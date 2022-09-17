ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winthrop, MA

belmontonian.com

‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face

A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
BELMONT, MA
homenewshere.com

Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival

While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
LOWELL, MA
wgbh.org

Legendary GBH jazz host Eric Jackson, 72, has died

Eric Jackson, who has hosted the Eric in the Evening jazz broadcast on GBH Radio since 1981, passed away Saturday morning. He was 72. GBH issued the following statement upon his death: "Eric was known widely as the 'Dean of Boston Jazz Radio.' For more than 50 years, he inspired audiences in Boston and across the world with his unmatched knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging as one of public broadcastings’ most popular and knowledgeable on-air personalities. He shared his knowledge and his love of music with all of us, inspiring future generations of musicians, broadcasters and music lovers. Thank you, Eric, for sharing the joy you found in music with us."
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

Eric Jackson, "Dean of Boston Jazz Radio," has died

msonewsports.com

Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added

Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
LYNN, MA
whdh.com

More rain on the way

After a fall-like Saturday, it’s been a much warmer start Sunday morning. This warmth is all out ahead of a weather system that looks to bring rain to the area later today through Tuesday morning. Late today an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, mainly north of Boston, with...
BOSTON, MA
traveltasteandtour.com

North of Boston, MA

Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Scenes from the return of the Orange Line

Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back. The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said. The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority...
BOSTON, MA
Watertown News

Eight Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week

A variety of properties were sold this week in town. 93 Channing Road #93, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,502 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $685,000. 314 Lexington St. #314, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,157 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $470,000. 8 Oakland St., 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1,616 sq. ft. Single Family,...
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett

EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
EVERETT, MA
quincyquarry.com

Second North Quincy knifing this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch

— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Words said on the street indicate that the stabbing on Thursday afternoon was fueled by road rage. Additionally, the perpetrator fled the scene in...
QUINCY, MA
belmontonian.com

Belmont Fire Pins Newest Member

Belmont Fire added its newest member – for a second time – to the force at a pinning ceremony at the Select Board’s meeting Monday, Sept. 12. Three years ago, Mike Nolan joined the Belmont Fire Department before heading off to another department a year-and-a-half ago, according to Belmont Fire Chief David DeStefano.
BELMONT, MA
iheart.com

This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts

A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

