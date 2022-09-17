Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Performers Needed for Community Stage at The Pavilion’s Annual Children’s Festival Nov. 12-13
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is now accepting applications from local performance groups for the unique opportunity to share their craft on the Community Stage at Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital – The Woodlands. Performing on the Community Stage is a...
Volunteers Needed to Dive into Fun at The Pavilion’s School Days + Children’s Festival
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion is inviting area residents, corporations, organizations and students to sign up for a one-of-a-kind volunteer experience at The Pavilion’s upcoming School Days field trips and Children’s Festival presented by Texas Children’s Hospital – The Woodlands. During School...
Fun Activities for Fall at Margaritaville
CONROE, TX -- Just because summer is winding down doesn’t mean the fun has to stop. The Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston calendar is jam-packed with plenty of events and activities this fall that will keep the good times rolling. Receive a $100 resort credit per day at all of the restaurants and bars the resort offers. Also, receive 25% off at St. Somewhere Spa, 25% off on a round of golf, and 25% on a boat rental with the resort’s special promotion, “No Passport Required,” and enjoy a wide variety of activities and events throughout the fall months and beyond.
Lives were forever changed as Inspiration Ranch exceeded fundraising and attendance goals at its annual Denim & Diamonds Gala
THE WOODLANDS, TX – The evening of September 17 brought with it the much-anticipated Denim & Diamonds Gala at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center. A major fundraising event benefiting Inspiration Ranch, the 14th annual gala hosted more than 550 guests and raised more than $700,000. These funds will help support therapeutic riding and equine-assisted therapy programs that benefit children and adults struggling to overcome physical, emotional, and social disabilities.
Top 5 Things to Do This Week in The Woodlands – September 19 - 25, 2022
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Quote of the week: “This time I feel it. And I can't deny the fact that you like me. Right now, you like me!” – Sally Field. There are so many different events vying for attention as summer starts to wind down and the weather (hopefully) changes soon for the cooler. But while the temperatures remain hot, here are are some equally hot events to make for some really cool times.
Pouring with Purpose J. Lohr Wine Pairings at Truluck’s this October
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- This October, Truluck's is pouring with purpose. Experience delectable J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon alongside seafood pairings and support the Lohr family's heartfelt Touching Lives program and the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF). Every bottle of J. Lohr Carol's Vineyard sold is a $20 donation per bottle to the NBCF when dining in and a $10 donation per bottle when purchased to take home. Stock up for the holidays and enjoy 50% off Carol's Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon when ordering your bottle - or bottles - to go.
Northwest Assistance Ministries Gives Away Food And Fans
HOUSTON, TX -- On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Northwest Assistance Ministries (NAM) hosted a drive-thru food giveaway distributing food, along with fans, to help Houstonians beat the heat. Fresh fruit and vegetables, along with non-perishable foods, were distributed to 400 families on a first-come, first-served basis. In addition to food,...
Live Music! September 22 - September 24 - Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar
Every Tuesday thru Saturday, Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar features the best music in The Woodlands. Here are the artists playing at Dosey Doe Whiskey Bar this week. Please note that this concert will take place at theDosey Doe Breakfast, BBQ & Whiskey Bar. Don't delay! Tickets purchased at the door...
Woodlands Christian Hosts Cassidy Joined For Hope
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In conjunction with National Suicide Prevention Week, the Psychology Club at The Woodlands Christian Academy invited Mrs. Kim Hess, founder of the local non-profit Cassidy Joined for Hope, to speak to high school students. Established in 2016, Cassidy Joined for Hope is focused on teen suicide prevention by providing resources, support and education to schools and communities.
39 Woodglade Way
Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4265 Sq. Ft. Darling 1.5 story home that backs to a lush greenbelt in gated Timarron Lakes! Highlights of this home include a climate controlled 5 car tandem garage with epoxy flooring and built-ins, gated courtyard entry, plantation shutters, recently replaced hardwood floors, all new appliances, maple wood cabinets, and upgraded light fixtures. Custom library with French doors and built-in bookshelves enhanced with lighting; formal dining with crown moulding and tray ceiling; open concept family room has wood burning fireplace with gas logs and a wall of windows, and overlooks the breakfast room and gourmet island kitchen with walk-in pantry, chef's desk, double oven, wine chiller and butler's pantry. Two master suites downstairs have luxurious baths and walk-in closets; game room and 3rd bedroom suite up; Private, fenced yard features an extended covered patio with slate tile (wired for a hot tub), professional landscaping with lighting and custom irrigated raised garden beds with granite paths.
Local Nonprofit Ruby’s Home for Good Celebrates Five Years of Serving Our Community
MAGNOLIA, TX -- This fall marks the five-year anniversary of the inception of Ruby’s Home for Good. The Magnolia-based nonprofit improves the lives of horses in need and promotes mutually beneficial relationships between people and horses. Program activities bring together horses and people in a safe and positive environment, with an equal emphasis on the wellbeing of both the two- and four-legged participants.
Blessing of the Animals
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- In keeping up with tradition, one of the community's favorite events. Trinity Episcopal Church will be hosting their annual Blessing of the Animals for all to come!. BLESSING OF THE ANIMALS. What: Blessing of the Animals. To commemorate the Feast Day of St. Francis of Assisi,...
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
Conroe ISD Trustees Adopt 2022-23 Budget & Tax Rate
CONROE, TX -- The Conroe ISD Board of Trustees approved the 2022-2023 proposed budget and tax rate at their August meeting. Key objectives of the proposed budget include meeting the needs for the 2022-23 school year, providing a competitive compensation plan, and continued support for maintaining a safe environment for students and staff. Of the approved $619,827,991 budget, over 89% is for employee salaries given that Conroe ISD is the largest employer in Montgomery County with over 8,700 employees. When including substitutes, there are over 10,000 employees in the District.
Is Synthetic Oil Really Better than Conventional Oil?
Among the great debates, you have Pepsi vs. Coke, hot vs. cold, Hatfield vs. McCoy, and conventional vs. synthetic oil. While the latest may not rank as one of the most hotly contested rivalries, it’s more important than them all. Simply put, it’s paramount for you to know which type of fluid you should use in your oil change.
Houston woman admits to importing meth in “aloe vera” jugs
LAREDO, TX -- A 28-year-old Houston woman has entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to import 40.5 kilograms of meth, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. As part of her plea, Evelyn Fabiola Ramirez admitted that on April 3, she attempted to enter the United States from Mexico driving an SUV at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge Port of Entry in Laredo. She was carrying several jugs which she claimed was aloe vera.
Marksmanship Challenge
The Texas Marine Medal of Honor Fund Committee is supporting TWCollege Park High School's Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Booster Club by hosting a Marksmanship Challenge at Saddle River Range. Proceeds benefit the Cadets in this program by providing funds for leadership training, trips, and competitions. Challenge Highlights include: Creative Course of Fire, Poker 50/50 opportunities, BBQ dinner, USMC-inspired swag bags, Esprit de Corps with JROTC Cadets, US Marines, and Veterans. 4:30 pm Check-in, 5:30 pm - Opening Ceremony, 6 pm - Competition begins followed by dinner and Awards Ceremony. To register for the event as a participant, sponsor, or donate, please visit: www.twcpjrotcevents.com. For any questions, please send an email to: twcpjrotc@gmail.com.
Bryan man sent to prison for receiving PPP funds while under indictment
HOUSTON, TX -- A 46-year-old Texan has been ordered to prison following his conviction of wire fraud, announced U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Keith Anton Johnson pleaded guilty March 10. Today, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes ordered Tran to serve 14 months in federal prison to be immediately followed by...
John Cooper Sports: Dragon Volleyball And Football Teams Open Conference Play With Wins
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Results from the week of September 12. Dragon Volleyball And Football Teams Open Conference Play With Wins. Coach Courtney Eckenrode: The Dragons started the week off strong with a commanding 3-0 home sweep of Cypress Christian. Julianne Hon led the charge with nine kills and tallied six digs. Rivers Kolesar had six kills, Grace Minarovic had five kills, and Summer Galinsky had four kills. Lauren Wolford ran a steady offense for the Dragons tallying 19 assists.
Constables Arrest A Hit And Run Suspect
TOMBALL, TX -- On September 17, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a single vehicle hit and run crash in the 26899 block of Tomball Pkwy. Upon arriving, it was discovered that the suspect struck a concrete barrier, causing county property damage. Deputies searched the area and...
