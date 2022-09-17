ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

Shreveport high school dismisses students early

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Woodlawn High School in Shreveport began dismissing students from campus Tuesday morning. Due to a power outage, students at Woodlawn began being dismissed at 11:45 a.m. due to a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their students at this time and buses...
SHREVEPORT, LA
bizmagsb.com

Shreveport-Bossier business leaders selected as C100 member for 2022

The Committee of 100 for Economic Development (C100) has announced new members from Shreveport-Bossier for 2022. The new members are Cintas Corporation General Manager Suyi Georgewill, Shreveport Business Owner Grant Nuckolls, Shreveport Business Owner Rick Simpson, and Managing Partner of Fairfield Property Management Edward Taylor. C100 Executive Committee member Linda...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Power outage prompts early dismissal at Shreveport high school

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Woodlawn High School dismissed students at 11:45 a.m. Tuesday because of a power outage affecting the campus. Parents may pick up their children at this time. Buses have begun running full routes for bus riders. SWEPCO expects a full restoration of power later this afternoon and school...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Missing woman last spoken to by family on June 5

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is currently looking for a woman who has been missing since the beginning of June. Police say Carzie Rhodes, 43, was last spoken to by family members on June 5. Rhodes is 5′ 4″ tall and weighs about 240 lbs. She has black hair, brown eyes, and a nose ring. Rhodes goes by the nickname “Moo Moo.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
Monroe, LA
KTBS

Recent violence in Shreveport involves women

SHREVEPORT, La - It was a violent couple of days in Shreveport over this past weekend and much of it involved women. It started Friday around midnight on Illinois Avenue in the Mooretown neighborhood. Police found Latoya Kellum who had been shot, sitting in an SUV that had crashed into...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Mayor Chandler tight lipped on BCPD leadership after ousting chief

BOSSIER CITY, La. -- More than three days later, there's still no official word on who's in charge at this city's police department. That's after Mayor Tommy Chandler asked the civil service board to remove Chris Estess as chief on Friday. They did so unanimously. Chandler and other Bossier City...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

5 vehicles involved in crash at busy Shreveport intersection

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Emergency crews responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle wreck in Shreveport Tuesday afternoon. It happened on Sept. 20 around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of E Kings Highway and E 70th Street. Five vehicles were involved in the crash. Units with Shreveport’s police and fire...
SHREVEPORT, LA
magnoliareporter.com

2022 Homecoming under way at Magnolia High School

This is Homecoming Week at Magnolia High School. Events begin at 7:30 p.m. tonight at Panther Stadium with cake and hot dogs for the student body. The Homecoming Bonfire starts at 8 p.m. The school will have a week of “Dress-Up” Day themes. Monday is “Neon.” Tuesday is “Anything But...
MAGNOLIA, AR
KTAL

Noble Savage, a downtown favorite returns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Noble Savage has been a premier downtown spot since 1996 and is now set to reopen again this week. The legendary establishment under new ownership will have the same feel and new upgrades. New owner and managing partner Elizabeth Walkoviak says although they are renovating...
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport School Receives National Recognition

The U.S. Department of Education today announced seven schools in Louisiana have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022. The winning Louisiana schools located in several parishes across the state, including Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Lafayette, St. Landry, and St. Tammany parishes. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Natchitoches Times

Bealls Outlet sets Grand Opening date

The new Bealls Outlet will host its Grand Opening Oct. 20 according to Project Manager Carinda Johnwell and Minden store manager David Rico. The duo are set up in front of the store location in the River South Commons shopping center on South Drive. They are hosting an on-site job fair 10 a.m.-3 p.m. today – Thursday this week and next week. Interviews last approximately 15 minutes and they are hiring all positions from supervisors to part time.
MINDEN, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
KSLA

3 women injured after argument leads to shooting on W. 72nd Street

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - SPD responded to reports of a shooting just before 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18. The incident occurred in the 600 block of W. 72nd Street. Officials say two women got into an argument at a party. One of the women left and returned in a blue Honda Accord and opened fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Here’s What Shreveport-Bossier Residents Could Buy With $25,000

In case you haven’t heard, our $25,000 Payoff is here and it’s kind of a big deal. Allow me to explain…. Every single weekday, you have TEN chances to win $25,000. Every single hour from 8:10 AM – 5:10 PM, you have a chance to win a hundred bucks instantly, and of course, get entered into the grand prize drawing of $25,000. Just by listening to Q97.3!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Jefferson man hit by train

JEFFERSON, Texas (KLTV) - Jefferson Police Department responded to an emergency call from the Union Pacific Crossing at Watson Street where a pedestrian was hit by a train. Upon arrival officers were able to identify the person as 38-year-old Adrian Smith, of Jefferson. According to police, Smith was was conscious upon the officers arrival and was transported via helicopter to LSU Medical Facility.
JEFFERSON, TX

