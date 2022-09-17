The Ole Miss Rebels currently sport the No. 25 ranked recruiting class after the updated On300 for the class of 2023 was released on Monday. The updated On300 for the 2023 cycle continues to have Ole Miss commit and Raleigh (Miss.) linebacker Suntarine Perkins as the highest-rated prospect in Lane Kiffin’s class, sitting in the Top 100 at 79th overall. Moss Point (Miss.) defensive lineman Jamarious Brown made a huge jump in the rankings, figuratively catapulting himself from No. 261 to 103rd overall.

OXFORD, MS ・ 10 HOURS AGO