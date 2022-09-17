Read full article on original website
abc12.com
Spectators restricted at Flint and Beecher football games after fights
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Beecher High School and Flint Southwestern Academy both are restricting spectators at upcoming football games after violence broke out during last Friday's game. Fights in the stands caused last week's game between Beecher and the Flint Jaguars to be canceled at halftime. This Friday, Beecher will...
abc12.com
HS Volleyball - Grand Blanc at Davison
DAVISON, MICH. (WJRT) - Grand Blanc survives the Friday night-like atmosphere at Davison to remain undefeated in SVL-play. Bobcats defeat the Cardinals in 5 sets, 3-2.
Michigan RB commit continues climb up 247Sports Composite rankings
After a very, very strong start to his senior season, Michigan 2023 four-star running back commitment Cole Cabana continued his climb up the 247Sports Composite rankings, moving up 34 spots to 161st overall in the country regardless of position. The Dexter (MI) native is now the sixth-ranked running back in the cycle.
Hall of Famer Kenn Domerese retiring at Carman-Ainsworth but isn’t done coaching
FLINT – After 48 years, Kenn Domerese is calling it quits as the cross country and track coach at Carman-Ainsworth. But that doesn’t mean he’s hanging up his whistle.
WXYZ
EMU basketball star & former top recruit Emoni Bates arraigned on gun charges
(WXYZ) — Eastern Michigan University basketball star Emoni Bates was arraigned on gun charges Monday afternoon. EMU announced he was suspended from "practice and playing privileges" following the arraignment. We are aware of a situation involving men's basketball student-athlete Emoni Bates. Eastern Michigan University takes all allegations of this...
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI projects the winner of Michigan State-Minnesota
Michigan State looks to bounce back from a rough showing against its toughest opponent of the young season Saturday, losing to Washington, 39-28. Minnesota, on the other hand, is looking to prove to the world that they are, indeed, for real. The Golden Gophers have easily dispatched each team they’ve faced this season, outscoring opponents 149-17.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
The Ring Magazine
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones shot and killed during dispute with family member
Detroit boxer Isiah Jones was shot and killed Monday evening during a dispute with a family member, his trainer Roshawn Jones confirmed to The Ring. The trainer tells The Ring that Jones, whom he is not related to, was shot in the head after an argument with his brother. The...
AdWeek
WXYZ Detroit Investigative Reporter Jim Kiertzner Retires
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. WXYZ investigative reporter Jim Kiertzner is retiring after nearly 50 years in the business. “I’m done with the daily grind,” Kiertzner told...
fox2detroit.com
88-year-old Oakland County man wins $300,000 on Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket
OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (Fox 2) - An Oakland County man won $300,000 from a Michigan Lottery scratch-off ticket. The 88-year-old man who chose to remain anonymous bought the Bingo Blockbuster ticket at a BP gas station at 8320 Highland Road in White Lake. "I purchased four Bingo tickets while I...
Michigan Man Turns Friend In For $20,000
We've all heard the cliche line "if you can't do the time then do the crime" or some variation of that phrase. I agree, I don't think you should commit any crime that you're not okay being caught doing and you should be ready to serve the necessary time if you get caught. With that being said, there's another factor that many people don't think about before engaging in criminal activity, it's who they commit the crimes with or who they spill the crimes to.
wrif.com
Michigan Bracing for Cold Weather, Going from the 80s to 30s
It’s still felt a lot like summer in Michigan for much of September, and I’m not mad about it. I’m not ready for fall yet and certainly not ready for winter. But, as we head into the end of September, it’s inevitable that Michigan is going to get some colder weather, and some is coming very soon.
Grand Blanc students disciplined for ‘inappropriate, offensive’ Snapchat messages
GRAND BLANC, MI – A group of student athletes have been disciplined by the Grand Blanc Community Schools district for “inappropriate” and “offensive” messages in a group chat. The students are not facing criminal charges or investigation, but the school resource officer was involved in...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Michigan man accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Court documents detail alleged death threats, harassment rapper Watsky endured from Michigan man. A Michigan man is accused of repeatedly threatening to kill rapper Watsky...
Lansing father to get start with Habitat for Humanity home
The Habitat for Humanity Capital Region is hosting a 'Project Blessing' ceremony on Tuesday from 6-6:30 p.m., kicking off De'Angelo's home rehab project.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
abc12.com
Deceased man found in vehicle at Bay City apartment complex most likely there for days
BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - Its a mystery. A body is discovered in a car that was parked at a high-rise apartment complex. That discovery was made last night by Bay City police and they are still trying to determine the identity of the man. Police are looking into the...
abc12.com
Plans to develop former Jewel of Grand Blanc golf course on hold again
GRAND BLANC, Mich. (WJRT) - The Grand Blanc Planning Commission is asking for more details from a developer that wants to redevelop the former Jewel Golf Course on Perry Road. Commissioners voted last night to table votes to approve the Queen's Meadows and Queen's Highlands condo developments. They asked questions...
