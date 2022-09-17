#9OT scores, Football highlights: Week 4, 2022
EL PASO, Texas ( KTSM ) — Week 4 of the high school football season is in the books. The 9 Overtime crew — Colin Deaver, Sam Guzman, Ed Stansbury, Jason Flores, and Andy Morgan — highlight the action from El Paso to Las Cruces and everywhere in between.
First Thoughts-
9 Overtime Game of the Week – Del Valle defeats Canutillo 38-7
Franklin defeats Americas 56-29
Eastlake defeats Coronado 35-21
Montwood defeats Socorro 63-0
Pebble Hills defeats El Dorado 35-22
Parkland defeats Chapin 45-21
Austin defeats Hanks 56-14
Andress defeats Horizon 30-8
Jefferson defeats Bowie 17-14
Bel Air defeats Clint 38-7
Burges defeats Ysleta 24-21
Mountain View defeats Irvin 40-17
Las Cruces defeats Mayfield 35-7
Santa Teresa defeats Valencia 28-22
No Love Lost: Las Cruces & Mayfield Rivalry Lives On
Colden Zone Breakdown
Top 5 Defenders
Play of the Week/Final Thoughts – Chapin V Parkland
