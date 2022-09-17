ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Spectators restricted at Flint and Beecher football games after fights

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher High School and Flint Southwestern Academy both are restricting spectators at upcoming football games after violence broke out during last Friday's game. Fights in the stands caused last week's game between Beecher and the Flint Jaguars to be canceled at halftime. This Friday, Beecher will...
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Davison

DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc survives the Friday night-like atmosphere at Davison to remain undefeated in SVL-play. Bobcats defeat the Cardinals in 5 sets, 3-2.
DAVISON, MI
247Sports

Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings

After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
DEXTER, MI
WXYZ

EMU basketball star & former top recruit Emoni Bates arraigned on gun charges

(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arraigned on gun charges Monday afternoon. EMU announced he was suspended from "practice and playing privileges" following the arraignment. We are aware of a situation involving men's basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this...
YPSILANTI, MI
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota

Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
EAST LANSING, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
ANN ARBOR, MI
AdWeek

WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
DETROIT, MI
103.3 WKFR

Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000

We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
WESTLAND, MI
wrif.com

Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s

It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
MICHIGAN STATE
abc12.com

Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again

GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments. They asked questions...
GRAND BLANC, MI

