Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference

Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Booker T. Washington Elementary School creates therapeutic sensory room

PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Orange, TX
Orange, TX
Education
Uvalde, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Orange Leader

Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40

Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin...
ORANGE, TX
#Linus K12#Pastor#Home School#School Shootings
KFDM-TV

Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash

BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
BEAUMONT, TX
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Longevity
Orange Leader

STEPHEN HEMELT — At It Fun Jumps opens in Orange to "excellent" response

Trooper Pamela Thomas called it “excellent” when we had a chance to speak this week. “We had a good crowd over there with quite a bit of kids,” she told me. “It went very well. Kids came in and enjoyed the games. We had corn dogs, chili dogs and everything was free: free gaming and free snow cones and cotton candy. They enjoyed themselves.”
ORANGE, TX
kjas.com

Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation

A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
JASPER COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit

The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
JASPER COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital

BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city

PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
PORT NECHES, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain

TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
BEAUMONT, TX

