Shields-Marshall and Mayer-Baumgardner now official for Oct. 15

London, England – 20th September 2022 – Unfinished business will finally be settled as the most anticipated female fight of all-time has officially been rescheduled for Saturday, October 15. Having been postponed by the British Boxing Board of Control due to the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth...
