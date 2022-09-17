Read full article on original website
Port Arthur News
Nederland freshman to school board: Don’t arm teachers and staff members
NEDERLAND — A proposal to vet, arm and train — for security purposes — selected school employees within the Nederland Independent School ran into an impassioned counterpoint Monday night. Joseph Hawkins, a Nederland High ninth grader, said it is important school board members heard from one of...
Orange Leader
Retired teachers group meeting for fall conference
Retired teachers in District 5 (Orange, Jefferson, Hardin, Chambers and Jasper counties) have their fall conference Sept. 29 at St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Beaumont, 630 Calder, second floor). Sign-in is at 8:45 a.m., call to order at 9:30 a.m. and speaker No. 1 is at 9:45 a.m. Tim...
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE: Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation grant totals $50K+
LITTLE CYPRESS — For 20 years, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Education Foundation has raised funds aimed toward enhancing the educational experience of students at LCMCISD. Established in 2002 by patrons of LCM, the Foundation hosts community wide events such as the annual Beary Merry Christmas Market — which will be...
KFDM-TV
Booker T. Washington Elementary School creates therapeutic sensory room
PORT ARTHUR — A new sensory room at Booker T. Washington Elementary School in Port Arthur has been created to provide a supportive, therapeutic space. The room is designed and outfitted to give a space of awareness for stress and tension relief. It comprises of a range of devices that students may use to relax and focus themselves before studying and engaging with others. BTW sensory room can be used to send kids when they have shown signs of agitation, aggression, irritation, grief, and so on.
Orange Leader
PHOTO FEATURE — Bridge City ISD teachers receive grants from Education Foundation
Bridge City ISD Teachers were presented checks for grants by BCISD in conjunction with the Bridge City ISD Education Foundation. A total of 16 grants were awarded throughout the district..
At Beaumont event, more than 270K freeze-dried meals were packed for children in Uganda
BEAUMONT, Texas — At an event in Beaumont, hundreds of volunteers packed thousands of freeze-dried meals for children in Africa. The massive food drive took place at St. Anne's Catholic Church on Saturday. Volunteers helped the Richard Gagne Charitably Foundation pack meals for children in Uganda. Richard Gagne founded...
Orange Leader
Lamar State College Orange PR Director Emily Mellen selected as SETX 40 under 40
Lamar State College Orange announced Director of Public Relations and Development Emily Mellen has been selected by the Southeast Texas Young Professionals Organization, the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce and the Beaumont Enterprise as a 40 Under 40 awardee. Forty individuals are chosen each year from Jefferson, Orange and Hardin...
City officials, parents speak out at Beaumont ISD school board meeting following viral West Brook High School assault
BEAUMONT, Texas — The fight in a bathroom at West Brook High School was a topic of discussion at the Beaumont Independent School District board meeting Thursday evening. Parents spoke out, calling for from the district following the violence. Superintendent Dr. Shannon Allen says violent actions like the fight...
'You have made all of us proud' : Beaumont native, retired Houston Archbishop Joseph Fiorenza dies at 91
BEAUMONT, Texas — Beaumont native Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza died Monday at 91 years old. The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston posted on its website that Fiorenza was a "tireless social justice advocate" throughout his priesthood. “Archbishop Fiorenza was known to be a champion of civil rights and a tireless...
Orange Leader
Pastor John Mark Stevens follows dreams to Mount Sinai Baptist Church in Orange
For Pastor John Mark Stevens, being attentive to spiritual awakenings is one’s way of transcending the ordinary, sense of self to encompass a wider, infinite sense of truth or reality. “I normally tell people that if you cannot explain something, then it is the Holy Spirit,” Stevens said. “Within...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont ISD school bus involved in crash
BEAUMONT — A late breaking news alert, a Beaumont ISD school bus was involved in an accident. The crash included the school bus and another car, it happened around 5 p.m. on MLK near College St. Beaumont ISD and Beaumont police tell us a bus driver and bus aide...
'He wanted to live' : Vidor officer hailed a hero after talking man down from Interstate 10 overpass
VIDOR, Texas — A Vidor Police officer is being hailed a hero after her quick response and calm voice helped to save a man's life. Last week, the Vidor Police department received calls stating someone was hanging off the Interstate 10 overpass at Highway 12. Officer Brittany Haley was...
Orange Leader
STEPHEN HEMELT — At It Fun Jumps opens in Orange to “excellent” response
Trooper Pamela Thomas called it “excellent” when we had a chance to speak this week. “We had a good crowd over there with quite a bit of kids,” she told me. “It went very well. Kids came in and enjoyed the games. We had corn dogs, chili dogs and everything was free: free gaming and free snow cones and cotton candy. They enjoyed themselves.”
kjas.com
Death in Ebenezer Community under investigation
A Sunday morning death in the Ebenezer Community is under investigation. Shortly after 8:00, the body of a 21-year-old male was found face-down on the ground outside of a house in the 300 block of County Road 060. Jasper County Sheriff's Department Deputy Kevin Holloway said there was no trauma...
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Orange Leader
Vidor Chief: Suicidal man reconsiders jumping from highway bridge after speaking with officers
VIDOR — On Thursday at approximately 9:50 a.m., the Vidor Police Department received a call of an individual in a mental health crisis threatening suicide by jumping from the Highway 12 overpass on EB IH-10. Upon arrival officers attempted to contact the individual, who was identified as a 20-year-old male.
kjas.com
The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department says a Kirbyville theft suspect has been nabbed in Ja…
'This is historic' : Sgt. Cheri Griffith will be the 1st female police chief of a Southeast Texas city
PORT NECHES, Texas — The Port Neches Police Department will soon be under new leadership and the change will make Southeast Texas history. The Port Neches City Council voted to accept the appointment of Sgt. Cheri Griffith as the next chief of police, according to a Texas Municipal Police Association release. Griffith will be the first ever female police chief for a city police department in Southeast Texas.
fox4beaumont.com
Video shows dog dumped, abandoned in the rain
TEXAS — A Facebook post has gone viral after showing a puppy being abandoned in the rain. Even as the white SUV pulls away, the dog can be seen running to try to keep up. Beaumont Animal Care is trying to raise awareness that dumping animals is illegal and can net a fine of up to $500. If you recognize the dog or vehicle, Beaumont Animal Care asks that you contact them at (409)838-3304.
