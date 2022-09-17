Four States Game Night Top Plays- Week 4

Play #3: Joplin’s Drew VanGilder takes the ball and goes all the way to house

Play #2: Galena’s Zane Turner takes the kick-off and sprints to the end zone.

Play #1: McDonald County’s Dalton McClain makes a great catch in the end zone!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNF/KODE - FourStatesHomepage.com.