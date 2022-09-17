ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 4

By Chaz Wright
 3 days ago

Play #3: Joplin’s Drew VanGilder takes the ball and goes all the way to house

Play #2: Galena’s Zane Turner takes the kick-off and sprints to the end zone.

Play #1: McDonald County’s Dalton McClain makes a great catch in the end zone!

Four States Home Page

Seneca takes down Lamar at home

Seneca remains undefeated as they hand Lamar their first loss 36-33. The indians will be on the road to play Monett next Friday, September 23rd at 7:00 pm. The tigers will be at home to host East Newton September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
SENECA, MO
Four States Home Page

St. Mary’s Colgan wins big over Riverton

St. Mary’s Colgan came away with a big victory over Riverton at home tonight. The Panthers next game will be at home next Friday, September 23rd against Southeast at 7:00 pm. The Riverton Rams will travel to Fredonia to take to take on the Yellowjackets September 23rd at 7:00 pm.
RIVERTON, KS
Four States Home Page

Local Athletes Show Out on the College Stage

Carthage alums, Colton Winder and Arkell Smith each had big games for their teams. Galena Bulldog P.J. Sarwinski had a nice game for Pitt State last Thursday. Joplin Eagles alum Nathan Glades had 20 carries for 136 yards and 3 touchdowns in Missouri Southern’s win. Carl Junction’s Zeke Wall finished with 10 total tackles for […]
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Sports Report Game Night- Top Plays: Week 3

Play #3: Neosho’s Quenton Hughes passes it to Isaiah Green who takes it 73-yards to the house! Play #2: Carthage’s Luke Gall takes the snap in the wildcat and goes untouched for 69-yards for the score. Play #1: Columbus’s Ethan Davidson finds Adrian Newton who takes the ball and sprints his way to the end […]
NEOSHO, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Christian Heady Foundation at King Jack Park in Webb City; 88 Strong Passing it On

Doug Heady of Christian Heady Foundation reflects on the days success. WEBB CITY, Mo. — Young Christian Heady captured the hearts everyone during his battle against a rare form of aggressive cancer. Sadly he died a year ago. Christian was 12 years old. He is the son Doug and Leslie Heady. Doug is KOAM’s Chief Meteorologist. Through social media thousands...
WEBB CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

Unclaimed lottery ticket bought in Joplin worth $472K

JOPLIN, Mo. — A Show Me Cash ticket worth $472,000 was purchased in Joplin for the Sunday, Sept. 18 drawing and has yet to be claimed. The ticket was bought at Discount Smokes & Liquor at 5277 N. Main St. in Joplin. Whoever bought the ticket has until March 17 of next year to claim […]
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

It’s a Wrap!

JOPLIN, Mo. — An unplanned guest got a little cuddly with KOAM News anchor Dowe Quick on a live broadcast. She made her appearance as we concluded six straight weeks of live newscasts from six communities across the Four-States to celebrate the big boost in our broadcast signal. The...
JOPLIN, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Taco Bell on Rangeline in Joplin is getting a remodel

JOPLIN, Mo. — We’ve had many people asking what happened to Taco Bell at 1029 South Rangeline?. They are closed. We checked sources and drove by to see for ourselves. Dumpsters and storage containers take up the majority of the parking lot. The drive-thru is blocked and part of the exterior signage has already been taken down.
JOPLIN, MO
Four States Home Page

Lamar Dominates in Their Win Over Monett

Joel Beshore starts things off with a run past the defense and the Tigers takes the early 7-0 lead. Tigers show their stripes again again as Beshore pitches it to running back to Ian Goo-Gee for another easy run 14-0. Beshore passes it to Ty Willhite’s as he strolls into the end zone, Tigers extend […]
LAMAR, MO
Four States Home Page

Four States Home Page

