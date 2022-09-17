ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castleford, ID

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hagerman, ID
City
Grace, ID
City
Castleford, ID
State
Idaho State
Castleford, ID
Sports
City
Rockland, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
Post Register

Pocatello man located after getting stuck during fishing trip

A Pocatello man was rescued late Tuesday night after being stuck in the mud during a fishing trip in the mountains about 30 miles east of Blackfoot, authorities say. According to Lt. Jeremy Hook from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call at 9:43 p.m. Tuesday of a gentleman stuck in the Brush Creek area, and authorities were told the man may have been having health issues.
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho State Journal

Allstate call center in Chubbuck to close as employees choose to work from home post-pandemic

CHUBBUCK — With the majority of its employees choosing to work from home post-pandemic, the Allstate call center located in Chubbuck is officially closing. Allstate officials recently confirmed to the Idaho State Journal the call center is closing, though the company remains committed to hiring employees in the region. “Allstate’s employees have more choice about where they work and many are choosing to work from home,” Tanya Robinson, Allstate spokesperson...
CHUBBUCK, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Guidelines
kmvt

Bicyclist involved in vehicle collision succumbs to injuries

HANSEN, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —A bicyclist involved in a vehicle collision this week in Twin Falls County has succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Around 3pm on Thursday, September 15 at East Overland Road, east of Hansen, a 74-year-old male from Hansen Idaho, was driving a Ford F150 pickup, eastbound on Overland Road when his vehicle collided with a bicyclist, also traveling eastbound.
HANSEN, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Idaho Man Gets 13 Months In Prison For Owning One Of These

If you want to stay out of prison, don't do things that are illegal. Pretty simple, right? You'd think so, but for one Idaho man, that lesson didn't seem to stick. Ryan Arthur of Pocatello just got sentenced to spend 13 months in federal prison, which would lead one to assume he did something pretty heinous, right? Well, he did something he wasn't supposed to do, but you're totally within your legal rights to do. It's not as confusing as it sounds, trust us.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
kmvt

Two people rushed to the hospital, vehicle versus pedestrian accident

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho State Police is currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m., at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard...
FILER, ID
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Kimberly Woman Killed in Crash on Shoshone Falls Grade

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A 55-year-old Magic Valley woman died Saturday afternoon when her SUV went off the road on the Shoshone Falls Grade. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. when the woman from Kimberly drifted off the road in a Toyota RAV4, struck a boulder, overturned, then ended up in a ravine. A 35-year-old male passenger from Twin Falls in the car was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Neither person had been wearing a seat belt. Part of the road was blocked for three hours while crews cleared the scene. The crash remains under investigation.
KIMBERLY, ID
Idaho8.com

Pedestrian dies after vehicle versus pedestrian crash

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A pedestrian succumbed to their injuries at a hospital after a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday at approximately 5:08 a.m. in the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. According to Idaho State Police, a 69-year-old male, of...
TWIN FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

CPR saves life of Heyburn resident

HEYBURN – A person found unconscious in their Heyburn home last month is alive thanks to lifesaving measures from first responders. A news release from the Heyburn Police Department says Officer Roman Seipert was the first to respond to an unresponsive person on August 31. The victim was not breathing and Seipert immediately started CPR.
HEYBURN, ID
Idaho State Journal

Idaho man charged with three counts of incest

TWIN FALLS — A man is facing three counts of incest, court records said. Alex Eugene Payne, 43, of Twin Falls being held on $75,000 bond for the felony charges and a public defender has been appointed.
TWIN FALLS, ID
Idaho State Journal

Police: Pedestrian airlifted to hospital after being struck by SUV in crosswalk

Idaho State Police are currently investigating a vehicle versus pedestrian crash that occurred on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at approximately 5:08 a.m. at the intersection of Blue Lakes Boulevard and Falls Avenue in Twin Falls. A 69-year-old male, of Shoshone, was traveling southbound on Blue Lakes Boulevard in a 2007 Lexus SUV. It appears the driver of the Lexus failed to obey a red traffic signal and struck a 38-year-old male of Filer, standing in the crosswalk, on the south side of the intersection. ...
TWIN FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy