Bryan Harsin made one switch at quarterback in Saturday’s loss to then-No. 22 Penn State, but he also said after the game that another switch was considered. The Tigers stuck to what’s been their usual two-quarterback system until the third quarter, when Robby Ashford was on the field for the remainder of the frame and the final quarter, as opposed to TJ Finley.

AUBURN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO