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — The latest motocross track in the area is coming to life in rural Neosho. The 4 State Moto Complex is holding another race this weekend and the track has a new configuration and a new starting gate. The Fall Brawl is their second race of the year. Racing runs all day Sunday after a day of...
One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville
PINEVILLE, Mo. — One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On
Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
13 Great RV Parks Near Grove Oklahoma
Are you planning an RV trip near Oklahoma? Have a look at some of the most popular RV parks near Grove, Oklahoma. Grove, Oklahoma, is a beautiful city located in the northeast corner of the state. It is situated on Grand Lake, one of the largest man-made lakes in the country. The lake offers many amenities for visitors, including boating, fishing, and swimming. There are also several RV parks in the area for those who want to stay for an extended period.
Police search for an inmate after escaping from Neosho, Missouri hospital
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Police in southwest Missouri are searching for an inmate who escaped custody from a hospital in Neosho. The Newton County, Missouri Sheriff’s Office says Michael Ray Durison was being treated at Freeman Hospital in Neosho when he escaped from custody. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and orange scrub pants. He may not be wearing shoes.
It’s a Wrap!
JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast. She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal. The...
News To Know: authorities continue to search for escaped inmate and two people receive serious injuries in Newton County crash
PITTSBURG, Ks. – The Pittsburg fire department responds to a structure fire on east 4th street. The fire started in a shed attached to the north side of the home located at 1013 east 4th street and then migrated to the attic space. Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy fire conditions but ultimately contained and extinguished the fire. The fire displaced multiple people and the American Red Cross was contacted to provide relief efforts to the occupants. No injuries were reported and the cause of the fire remains undetermined.
Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K
JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
Authorities find body in Grand lake west of Grove
GRAND LAKE, Okla. – Oklahoma authorities investigate after a body is found in Grand Lake. According to Melanie Earl, Corporate Communication with Grand Lake Dam Authority, GRDA Police were called to assist Delaware County Sheriff’s Office with a missing person case. GRDA has located a body in Grand...
Body identified as missing person Garrett Russell
LINN COUNTY – A body found Sept. 7 in a Linn County hay field just south of the Miami County line has been identified as missing person Garrett Russell. Linn County Sheriff Kevin Friend made the announcement in a news release Friday, Sept. 16, after forensics confirmed that the body was that of 30-year-old Russell from Lawrence.
Divers Explore Roaring River’s Underwater Cave
CASSVILLE, MO.- KISS Rebreathers Divers explored the depths of Roaring River’s underwater cave. KISS Rebreathers reached out to Roaring River State Parks’ officials to remap the cave’s depths. “Wanting to try to get the remapping of our cave done. We had no idea that they were. The possibility was there that they could actually go through the restriction. But their world were now and they were able to pull it off for us,” said Joel Topham, Roaring River superintendent.
Motorcycle Cross Country Chase stops by Joplin
The 2022 Cross Country Chase presented by the Motorcycle Cannonball today stopped by Joplin Missouri for a bite to eat.
Crash in Gravette, Ark. results in car fire
GRAVETTE, Ark. — The Gravette, Arkansas Fire Dept were dispatched to reports of a vehicle crash along Hwy 72 in Benton County on Saturday. The collision resulted in a car fire. As Gravette Fire arrived one vehicle was still in the roadway and fully engulfed in fire. “Station 23...
Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case
Two Newton County sheriff deputies were dispatched to a trailer park north of Neosho to evict a man and his wife on Nov. 13, 2017. According to the deputies, the man refused to leave, fought off the deputies and stole a patrol car that he would later crash in town. The local prosecutor would go […] The post Missouri Court of Appeals revives ‘old school’ self-defense law in resisting arrest case appeared first on Missouri Independent.
94-year-old man dead after Ottawa County crash
MIAMI, Okla. — A 94-year-old man died Saturday night due to injuries from a car crash in Ottawa County, according to the Oklahoma High Patrol (OHP). OHP said crash took place Saturday afternoon on Country Road South 580 and Country Road East 640, about 1 mile east of Miami.
Rosin up your bow…it’s time for the 25th Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival
Cavanaugh Studyvin from the Carl Junction Chamber of Commerce stops by the studio to talk with Tawnya Bach about Carl Junction’s 25th Bluegrass Festival. This event has become more than a showcase for bluegrass bands and musicians: you can find various arts and crafts projects, explore the history of Carl Junction, food trucks, beer and wine garden, and so much more. And that’s just the day of the festival – it all kicks off with a 5k run/walk on Friday, September 23rd. Here’s all the information you need about the 25th Carl Junction Bluegrass Festival:
