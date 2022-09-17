Read full article on original website
Searching for the perfect pumpkin? List of Treasure Valley Pumpkin patches
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Summer has ended, which means it's time to get into the fall season spirit. What's a more classic fall activity than going to a pumpkin patch?. Here are some of the best pumpkin patches near the Boise area:. The Berry Ranch: 7998 US-20, Nampa ID,...
KTVB
Hayman House: a highlight of Idaho history
Erma Andre Madry Hayman was born in Nampa in 1907. She was the twelfth kid in a line of thirteen children born to Charles and Amanda Andre.
Boise Comic Arts Festival returns for 10th year with new venues
BOISE, Idaho — After two years of virtual and hybrid events, the Boise Comic Arts Festival (BCAF) is returning to an in-person event for its tenth year. The free, family-friendly event celebrates comics and fandom, and will feature a number of events including conversations with professionals in the industry and cosplay contests.
KTVB
Indian Creek Festival kicks off in Caldwell
"Indian creek festival event is great for anyone in the treasure valley. It's great for families, for couples, there's something for everybody at this event."
IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center
BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
KIVI-TV
Hyde Park Street Fair is back after a two-year hiatus because of the pandemic
BOISE, Idaho — The Hyde Park Street Fair dates back to 1979 as this classic Boise event on the north end brings unique vendors, food and local music to Camel's Back Park for a weekend celebration. The event helps the North End Neighborhood Association raise money to fund community...
Boise’s Most Hilarious Halloween Moment in History
Fall is slowly inching its way into our lives and Halloween is certainly taking over stores in the Treasure Valley. Do you know what you are going to be yet? Some favorite costumes are when it is more than just a costume but when the person encompasses the character fully. While many have tried it few have been able to do it as spot on and successfully as a local Boise Sportscaster back in 2013. This is so funny, so brilliant and so well done that it is worth bringing back to the light.
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County
CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored
The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise
It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
REVIVING THE PIONEER: Local mayors among many Idaho officials pushing for restoration of passenger rail service
It’s been 25 years since a passenger train traveled out of the Boise Depot. From 1977 to 1997, Amtrak ran service through Boise as well as Pocatello on the Seattle-to-Salt Lake City Pioneer Route. Boise Mayor Lauren McLean is working to make that history a new reality. “We’re working hard to bring folks together to...
New Caldwell corn maze offers family fun on Chicken Dinner Road
BOISE, Idaho — Fall is right around the corner and fall weather will soon be settling into Idaho. Along with raking leaves, picking pumpkins and getting ready for Halloween, an adventure through a corn maze might be part of your fall plans. For Thursday's You Can Grow It, KTVB...
Idaho Diaper Bank hosts event to increase diaper supplies for families in need
IDAHO, USA — Idaho Diaper Bank (IDB) has an upcoming event to fill their warehouse with diapers for families in need. IDB said that their inventory is currently critically low and that diaper prices have increased as much as 20% causing hardship for families. According to IDB, a common...
We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho
Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023. “The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to...
KATU.com
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border
PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
'You're not alone': Huntington's Disease awareness walk returns after 2-year hiatus
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Boise Team Hope Walk will take place on Saturday at noon at Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park in Meridian, hosted by the Huntington’s Disease Society of America’s Southern Idaho Affiliate. The event is happening for the first time since being paused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Idaho gas prices down 26 cents from a month ago, but still far above 2021 levels
BOISE, Idaho — The cost of fueling up your car or truck in Idaho is less expensive than mid-summer, but it's still a lot more expensive than this day in 2021. AAA Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19, reported a statewide average of $4.41 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.04 per gallon of diesel. The average price of diesel has fallen just 14 cents in the past month and 3 cents in the past week, while the price of unleaded gas has dropped 6 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month.
Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years
You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
Two Boise Pools listed in National Register of Historic Places
BOISE, Idaho — If you have ever gone swimming at the Lowell or South pools in Boise, you can now say you have been swimming in a piece of history. The two pools were listed on the National Register of Historic Places (NRHP) this month. They were built in...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
