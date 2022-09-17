Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 4
Play #3: Joplin’s Drew VanGilder takes the ball and goes all the way to house
Play #2: Galena’s Zane Turner takes the kick-off and sprints to the end zone.
Play #1: McDonald County’s Dalton McClain makes a great catch in the end zone!Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.
Comments / 0