Read full article on original website
Related
Shreveport Times Non-Football Athlete of the Week 3 ballot features 10 area athletes
Voting is now open online for the Shreveport Times High School Athlete of the Week, sponsored by Raising Cane’s and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission. It includes student-athletes in Northwest Louisiana high school sports other than football from 10 northwest Louisiana schools. Fans of those students, their schools or their...
It’s time to vote for Sun Herald’s MS Coast Athlete of the Week for September 19
You can vote as many times as you’d like until Friday! This week, nominations include football stars from across South Mississippi.
Week 4 High School Football Polls, 8 Acadiana Area Teams Ranked in Top 10
The latest Louisiana high school football polls are out. Eight Acadiana area schools are ranked following the completion of week 3 of their respective schedules. Each classification listed their top 10 schools, along with other schools receiving votes who are just outside of the top 10. The rankings are voted...
bassmaster.com
Mississippi’s Herring claims overall title at 2022 Bassmaster High School Combine
DECATUR, Ala. — Talented high school anglers from across the U.S. gathered for the second Abu Garcia Bassmaster High School Combine presented by Skeeter on Wheeler Lake in Decatur, Ala., for a weekend combining skills challenges and recruiting visits in hopes of reeling in college fishing offers. After three challenges — Casting Distance, Technical and Casting Accuracy — the combine’s overall points winner was Phillip Herring of Richton, Miss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Alabama extends offer to 2026 PF from Mississippi
Alabama’s coaching staff has extended an early offer to 2026 prospect Sam Funches. The Mississippi native has already received 15 offers entering his freshman season at Germantown High School in Madison, Mississippi. Several programs that have extended him offers are Auburn, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and Ole Miss. Funches...
Vote Now: Who should be SBLive's Mississippi Athlete of the Week? (Sept. 11-18)
Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Sept. 11-19 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will be announced ...
Ole Miss Rebels commitments in the updated On300
The Ole Miss Rebels currently sport the No. 25 ranked recruiting class after the updated On300 for the class of 2023 was released on Monday. The updated On300 for the 2023 cycle continues to have Ole Miss commit and Raleigh (Miss.) linebacker Suntarine Perkins as the highest-rated prospect in Lane Kiffin’s class, sitting in the Top 100 at 79th overall. Moss Point (Miss.) defensive lineman Jamarious Brown made a huge jump in the rankings, figuratively catapulting himself from No. 261 to 103rd overall.
MEMA chooses project manager for O.B. Curtis
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The project manager that was chosen for the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility was announced on Monday, September 19. Officials with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) said Hemphill Construction Company was selected. The Florence company was chosen over Fortis Construction of Pearl and The Lemoine Company of Lafayette, Louisiana. According […]
Comments / 0