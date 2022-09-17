ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell, ID

Caldwell, ID
Caldwell, ID
Caldwell, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

IDOC seeks walkaway from East Boise Reentry Center

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Correction is looking for a woman who walked away from the East Boise Community Reentry Center Monday night. Crickett Rachel Ray, 29, was last seen at the center at about 8:30 p.m., according to IDOC. Ray's criminal record in Idaho includes convictions...
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

Boise's Most Hilarious Halloween Moment in History

Fall is slowly inching its way into our lives and Halloween is certainly taking over stores in the Treasure Valley. Do you know what you are going to be yet? Some favorite costumes are when it is more than just a costume but when the person encompasses the character fully. While many have tried it few have been able to do it as spot on and successfully as a local Boise Sportscaster back in 2013. This is so funny, so brilliant and so well done that it is worth bringing back to the light.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
CANYON COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Boise River could be the largest US surface water irrigation system to be electronically monitored

The Pioneer Irrigation District headworks on the Boise River in west Ada County on September 16, 2022. Every drop of water that comes down the Boise River is accounted for; used to irrigate crops and residential lawns and gardens across the Treasure Valley. Water managers are planning to modernize the way they monitor and manage flows to increase efficiency and conservation.
BOISE, ID
95.7 KEZJ

One of the Main Reasons Why So Many People Are Moving to Boise

It is no secret that there has been a movement lately in the state of Idaho, specifically in the Boise area. People from out of state are moving here, and it seems to be happening in groves. Over the last couple of years more and more people, specifically from the west coast, have been moving to Idaho for one reason or another. Many will chalk it up to jobs, politics, or the cost of living. The cost of living may be the main part of people moving here, as the real estate market in Boise appears to be one of the best in the country right now, but how does it compare to the rest of the country?
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

We Know You Raised Your Teens Better Than This, Idaho

Karen Alert: I want you to know that I know that I'm a major Karen in this scenario. Owyhee High vs. Mountain View High - Saturday, 9/9/2022. Boise teens have really let me down with their embarrassing public behavior. It was the weekend before last at Owyhee High School, one of West Ada School District's newest schools. Nestled among the corn fields on the back roads of Meridian, the Saturday night game had a spectacular turn-out. It also began in the most American way ever. The game between the cross-town rivals featured a tribute to Idaho's first responders and Veterans. Our neighbor's dad, a 97-year-old World War II Veteran, did the coin toss for the game is his great-grandson was quarterbacking for. As I sat beside my husband, a Veteran himself, I found myself beaming with gratitude and appreciation for our patriotic community.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho Resilience Project receives $1.5 million grant

BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. The Idaho Resilience Project recently received $1.5 million from an Idaho Department of Health and Welfare community grant. The grant will provide funding for IRP projects until August 2023. “The goal of IRP, in a nutshell, is to...
BOISE, ID
KATU.com

Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
VALE, OR
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Idaho gas prices down 26 cents from a month ago, but still far above 2021 levels

BOISE, Idaho — The cost of fueling up your car or truck in Idaho is less expensive than mid-summer, but it's still a lot more expensive than this day in 2021. AAA Idaho on Monday, Sept. 19, reported a statewide average of $4.41 per gallon of regular unleaded gasoline and $5.04 per gallon of diesel. The average price of diesel has fallen just 14 cents in the past month and 3 cents in the past week, while the price of unleaded gas has dropped 6 cents over the past week and 26 cents over the past month.
IDAHO STATE
MIX 106

Town-Shaming Across the Treasure Valley Is The Worst Its Been In Eight Years

You've heard of slut-shaming. You've heard of job-shaming. And now, I present to you...town-shaming. While I'm hardly proud to present it, it's a subject that merits mention. If you ask me, town-shaming is exactly what it sounds like: one person from one town putting down another town and, or, its residents. Over the last eight years, I've experienced an unfair share of town-shaming in Idaho's Treasure Valley. But back then, I didn't have a catchy name for it. In the beginning, I was caught off-guard by the barbs and backhanded comments town-shamers would throw at me. Whether veiled or direct, one shamer after the next would express the low opinion they held for the cozy and semi-country hamlet known as Star.
STAR, ID
