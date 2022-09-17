Read full article on original website
Opelika-Auburn News
‘Great win’: Auburn High flag football tops Opelika in rivalry game
Syriah Daniels scored a touchdown on offense and pulled down an interception on defense, and the Auburn High girls flag football team won the rivalry game against Opelika 15-7 on Tuesday night at Duck Samford Stadium. Daniels, a basketball standout, finished with 84 receiving yards and several pass breakups on...
Opelika-Auburn News
Beauregard cracks state top 10; Auburn High still No. 1 in Class 7A
Auburn High still stands on top of the Class 7A rankings, while Beauregard has cracked the top 10 in Class 5A — all part of the new ASWA football poll released Wednesday morning. Undefeated Lee-Scott also jumped up two spots to No. 3 in the newest AISA rankings. Beauregard...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn schedules Samford for 2023 season
Auburn has scheduled in-state FCS opponent Samford for the 2023 season. The SEC announced the game during its 2023 schedule reveal show Tuesday on SEC Network. The game will be the 30th meeting between Samford and Auburn and the fourth since 2011. The game continues Auburn’s willingness to play in-state...
Opelika-Auburn News
Reports: Auburn quarterback TJ Finley unavailable against Missouri
Auburn is heading into SEC play without its starting quarterback. TJ Finley, who was named the Tigers’ starter ahead of the season, will be out for Saturday’s Missouri contest with a shoulder injury, according to multiple reports. Finley suffered the injury against Penn State, AL.com and 247Sports reported...
Opelika-Auburn News
Plan your trip to Nashville: Auburn’s 2023 football schedule released
Auburn fans headed to Broadway can go ahead and plan their trip, as the date for Auburn’s visit to Vanderbilt in Nashville next year has been officially announced along with the rest of the 2023 SEC schedule. Auburn is set to play at Vanderbilt on Nov. 4. The date...
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn football picks up commitment in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson
A day after getting its ninth commitment of its 2023 class, Auburn has gotten another in three-star offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. A three-star from Lakeland (Fla.) High School, Wilson chose the Tigers over multiple Power-Five offers, including Oregon, Kentucky and Missouri, among others. At 6-5, 285 pounds, Wilson is listed...
wtvy.com
FNF Player of the Week Nominees - Week 4
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Here’s a look at the Week 4 FNF Player of the Week nominees:. Wicksburg RB Jaylen Murry - 154 rushing yards and 1 TD. Dothan RB Raymon Blackmon - 239 rushing yards and 4 TDs. Carroll RB Lakeith Person - 123 rushing yards and 3...
Opelika-Auburn News
Charles Barkley for Auburn AD? 'They can't afford me'
As Auburn Athletics begins the search for its next full-time athletics director, there’s one notable name who’s declared he won’t be in consideration. Asked Monday if he’d throw his hat in the ring for Auburn’s AD job, former Tiger basketball legend Charles Barkley joked: “They can’t afford me.”
Opelika-Auburn News
‘We lost our fundamentals’: Bryan Harsin, Austin Troxell assess offensive line play
Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State was collectively ugly for Auburn, but especially so for its offensive line. The Nittany Lions were able to penetrate with ease, logging 11 tackles for loss, nine quarterback hurries and six sacks, the third-most allowed in the country in both marks last week.
Opelika-Auburn News
Auburn considered switch to Zach Calzada in Penn State loss
Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered. The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.
wdhn.com
UAB state-of-the-art clinic coming to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— In an effort to combat the state’s dental workforce crisis, The University of Alabama at Birmingham(UAB) School of Dentistry has officially signed off on the plan to bring a new satellite dentistry clinic to Dothan. The University of Alabama System Board of Trustees unanimously approved...
Phenix City: Plane lands on Highway 280
ALABAMA (WRBL) — A small white and blue plane landed in a peculiar place today. As of around 6:00 p.m. on Sept. 19, the plane can be seen on Highway 280 in Phenix City, near the Smiths Station area. A News 3 Reporter is on the scene to gather more information. Stick with WRBL as […]
wdhn.com
Stabbing in Clio prison, RSN
CLIO, Ala (WDHN)—A stabbing has occurred at Easterling Prison in Clio, Barbour County, reports from Rickey Stokes News. According to RSN, a 26-year-old male has suffered a stab wound to the left side of the chest. The victim is said to be breathing and alert. Ozark dispatched Echo EMS to the prison.
Opelika-Auburn News
Three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless commits to Auburn
A day after its brutal loss to Penn State, Auburn football got a win on the recruiting trail, as three-star defensive tackle Jamarrion Harkless committed to the Tigers. Formerly an Illinois commit, Harkless backed off his commitment on Aug. 9. In the time since, Harkless attended the San Jose State game on an official visit before committing Sunday.
Opelika-Auburn News
Harsin: 'I can't control' potential hot-seat talk
A question that’s faded in and out since February came up again for Bryan Harsin following his teams blowout loss to then-No. 22 Penn State on Saturday. Before stepping off the lectern in his postgame press conference, Harsin took one final question: If the results of the loss spurred talk of his job security, how would he handle it?
Alabama man killed as vehicle left road, struck fence then tree, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed early Monday when his SUV left the roadway, struck a fence, then a tree, state troopers reported. Demestrius A. Conway, 38, of Eufaula, Alabama, was killed in an accident at approximately 2:40 a.m. Monday. Conway was fatally injured when the 2004 GMC Yukon he was...
WTVM
Crash involving 18-wheeler on Alabama Hwy 165 leaves 1 dead
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - One person is dead following a two-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler on an Alabama Highway, says the Lee County coroner. According to ALEA, the accident happened at approximately 5:10 p.m. on Sept. 10, causing a road closure on Alabama Highway 165 near the 20-mile marker in Russell County.
wtvy.com
Man who wrecked motorcycle struck, killed on Dothan roadway
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -An 18-year-old Cottonwood man was killed late Monday when he was struck by a vehicle along Ross Clark Circle. Blade Corley, identified by coroner Robert Byrd, lost control of his motorcycle, and fell to the pavement before a he was struck by a vehicle traveling in the same lanes of the state highway.
Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips
Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
Eufaula Police: Students stole classmates’ credit info to buy sneakers, other items
EUFAULA, Ala. (WRBL) – Several students at Lakeside School are facing felony charges, after allegedly stealing other students’ debit/credit card numbers and using the info to purchase thousands of dollars worth of items including expensive sneakers. Eufaula investigators say the card numbers were being obtained in an area common to athletes. The suspects were allegedly […]
