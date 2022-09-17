Read full article on original website
KTAL
Shreveport high school dismisses students early
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
bizmagsb.com
Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022
The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
KTBS
Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
KSLA
Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
2 arrested in Louisiana after pursuit through East Texas
HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested Sunday night after an attempted traffic stop led to a pursuit through East Texas, according to the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said deputies in Harrison County attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a stolen car from Dallas on I-20. When the vehicle refused to […]
KTBS
Recent violence in Shreveport involves women
SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
KTBS
Mayor Chandler tight lipped on BCPD leadership after ousting chief
BOSSIER CITY, La. -- More than three days later, there's still no official word on who's in charge at this city's police department. That's after Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the civil service board to remove Chris Estess as chief on Friday. They did so unanimously. Chandler and other Bossier City...
bossierpress.com
High school football: Airline comes up just short against Northwood; Haughton, Plain Dealing fall
For the second week in a row, the Airline Vikings put themselves in position to win in the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for the Vikings, for the second week in a row it didn’t happen. Northwood broke a 28-28 tie with a touchdown with just over five minutes left to...
KSLA
5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
magnoliareporter.com
2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School
This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
This Adorable Puppy Is Still Searching for a Home in Shreveport
A couple of months ago a momma dog and her companion were dumped on Westport road in Shreveport. They made their way along I-20 and by some miracle, these dogs weren't hit. One of Our Staff Members Took in the Dog Pair and Found Out the Female Dog Was Very Pregnant.
KTAL
Noble Savage, a downtown favorite returns
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noble Savage has been a premier downtown spot since 1996 and is now set to reopen again this week. The legendary establishment under new ownership will have the same feel and new upgrades. New owner and managing partner Elizabeth Walkoviak says although they are renovating...
I Had the Some of the Best Pasta at a Random Spot in Shreveport
I have been dying to try the new eatery in Downtown Shreveport. Friday was my lucky day, I drove past Pepito's XO in Shreveport and saw that they were open and the lunch crowd had left. Pepito's XO Has Only Been Open for a Month and Everyone Around Town Has...
Shreveport School Receives National Recognition
The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
Natchitoches Times
Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date
The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project
Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
KTAL
1 wounded, shooting investigation in Shreveport’s Southwood neighborhood
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport police are on the scene of a shooting that took place in the Southwood neighborhood Monday. Officers were called to an address on Salem Dr. just after 7:30 p.m. where they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
KSLA
3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
q973radio.com
Here’s What Shreveport-Bossier Residents Could Buy With $25,000
In case you haven’t heard, our $25,000 Payoff is here and it’s kind of a big deal. Allow me to explain…. Every single weekday, you have TEN chances to win $25,000. Every single hour from 8:10 AM – 5:10 PM, you have a chance to win a hundred bucks instantly, and of course, get entered into the grand prize drawing of $25,000. Just by listening to Q97.3!
KLTV
Jefferson man hit by train
JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
