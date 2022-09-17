ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blind date: ‘The friend-zoning at the end was awkward’

By
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago

David on Emma

What were you hoping for?
A rare couple of hours where I don’t put my foot in my mouth.

First impressions?
Incredible eyes. Endearingly nervous.

What did you talk about?
Dating horror stories. Cliched things we’d seen on dating apps. Gluten-free pizza. Work. Families. Travel.

Any awkward moments ?
I had to build my own taco, which could have been a disaster, but my shirt came out unscathed. I wolfed down my first two tacos but noticed in time to slow down with the third, so I wasn’t just weirdly watching her eat.

Good table manners?
Can’t say I noticed. I was really focusing on not wearing my DIY taco.

Best thing about Emma?
She has many strings to her bow and some cool hobbies. I’ll definitely be checking out her vintage clothes site.

Would you introduce Emma to your friends?
Maybe some of the quieter ones.

Describe Emma in three words.
Colourful, creative and quirky.

What do you think Emma made of you?
Probably that I talk too fast. I don’t think she was impressed when I said I don’t consider someone’s political leanings when choosing a date (unless they’re extreme or offensive).

Did you go on somewhere?
We walked through some filming in Borough market. A security guard told me it was for a mayonnaise advert.

And ... did you kiss?
A friendly hug and some bread was all we shared.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
I’d have taken her up on the offer of some of her crème brûlée.

Marks out of 10?
A solid 7.

Would you meet again?
She’s lovely, but I don’t think either of us see the need to hang out again.

Blind date is Saturday’s dating column: every week, two strangers are paired up for dinner and drinks, and then spill the beans to us, answering a set of questions. This runs, with a photograph we take of each dater before the date, in Saturday magazine (in the UK) and online at theguardian.com every Saturday. It’s been running since 2009 – you can read all about how we put it together here .

What questions will I be asked?
We ask about age, location, occupation, hobbies, interests and the type of person you are looking to meet. If you do not think these questions cover everything you would like to know, tell us what’s on your mind.

Can I choose who I match with?
No, it’s a blind date! But we do ask you a bit about your interests, preferences, etc – the more you tell us, the better the match is likely to be.

Can I pick the photograph?
No, but don't worry: we'll choose the nicest ones.

What personal details will appear?
Your first name, job and age.

How should I answer?
Honestly but respectfully. Be mindful of how it will read to your date, and that Blind date reaches a large audience, in print and online.

Will I see the other person’s answers?
No. We may edit yours and theirs for a range of reasons, including length, and we may ask you for more details.

Will you find me The One?
We’ll try! Marriage! Babies!

Can I do it in my home town?
Only if it’s in the UK. Many of our applicants live in London, but we would love to hear from people living elsewhere.

How to apply
Email blind.date@theguardian.com

David and Emma on their date Photograph: Courtesy of David & Emma.

Emma on David

What were you hoping for?
A good connection. Alternatively, a good picture to use on Hinge.

First impressions?
Friendly and polite. He seemed like a genuinely nice guy.

What did you talk about?
The intricacies of the Blind Date process. The density of gluten-free bread. Typical first-date cliches – I don’t think we had much in common.

Any awkward moments ?
The awkward friend-zoning at the end ... Spoiler alert, sorry.

Good table manners?
He was very well mannered and had impeccable napkin use: 10/10.

Best thing about David?
Very easy to talk to and he seemed interested in what I had to say, asking lots of questions.

Related: Blind date: ‘Did we kiss? A lady never kisses and tells …’

Would you introduce David to your friends?
Sadly, no, I don’t think there would be enough common ground.

Describe David in three words?
Engaging, open, warm.

What do you think David made of you?
Being mildly obsessive about getting at least 7/10 on this column.

Did you go on somewhere?
We walked by an incredibly elaborate film set (which we probably should have crashed for a better story) and then headed home.

And ... did you kiss?
No, just a friendly hug. We enjoyed a nice dinner but there was just no spark.

If you could change one thing about the evening what would it be?
More chemistry and deeper conversation. And I’d completely milk the Guardian expenses budget.

Marks out of 10?
7/10. I’m manifesting.

Would you meet again?
I wouldn’t, but I wish him all the best.

David and Emma ate at Mallow , London SE1. Fancy a blind date? Email blind.date@theguardian.com

CELEBRITIES
