Davison, MI

MLive.com

Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game

SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced

On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
How to Watch the Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles - MLB (9/20/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview

The Detroit Tigers began their six-game road trip on Monday, and now prepare for the middle matchup of their three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. An outstanding performance from Tyler Alexander on the mound, and strong offensive performance from the batting order helped take down the Orioles with ease on Monday night. Detroit scored first in the opening inning then extended that lead with a five-spot in the fourth inning. Add some more insurance runs the rest of the way, and the Tigers were able to grab an 11-0 win.
Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with Los Angeles Rams

ALLEN PARK -- Oday Aboushi, an offensive lineman who started eight games at right guard for the Detroit Lions in 2020, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Aboushi was signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Los Angeles has seen injuries hit the interior of its offensive line, so Aboushi could have an opportunity to see action. The 31-year-old spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Detroit. Aboushi appeared in 23 games while earning 10 starts during his tenure here.
Jason Hanson, Lomas Brown among 9 ex-Lions nominated for Hall of Fame’s 2023 class

ALLEN PARK -- Nine former Detroit Lions players are included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s initial list of 129 nominees for the class of 2023. That list includes longtime former Lions players and some that only played around these parts for a cup of tea. Kicker Jason Hanson, offensive tackle Lomas Brown, interior offensive lineman Kevin Glover, cornerback Dre Bly, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker Pat Swilling, and quarterbacks Jeff Garcia and Dave Krieg made the cut.
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season

No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)

Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
