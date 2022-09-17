Read full article on original website
Related
Orange Leader
Vidor Pirates looking to carry momentum into last non-district tilt
VIDOR – After cashing in on their first win of the season, the Vidor Pirates are carrying that momentum into the final non-district game. The Pirates (1-3) close out non-district when they travel to Addison, just north of Dallas, to take on Trinity Christian Academy (0-4) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Orange Leader
Victor Hernandez logs in miles and kicks for Bridge City Cardinals
BRIDGE CITY – Bridge City junior Victor Hernandez always goes that extra mile to get his kicks. He simply wouldn’t have it any other way. Hernandez is a busy young man in the Cardinals athletic program. He has been an outstanding kicker for the football team and has...
Orange Leader
VOLLEYBALL WRAP: Lady Bears snag sweep of Vidor; Lady Cats get nipped
LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears swept the Vidor Lady Pirates in District 22-4A volleyball action 26-24, 25-14, 25-16. Hallie Maddox notched four kills and 22 assists for the Lady Bears. Janniliz Nazario had three aces and 11 digs. Mariah Ammons put together four kills and nine digs. Chrissy Joseph had four kills and two blocks.
KPLC TV
McNeese vs Alcorn State Recap
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For the first time in 1,050 days the McNeese Cowboys hosted a night game under the lights as they took on the Alcorn State Braves. Both teams came into the game (0-2) on the season. The Braves were the team that got off to a fast start as they scored the first 13 points of the game. McNeese then responded with a field goal by Mason Smith to make it 13-3. Alcorn State would then add another touchdown as QB Aaron Allen found Monterio Hunt for a 89 yards. The Cowboys would go into the half down 21-3, but as they came out of the locker room adjustments were clearly made as they pulled the game with-in one possession as D’Angelo Duham found the endzone on a 14 yard touchdown run to make it 24-17 Alcorn State. That is the closest the Cowboys got though as QB Knox Kadum would go on to throw two interceptions in the 4th quarter that would lead to the Braves adding to there lead. In the end McNeese tried to mount a comeback, but it wasn’t enough as they fell to Alcorn State 30-19.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ever Wonder Why There Are Pistols On The Bridge In Lake Charles?
When bridge designers from back in the day put ornate decorations on bridges like trumpets, flowers, or pine cones they did so, I imagine, because they wanted travelers to enjoy the scenery. Louisiana bridge designers like N.E. Lant crafted fine iron works of art along the rails of bridges to pay homage to the regions for which they built. A perfect example is the World War II Memorial Bridge that sits between Lake Charles and Westlake, LA.
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40
Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin...
KPLC TV
Lockdowns lifted at Washington-Marion, LaGrange, Molo
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Precautionary lockdowns put in place at Washington-Marion High School, LaGrange High School, and Molo Middle School have been lifted, according to authorities. The lockdowns were put into place after the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call stating during an altercation among several students at...
Here's where the loud 'bang' that shook Beaumont Saturday night came from
BEAUMONT, Texas — On the night of Saturday, September 17, 2022, residents throughout the city of Beaumont heard what some described as an, "explosion." Beaumont Police Chief Jimmy Singletary told 12News the department received multiple calls from the North End to the South End. Police followed up on the calls, but no one knew a specific location from where the sound came from and no one reported seeing a, "fireball or explosion."
IN THIS ARTICLE
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — At It Fun Jumps opens in Orange to “excellent” response
Trooper Pamela Thomas called it “excellent” when we had a chance to speak this week. “We had a good crowd over there with quite a bit of kids,” she told me. “It went very well. Kids came in and enjoyed the games. We had corn dogs, chili dogs and everything was free: free gaming and free snow cones and cotton candy. They enjoyed themselves.”
kjas.com
Invasive aquatic plant reportedly in the Sabine River at Orange
An invasive aquatic plant that has plagued local waterways for years is being reported in the Golden Triangle. KOGT News in Orange is reporting that salvinia is in the Sabine River at a location known as Blue Bird’s Fish Camp at the end of Simmons Drive in Orange. The...
Port Arthur News
PHOTO GALLERY — Mama Kim’s open in Nederland
Mama Kim’s is officially open. Owners Kim Tran and Teddy Romero Jr., who formerly ran Pho Ha on Nederland Avenue, opened the doors to the new restaurant Aug. 22. The restaurant, located at 209 S. Memorial Freeway, offers many of the same Vietnamese dishes that fans of Pho Ha grew to love along with a few new menu items.
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
theadvocate.com
Why are there pistols on Calcasieu River bridge’s railings? The story behind its artistic flair
Katheryn Hannon asked Curious Louisiana: “What happened to the crossed pistols that adorned the old Mississippi River bridge in Baton Rouge?” It turns out, she was thinking of the wrong bridge, but that’s an easy mistake to make in Louisiana, particularly concerning bridges of a certain age.
Lake Charles Woman Visits Utah, Orders Gumbo, Gets This Instead
When a Louisiana proud resident leaves the homeland of flavor and food, we take a chance on the various foods we encounter. I remember on a trip to Colorado, we ate at someplace that I was told had "spicy" food. As everyone around me from the Colorado area seemed like their tongues were on fire, I was left sitting there wondering why mine was so bland. I literally had to doctor my own food up to get it even close to "par" to call it edible. It seems Dana from Lake Charles had a similar experience on her recent trip to Utah.
fox4beaumont.com
Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain
TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
kogt.com
Chase In Orange Ends At Casino
The Texas Department of Public Safety attempted to arrest a suspect for felony evading on state Highway 62 on Saturday, September 17. The preliminary investigation indicates that at approximately 12:45 p.m., a 2021 black Ford F-350 dually was traveling northbound and driving recklessly while approaching mile marker 446. The Trooper was traveling southbound near the same location and saw the Ford.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
54-year-old man in custody, expected to face charges after chase in Orange County ends in Louisiana
ORANGE COUNTY, Texas — A 54-year-old New Caney man is in the custody and could possibly face charges after chase that started in Orange County and ended in Louisiana. It happened on Saturday. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a report about a reckless driver on shortly around 12:55 p.m., Lt. Chuck Havard told 12News.
Comments / 0