Woman loses respect for husband because he treats her too well, does too many choresMary DuncanBoston, MA
Author JL Rothstein shares what has inspired her to become a successful Indy WriterJames PatrickBoston, MA
Festive Fun For Everyone! Plymouth Pride Announces Inclusive Apple Picking Day EventDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
This Local Park is Hosting a Kids' Halloween Event with Festive Fun ActivitiesDianna CarneyHanover, MA
7 Free Craft Classes & Art Events on the South ShoreDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
‘Incredible performance’: Marblehead football junior played hours after learning of father’s death
"He needed to be around the team." Marblehead junior Jake Scogland played an emotional football game on Friday, just hours after learning his father Jeff died earlier that afternoon. Jake Scogland started at left guard and moved to left tackle when a teammate was injured. He played major minutes and...
belmontonian.com
‘Belmont’s’ Conley’s Pub & Grille Sold To A Familiar Face
A familiar face returns as the new owner of Belmont’s favorite bar not in Belmont, Conley’s Pub & Grille. Last week, owner Stephen Conley – who opened the bar/restaurant in 2001 – sold the location to JKT Watertown Partners LLC which leased the property to pub entrepreneur Jim O’Rourke. Renovations are reportedly taking place this week “with the possibility of it reopening the following wleek with the same name, concept, and staff,” according to Boston Restaurant Talk.
homenewshere.com
Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival
While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
These 4 Massachusetts Schools Named 2022 Blue Ribbon Winners
Four Massachusetts schools were named 2022 National Blue Ribbon winners. The National Blue Ribbon Schools Program, a part of the United States Department of Education, announces hundreds of award recipients each year. The award was created to recognize schools that are considered outstanding, and the winners are honored at an...
wgbh.org
Legendary GBH jazz host Eric Jackson, 72, has died
Eric Jackson, who has hosted the Eric in the Evening jazz broadcast on GBH Radio since 1981, passed away Saturday morning. He was 72. GBH issued the following statement upon his death: "Eric was known widely as the 'Dean of Boston Jazz Radio.' For more than 50 years, he inspired audiences in Boston and across the world with his unmatched knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging as one of public broadcastings’ most popular and knowledgeable on-air personalities. He shared his knowledge and his love of music with all of us, inspiring future generations of musicians, broadcasters and music lovers. Thank you, Eric, for sharing the joy you found in music with us."
wgbh.org
Eric Jackson, "Dean of Boston Jazz Radio," has died
Eric Jackson, host of Eric in the Evenings on GBH Radio, passed away this morning. Eric was known widely as the “Dean of Boston Jazz Radio.” For more than 50 years, he inspired audiences in Boston and across the world with his unmatched knowledge of Jazz and the history of African American music. Eric first joined GBH as a regular host in 1977, quickly emerging as one of public broadcasting’s most popular and knowledgeable on-air personalities. He shared his knowledge and his love of music with all of us, inspiring future generations of musicians, broadcasters and music lovers. “Eric's great skill as a broadcaster was how he used his warmth and intimate knowledge to connect listeners to the music. He was a legend and he will be missed,” said Anthony Rudel, General Manager at GBH Music.
msonewsports.com
Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added
Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
whdh.com
More rain on the way
After a fall-like Saturday, it’s been a much warmer start Sunday morning. This warmth is all out ahead of a weather system that looks to bring rain to the area later today through Tuesday morning. Late today an isolated thunderstorm or two is possible, mainly north of Boston, with...
traveltasteandtour.com
North of Boston, MA
Located just 30 minutes from Boston, the area known as North of Boston or Essex County offers 200 miles of stunning coastline, rich history, robust culture, world class locavore dining, attractions, entertainment and so much more! You’ll find lodging to meet your every need, and plenty of options for food and drink to fuel your adventures! North of Boston is home to witches, whales, a vibrant art scene, schooners, fresh and local seafood, with the Essex Coastal Scenic Byway connecting it all.
Scenes from the return of the Orange Line
Service restarted Monday after a 30-day shutdown. After an unprecedented 30-day shutdown, the Orange Line is back. The first trains departed Oak Grove and Forest Hills at 5:16 a.m. Monday, officially reopening the Orange Line, the MBTA said. The MBTA came under fire this summer after the Federal Transit Authority...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON LOTTERY ROUNDUP: $10,000 Winner At The Corner Store; $5,000 Winner At Market Basket
WILMINGTON, MA — Find out where large winning lottery and scratch tickets have recently been sold in Wilmington:. Sat, Sep 17, 2022 — $1,000 — EMERALDS 50X — CUMBERLAND. Fri, Sep 16, 2022 — $10,000 — Keno — THE CORNER STORE. Fri, Sep...
Watertown News
Eight Watertown Homes Were Sold This Week
A variety of properties were sold this week in town. 93 Channing Road #93, 3 bedroom 1 bathroom 1,502 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $685,000. 314 Lexington St. #314, 2 bedroom 2 bathroom 1,157 sq. ft. Townhouse, Sold: $470,000. 8 Oakland St., 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom 1,616 sq. ft. Single Family,...
Fall Foliage tours in New England: Here are 5 of the best official tours
Fall is right around the corner and now is the perfect time to purchase tickets in advance for one of New England’s many multi-day fall foliage tours for leaf-peeping lovers. Visitors can pack their bags, book a trip and witness some of the most stunning peak fall foliage the country has to offer.
Raging blaze tears through duplex in Everett
EVERETT, Mass. — At least five people were displaced after a raging blaze tore through a home in Everett early Monday morning. Crews responding to a report of a fire on Woodlawn Street around 4 a.m. found flames shooting from the roof of a duplex. Video from the scene...
quincyquarry.com
Second North Quincy knifing this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. – News about Quincy covered by Quincy Quarry News. Words said on the street indicate that the stabbing on Thursday afternoon was fueled by road rage. Additionally, the perpetrator fled the scene in...
belmontonian.com
Belmont Fire Pins Newest Member
Belmont Fire added its newest member – for a second time – to the force at a pinning ceremony at the Select Board’s meeting Monday, Sept. 12. Three years ago, Mike Nolan joined the Belmont Fire Department before heading off to another department a year-and-a-half ago, according to Belmont Fire Chief David DeStefano.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Traditional Restaurant In Massachusetts
A Boston restaurant is being credited for having the best traditional food in Massachusetts. Reader's Digest compiled a list of the best traditional restaurants in every state which included Union Oyster House as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Located on the Freedom Trail, near Faneuil Hall, Boston’s Union Oyster House...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: 6 ‘Mass Cash’ tickets from same store won $100,000 prize Monday; lottery says it’s not that uncommon
Six “Mass Cash” tickets from the same store winning the $100,000 prize on the same day might sound suspicious but the lottery said it’s not that uncommon. On Monday, seven “Mass Cash” tickets won the $100,000 prize. Six of them were sold at Super Petroleum in Quincy.
quincyquarry.com
Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month #quincypolice #mayorkoch
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Quincy youth attacked in the third knife attack in Quincy this month. Image via the Portugal Resident. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy hit with its third knife attack...
Horse slips and dies outside Boston funeral waiting to pull hearse to cemetery
Mr. Bee was 28 years old, energetic and in perfect health. Long past his days as a harness racing horse, he was tapped Saturday to pull a carriage hearse from a funeral in Boston to a local cemetery, one of the many services offered by Rehoboth-based Remembrance Hill Carriages. But...
