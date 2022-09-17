Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
ISU opens renovated Holt Arena with loss; new feature honoring POW/MIA dedicated
POCATELLO — More than 5,000 fans were in attendance Saturday as the Idaho State Bengals hosted a football game for the first time since Holt Arena underwent major renovations. The energy of those fans — many dressed for a planned “blackout” — created an electric atmosphere. But that energy...
‘Extremely Uncommon’ Creature Found in Idaho’s Twin Falls: VIDEO
Late last year, Idaho wildlife officers had a rare encounter near Twin Falls, trapping one of the state’s elusive ringtails. See footage of the unique critter below. Video can’t be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: An extremely uncommon ringtail found in Twin Falls, ID (https://youtu.be/D8xrZxhpj2A) According to Magic...
Made in Idaho:Bearded Axe
What is it like to feel like a viking? At Bearded Axe, you can experience the fun and excitement of the projectile sport catching air, axe throwing.
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday
The case against former Downard Funeral Home director Lance Peck was back in a Bannock County courtroom Monday for a pre-trial conference. The post Former Downard Funeral Home director in court Monday appeared first on Local News 8.
Post Register
Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip
A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home post-pandemic
CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing. Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region. “Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson...
eastidahonews.com
Family, friends and colleagues celebrate life of late Idaho legislator in Pocatello
POCATELLO – A bipartisan ensemble of the late Senator Mark Nye’s family, friends and colleagues gathered Saturday, Sept. 17, to celebrate his remarkable life. Hundreds of admirers filled the Barbara J. Marshall Rotunda in the Stephens Performing Arts Center at Idaho State University. Nye, a democrat who represented...
Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week
During the week, ISP will announce the first ever public tours available on a first-come, first-served basis in its three labs. The post Idaho State Police recognizes the importance of National Forensic Science Week appeared first on Local News 8.
Have You Ever Noticed This About The Perrine Bridge In Twin Falls?
I don't always notice changes...or even things that haven't changed. Just ask my wife. But, ever since we noticed the hidden Idaho rock at the Twin Falls City Bandshell I feel like there is a lot out there that my eyes have yet to see. What's Up With This Section...
kmvt
Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries
HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These
If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
kmvt
Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
Idaho8.com
Pedestrian dies after vehicle versus pedestrian crash
eastidahonews.com
CPR saves life of Heyburn resident
HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
Bicyclist killed in crash with pickup truck in Twin Falls County
Idaho State Journal
Idaho man charged with three counts of incest
TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
eastidahonews.com
Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk
Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
