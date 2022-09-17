The Detroit Tigers began their six-game road trip on Monday, and now prepare for the middle matchup of their three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. An outstanding performance from Tyler Alexander on the mound, and strong offensive performance from the batting order helped take down the Orioles with ease on Monday night. Detroit scored first in the opening inning then extended that lead with a five-spot in the fourth inning. Add some more insurance runs the rest of the way, and the Tigers were able to grab an 11-0 win.

