PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 6 HOURS AGO