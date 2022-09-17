Read full article on original website
theperrynews.com
Perry coach reflects on Homecoming victory
It did not take long for third-year Perry football head coach Bryce Pierce to nail down his greatest source of joy after Friday’s 27-21 Homecoming win over Des Moines Hoover. “The seniors,” Pierce said. “This means so much to me to see the seniors finally get that win. They...
Dowling vs City High JV canceled after tense varsity game
Monday night’s scheduled junior varsity football game between Dowling Catholic and City High at Bates Field in Iowa City was called off by the schools’ mutual decision. Dowling Catholic Head Coach Tom Wilson and City High Head Coach Mitch Moore both say tensions ran high Friday night. Dowling won 34-0, avenging its upset loss to […]
Murphy’s Law: the right coach for Nebraska
In this week’s Murphy’s Law, comparing the state of the football programs at Iowa State and Nebraska, plus the right guy for the job—if he’ll take it.
theperrynews.com
Homecoming court at Panorama revealed
PANORA, IA — The five candidates for Homecoming queen and five possibilities for king at Panorama have been announced. Willow Buttler, Kaidyn Dencklau, Kylie Doran, Justice Sheeder, and Kiera Simmons are the quintet vying for queen honors, Denver Davis, Braedon Draper, Dane Kemble, Austin Stewart, and Thomas VanMeer are among the group from which the king will be selected.
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including (from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.):
Iowa Woman Encounters Growling Bobcat On Bike Trail [WATCH]
Most bobcats in the state of Iowa might be considered secretive, but an Iowa woman got a big surprise Sunday while walking her dog on a bike trail. A bobcat came out of the tall grass next to her and walked right up onto the trail. She grabbed her dog and began to back away. After taking a few steps back, she shot a video. She was still close enough to the bobcat that you can hear its growl.
Five Iowa Schools Make Blue Ribbon List
(Undated) — Five Iowa Schools have earned national Blue Ribbon status this year. All five schools were chosen based on overall academic performance on state assessments or national tests. They are Prairie Trail Elementary School, Ankeny; Glenwood – West Elementary School; Mount Ayr Elementary School; Van Meter High School, and Vinton-Shellsburg Middle School. They are among the 297 schools recognized nationwide.
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this afternoon near Des Moines, with […]
26-Year-Old Critically Injured After 100 MPH Chase on Iowa Hwy 20
A little over a month ago, we wrote about a 20-year-old -- Chloe Snider of Springville, Iowa -- who took Linn County Police on a 100 mph chase. Though the chase lasted 30 minutes and covered more than 20 miles, no one was hurt. Unfortunately the same cannot be said...
theperrynews.com
Tuesday’s heat does not slow construction projects in Perry
It might be 100 degrees in Perry Tuesday afternoon, but laborers were hard at work on a number of construction projects around town. On Bateman Street east of First Avenue, Crow River Construction of New London, Minnesota, was digging deep in phase one of a street widening and repaving project. The crew will work a 10-day-on-and-four-day-off schedule.
theperrynews.com
Tornado watch in effect until midnight Sunday
The National Weather Service office in Johnston has issued a tornado watch until 12 a.m. for the Perry area. Along with Dallas County, the watch is in effect for Adair, Adams, Appanoose, Benton, Boone, Cedar, Clarke, Davis, Decatur, Des Moines, Guthrie, Henry, Iowa, Jasper, Jefferson, Johnson, Keokuk, Lee, Linn, Louisa, Lucas, Madison, Mahaska, Marion, Marshall, Monroe, Muscatine, Polk, Poweshiek, Ringgold, Scott, Story, Tama, Taylor, Union, Van Buren, Wapello, Warren, Washington and Wayne counties.
2 critically injured in crash after chase of 100 mph on Iowa highway
Two people were life-flighted to Des Moines hospitals Monday night after a chase topping more than 100 miles per hour ended in a crash in Hamilton County.
Swatting Incident at Iowa High School Puts Community on Edge
It's been a long, hard summer for residents of Uvalde, Texas where last May a school shooting killed 2 adults and 19 children. As that community continues to mourn those lost and search for answers, others are looking for ways to shore up their school security protocols so this doesn't happen to them. The last thing anyone needs is a prank-active shooting call, let alone a real one.
The Most Dangerous Intersection in All of Iowa
Don't let the rolling fields of corn and hog lots fool you; The state of Iowa has more than its fair share of dangerous roads and intersections. And while most are in the state's urban areas, some of the most hazardous can be found on rural roads. According to Bad...
theperrynews.com
Haunted Church fundraiser in Bouton quickens holy spirits
Unquiet spirits of the dead will be raised every Saturday night in October when the Bouton and Perry firefighters associations host a Haunted Church fundraiser at 204 Luther St. in Bouton. The holy hauntings will start Saturday, Oct. 1 from 7-10 p.m. and continue weekly through Saturday, Oct. 29. Admission...
theperrynews.com
Dallas County Sheriff’s Report September 19
To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Tonja Dille, 58, of 3217 61st St., Urbandale, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of driving while suspended. Ben Ramirez, 19, of 2665 Summer Meadows Dr., Perry, was arrested on a warrant...
theperrynews.com
One-vehicle rollover south of Berkley brings local responders
A motorist was shaken up but apparently not seriously injured Tuesday morning when the motorist’s vehicle left the blacktop south of Berkley and struck a guard rail. The incident occurred about 9:15 a.m. in the 1900 block of Clover Avenue (County Road P54) in Boone County. The driver was...
kwbg.com
Weather Service Updates Information About Possible Strong Storms Sunday
DES MOINES, Iowa—The National Weather Service office in Des Moines has issued updated information about the potential for strong to severe storms Sunday. The storms will be followed by very warm conditions into the beginning of the work week. (contributed information, NWS)
Corydon Times-Republican
Nine Iowa Walgreens pharmacies, including one in Waterloo, hit with fines, licensing sanctions
State licensing officials have sanctioned pharmacies in nine of Iowa’s Walgreens stores for a variety of alleged violations, including missing narcotics, a lack of qualified personnel and issues that caused some Iowans to lose access to their medications. Seven of the stores that the Iowa Board of Pharmacy imposed...
Man Found Dead After Truck Runs Off Road Onto Iowa Farm
Imagine waking up on Sunday thinking it would be a typical day and then something happens that you could have never expected. Well for two families, this is what happened on Sunday, except the outcomes were very different. Luke Helton, a 45-year-old man from Leon was traveling southbound on 253rd...
