Saline all-state guard Kate Stemmer announces college basketball commitment
Kate Stemmer has made an impact ever since she stepped on the court for Saline’s basketball team as a freshman two years ago. And now the all-state guard will continue her career at the collegiate level as she announced she would play at Northwood via social media on Sunday.
Numbers woes prompt Unionville-Sebewaing to cancel another football game
SEBEWAING, MI – They love their football at Unionville-Sebewaing Area. But, for the second week in a row, they are going without a varsity game. USA coach Josh Hahn said he and his staff decided to forfeit their Week 5 game with Bad Axe due to a lack of healthy, experienced players. The Patriots also canceled last week’s game with Laker.
Midland, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Midland. The John Glenn High School - Bay City volleyball team will have a game with Bullock Creek High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
Flint football’s game canceled after off-field fights break out, superintendent says
FLINT, MI — A Flint Jaguars home football game on Friday, Sept. 16, was canceled midway through after multiple fights broke out in the stands during the event at Northwestern High School. Superintendent Kevelin Jones issued a statement to the community regarding the incident with this message — the...
Detroit Lions skyrocket in national NFL power rankings after Week 2
ALLEN PARK -- After their season-opening loss, the Detroit Lions were near the bottom of most national power rankings. But the blue Kool-Aid is flowing again, with Detroit on the rise after its Week 2 win over the Washington Commanders. Detroit jumped seven spots in ESPN’s power poll. The outlet...
Lions’ Taylor Decker makes instilling confidence a priority for makeshift O-line
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are getting used to deploying a makeshift offensive line. And veteran left tackle Taylor Decker has made instilling confidence through the bumps in the road a top priority. Last week, Decker told MLive the story of the offensive line sticking up for Logan Stenberg...
Michigan vs. Iowa game time announced
On Saturday, October 1, Michigan play its first road game of the season when they take on Iowa. All through the offseason, there has been plenty of speculation that the game between the Wolverines and Hawkeyes would be under the lights but we now know that will not be the case.
Mel Tucker: Spartans will regret repeated instances of 'death by inches' in loss to Washington
Mel Tucker and Michigan State fell on the road to Washington, trying to come back late but running out of time against the Huskies. In the end, a sluggish start to the game on both sides of the ball doomed the Spartans as they fall to 2-1 on the season.
How to Watch the Detroit Tigers vs. Baltimore Orioles - MLB (9/20/22) | Channel, Stream, Preview
The Detroit Tigers began their six-game road trip on Monday, and now prepare for the middle matchup of their three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday. An outstanding performance from Tyler Alexander on the mound, and strong offensive performance from the batting order helped take down the Orioles with ease on Monday night. Detroit scored first in the opening inning then extended that lead with a five-spot in the fourth inning. Add some more insurance runs the rest of the way, and the Tigers were able to grab an 11-0 win.
Ex-Lions offensive lineman signs with Los Angeles Rams
ALLEN PARK -- Oday Aboushi, an offensive lineman who started eight games at right guard for the Detroit Lions in 2020, has signed with the Los Angeles Rams. Aboushi was signed to the team’s practice squad last week. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, per the league’s transaction wire. Los Angeles has seen injuries hit the interior of its offensive line, so Aboushi could have an opportunity to see action. The 31-year-old spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons in Detroit. Aboushi appeared in 23 games while earning 10 starts during his tenure here.
Jason Hanson, Lomas Brown among 9 ex-Lions nominated for Hall of Fame’s 2023 class
ALLEN PARK -- Nine former Detroit Lions players are included on the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s initial list of 129 nominees for the class of 2023. That list includes longtime former Lions players and some that only played around these parts for a cup of tea. Kicker Jason Hanson, offensive tackle Lomas Brown, interior offensive lineman Kevin Glover, cornerback Dre Bly, wide receiver Anquan Boldin, defensive lineman Dwight Freeney, linebacker Pat Swilling, and quarterbacks Jeff Garcia and Dave Krieg made the cut.
Michigan jumps, Michigan State plummets in Week 4 USA Today Coaches Top 25 Poll
We’ve got the latest edition of the USA TODAY Sports Top 25 coaches poll, and not surprisingly, there was movement in the list when it came to the placing of the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans based on their most recent performances. Michigan continued their absolute dominance...
Centennial Mile Run/Walk will kick off 100th year festivities at Mott Community College
FLINT, MI – Mott Community College will begin celebrating its 100th year anniversary this upcoming weekend. The almost century-old Flint institution is hosting a MCC Centennial Mile Run/Walk event on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon on its main campus. It’s the first in a series of...
‘A little hectic’: Two homecoming parades Friday will plug Saginaw Township traffic
SAGINAW TOWNSHIP, MI — Back-to-back high school homecoming parades will create traffic detours in a northwest Saginaw Township neighborhood at a time when many motorists are returning home from work Friday, Sept. 23. “It’s going to be a little hectic,” said Kevin O’Brien, assistant chief with the Saginaw Township...
Zoo Boo returns to Saginaw on these October weekends
SAGINAW, MI — The Saginaw Children’s Zoo will host its annual Zoo Boo on select weekends this October. The family-friendly Halloween event takes place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 8-9, 15-16 and 22-23.
Phil Eich wants to tell your story to the world. This is his.
BAY CITY, MI — Phil Eich may need a breather after this. The Bay City resident is accustomed to being the storyteller; to conducting the interview. When the tables are turned, and Eich is finished answering questions for this profile, he concedes the reversed spotlight can feel exhausting for an introvert like him.
Paul Finebaum explains why Jim Harbaugh, Michigan are different this season
No. 4 Michigan has started the 2022 season strong with dominating wins over Group of 5 teams, but ESPN College Football analyst Paul Finebaum is not yet impressed. After the outcome of Week 3, Finebaum had this say to about Michigan and the chances of the Wolverines going back to the College Football Playoff, “Michigan is very good. I’m still not convinced they’re going to the Playoff, though.”
15 Best Restaurants in Saginaw, MI (Photos and Maps)
Looking for a place to enjoy an overdue family dinner, a night out with friends, or perhaps plan the best date possible, then we’ve got a list for you!. Below you’ll find 15 of the best restaurants in Saginaw, MI. Jake’s Old City Grill. $$$ | 989-797-8325...
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
