Mississippi’s Herring claims overall title at 2022 Bassmaster High School Combine

DECATUR, Ala. — Talented high school anglers from across the U.S. gathered for the second Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala., for a weekend combining skills challenges and recruiting visits in hopes of reeling in college fishing offers. After three challenges — Casting Distance, Technical and Casting Accuracy — the combine’s overall points winner was Phillip Herring of Richton, Miss.
Alabama extends offer to 2026 PF from Mississippi

Alabama’s coaching staff has extended an early offer to 2026 prospect Sam Funches. The Mississippi native has already received 15 offers entering his freshman season at Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi. Several programs that have extended him offers are Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. Funches...
Ole Miss Rebels commitments in the updated On300

The Ole Miss Rebels currently sport the No. 25 ranked recruiting class after the updated On300 for the class of 2023 was released on Monday. The updated On300 for the 2023 cycle continues to have Ole Miss commit and Raleigh (Miss.) linebacker Suntarine Perkins as the highest-rated prospect in Lane Kiffin’s class, sitting in the Top 100 at 79th overall. Moss Point (Miss.) defensive lineman Jamarious Brown made a huge jump in the rankings, figuratively catapulting himself from No. 261 to 103rd overall.
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
