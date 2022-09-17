Read full article on original website
Bianca Belair Says Rumors of The Street Profits Breaking Up Don’t Bother Montez Ford
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on the In The Kliq Podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Belair said that Montez Ford isn’t worried about WWE splitting up The Street Profits. As PWMania.com previously noted, WWE management reportedly believes Ford...
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
Big Title Match for Roman Reigns Set for This Weekend’s WWE Live Event
WWE has revealed that a major championship bout will take place during the Saturday Night’s Main Event show that will take place on September 24 in Vancouver, British Columbia. The main event of the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event live show that will not be broadcast on television will...
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
New Segment Revealed for Tonight’s WWE RAW
MizTV has been confirmed for tonight’s WWE RAW broadcast from San Jose, California. The Miz extended an invitation to Dexter Lumis to appear on MizTV, and the WWE noted in their announcement that Lumis will bring his threatening aura to the show. “Tonight on Monday Night Raw, The Miz...
Former WWE Star Open to Making a Comeback at Extreme Rules
At Extreme Rules, which will take place on October 8th, WWE will reintroduce the Fight Pit match as part of the rivalry between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. The announcement of the match was made during this week’s edition of RAW. A fan commented in a tweet suggesting that former WWE superstar Ken Shamrock should serve as the special guest referee for the event.
Eric Bischoff Discusses How Big nWo Would’ve Been If Hulk Hogan Wasn’t The Third Man
During the latest episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff responded to a hypothetical question relating to the nWo. Bischoff discussed how much bigger the group could have become if Hulk Hogan had not joined the group after Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. Hogan was the third man to join the group after the two.
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 19, 2022. Bobby Lashley & Seth Rollins lock up to start the match off. Lashley sends Rollins to the mat before Rollins locks in a chin lock. Lashley pushes Rollins to escape, then sends him carrening to the mat then they spill to the outside as Rollins delivers a baseball kick through the middle rope. He sends Lashley’s head into the ring post before both men get back in the ring. Lashley locks in the Hurt Lock, but Rollins escapes and delivers two superkicks. Rollins looks for the Curb Stomp, but Lashley somehow blocks it and clotheslines him out of the ring that sends us to a commercial break.
Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved
It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV
Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
WWE Continues to Tease “White Rabbit” Mystery During WWE RAW Commercial Break
The music from “White Rabbit” was played once more by WWE, and this time it was done during a commercial break on RAW. You can view the video below. The song was played for the very first time during a commercial break on Friday’s SmackDown, and they continued to play it during live events all throughout the weekend. In another instance, it was played when the arena was deserted right before the beginning of the event, when the fans were taking their seats.
Triple H on Talking Wrestlers Out of Dangerous Spots, WarGames Injuries, WWE Survivor Series
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H says he’s talked wrestlers out of doing certain dangerous spots, and he doesn’t expect gore to return this year with WarGames. As previously stated, WarGames will make its debut on WWE’s main roster with a men’s and women’s match at the Survivor Series Premium Live Event on Saturday, November 26 at the TD Garden in Boston. Triple H spoke with The Ringer about how injuries are always a factor when putting together a match of this magnitude, but their main concern is the wrestlers’ desire to make memorable matches.
Triple H Sends Custom Title to Premier Lacrosse Champion Since WWE Investment
The Waterdogs Lacrosse Club has received a custom WWE Title belt in recognition of their Premier Lacrosse League Championship win. WWE CCO Triple H took to Twitter today to congratulate the Waterdogs LC and MVP Michael Sowers on their championship victory over the Chaos LC on Sunday. “Congratulations to MVP...
WWE Submits Applications for Two New NXT Trademarks
WWE applied for two new trademarks, “NXT Europe” and “NXT Global,” with The United States Patent and Trademark Office on September 16th for entertainment purposes. The following is the description for both filings:. “Trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a...
WWE RAW Viewership and Rating Report for 9/19/22
The ratings for this week’s episode of WWE RAW were mixed. According to Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, the episode attracted an average of 1.593 million viewers on the USA Network. This number is a decrease from the 1.709 million viewers who watched the previous episode. The average rating for...
Backstage News on WWE Booking Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul for Crown Jewel
Following the revelation that Logan Paul will compete for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, a number of fans have questioned the reasoning behind WWE’s decision to hold this match. Although Paul has a sizable following on social media, and the match is...
New Classic WWE Content Added to Peacock and WWE Network
It seems this months classic content drop is a little Old School. Every third Monday of the month, WWE uploads a bunch of classic content to Peacok and WWE Network. This months offering falls under the banner of the category Old School, 1988 to be more specific. Six episodes in total have been added. The newest episodes can be found under Season 17 on Peacock. The episodes added are as follows.
Spoilers: Plans for Tonight’s WWE RAW
The following is a list of potential spoilers for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, courtesy of Fightful Select:. * A celebration is planned in honor of IYO SKY and Dakota Kai, who recently won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. The segment is supposed to include a golf cart from Damage CTRL as well as another limousine.
Tony Khan Takes Shot at WWE, Calls AEW Shows the Real Crown Jewel Not “BS” in Saudi Arabia
AEW President Tony Khan has fired a shot at WWE while promoting Wednesday’s Grand Slam in Queens, New York, just a few weeks after lashing out at the company for running two shows on the same weekend as All Out. During an interview with News 12, Khan discussed how...
