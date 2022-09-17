Read full article on original website
Bellefontaine Examiner
Chieftain royalty
Bellefontaine High School has named its 2022 homecoming court, who will be charged with leading homecoming festivities this week. Pictured are, from the left: junior attendant Mia Oppy, king candidate Alex Caudill, queen candidate Lily Palmer, king candidate Corbin Maker, queen Candidate Ally Barker, king candidate Jack Hutchins, queen candidate Ollivia Ullom, sophomore Attendant Nollie Jones and freshman attendant Ava Kunze. The annual homecoming parade and pep rally Thursday evening, Sept. 22, which will culminate with fireworks at AcuSport Stadium. A homecoming parade starts downtown at the corner of Main Street and Chillicothe Avenue at 6:30 p.m. The parade route follows Main Street to Washington Avenue to Harding Street. All fall athletic teams, select clubs, and the BHS Marching Band will be featured in the parade. The community pep rally will start around 7:15 p.m. in the stadium. The Chiefs will host Tecumseh in football at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23. The homecoming dance will be 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24. (EXAMINER PHOTO | TONY BARRETT)
