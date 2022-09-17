Read full article on original website
Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized
*Editor's Note: This article is being actively updated.* The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 ...
Georgia football commit Peyton Woodring nails 54-yard field goal
Back in June, Georgia picked a commitment from Lafayette (La.) Ascension Episcopal kicker Peyton Woodring. Woodring showed why he is ranked the No. 1 kicker in the country on 247Sports last week as he nailed a 54-yard field goal. Check it out in the video below. Through three games, Woodring says he is 3-of-3 on field goal attempts, 12-of-14 on kickoffs going for touchbacks, and 5-of-5 on PAT.
dawgnation.com
Kirby Smart is going to hate what Kent State coach Sean Lewis said about Georgia football
Technically speaking, Kent State’s Sean Lewis was incorrect when assessing the Georgia football team. “I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say it’s the greatest collection of talent that has ever been assembled on a football team because of the work that coach Smart, his staff and the tireless, relentless effort that they’ve put in to building a program to an elite, elite level,” Lewis said in his Monday press conference. “It’s a tremendous test, a tremendous opportunity. They’re uber-talented.”
Alabama’s Offensive Coordinator a Top Candidate For Two Power 5 Openings
The Alabama Crimson Tide is 3-0 through the first three weeks of the college football season. Things are rolling in Tuscaloosa, but that's not the case throughout college football. Two Power 5 schools have already fired their head coaches after early season ineptitude. Nebraska relieved Scott Frost of his coaching...
Dacari Collins No Longer With Tigers
CLEMSON, S.C.–All Clemson has confirmed that wide receiver Dacari Collins has left the Tigers' football team.
Friday Night Focus: Major 2025 UGA QB Target Having Stellar Season
Arguably UGAs top 2025 QB target is having the best start to his young career.
dawgnation.com
Georgia players determined to ensure Will Muschamp made victorious return to South Carolina
ATHENS — There was no “Game Ball” presentation for Will Muschamp, but the sentiment was there for the Georgia defensive coordinator. “He definitely didn’t talk about it, but we know where he came from,” UGA linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson said after the Bulldogs beat a South Carolina program Muschamp once served as head coach.
Kait 8
Arkansas vs. Alabama kickoff time announced
Arkansas football’s week five matchup against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium has been slated for a 2:30 p.m. CT kick and will air on CBS. The Razorbacks currently sit at No. 10 in the AP Poll, while Alabama checks in at No. 2....
dawgpost.com
Paul Finebaum: Kirby Smart's Georgia Bulldogs are the New Alabama
ATHENS - ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has seen enough of Kirby Smart’s No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs. “In many ways Georgia is the new Alabama,” Finebaum proclaimed Sunday. The Bulldogs took out South Carolina 48-7 in Columbia. Alabama beat Louisiana-Monroe 63-7 at home. Georgia jumped Bama Sunday to be the unanimous No. 1-ranked team in the country.
thecomeback.com
South Carolina football coach apologizes for shocking Title IX gaffe
It’s always a bad sign for a college football coach to have to apologize for something else other than his team’s performance during a 41-point loss to a conference rival. But that’s exactly what has happened to South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer after his team’s loss to the University of Georgia on Saturday.
Crimson Tide Sends Offer to Memphis Commit
Class of 2023 athlete Arion Carter has received an offer from the Alabama Crimson Tide. "After a great visit and conversation with Coach Saban I am extremely blessed to receive an offer from The University Of Alabama!!! @TNSelect7V7 @smyrnafootball @AlabamaFTBL," tweeted Carter. The Tenn., native was on an unofficial visit...
Highly-Touted DL Jordan Renaud Commits to Alabama
Renaud is one of the top defensive linemen in the 2023 class out of Tyler Legacy High School in Texas.
Alabama Long Snapper Pledges Part of His NIL Money to the Concussion Legacy Foundation
Alabama's long snapper Kneeland Hibbett will donate a percentage of his NIL endorsements to the Concussion Legacy Foundation to honor his grandfather, Dennis Homan. Dennis Homan is a former Alabama running back during Paul Bear Bryant's era. He was part of the 1965 National Championship and the undefeated 1966 season. He was named an All-American during his senior year at Alabama. During his collegiate career, he had 87 receptions for 1,495 yards and 18 touchdowns. Homan was the MVP of the South team in the Senior Bowl game of 1968. He was a first-round draft choice in 1968 which resulted in him playing for the Dallas Cowboys for three seasons. He also played for the Kansas City Chiefs from 1971-1972 and the Birmingham WFL from 1974-1975.
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
fox5atlanta.com
A visit to the massive 'Monarch' estate in Hall County
GAINESVILLE, Ga. - If you watched the premiere of "Monarch" last Sunday on FOX, you know that the first family of country music lives in Austin, Texas. But we’re going to let you in on a little secret: they don’t actually live in Texas. The real home of the Romans … is in North Georgia!
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Red and Black
Athens country artist Kimberly Morgan York creates music for real life
Country music in Athens lives in its most honest form through the music of Kimberly Morgan York. The Athens-based musician brings transparency to the country music genre. “[Kimberly] has a magnetic personality and lights up a room. People gravitate towards her,” Kevin York said. Kevin York plays two roles...
Bridge built in Athens is renamed and dedicated in Stone Mountain
The Stone Mountain Memorial Association rededicates the park’s 131 year-old covered bridge. It is now named for the black man who built it, Washington King. Originally constructed in Athens and crossing the Oconee River, it was moved to the park in DeKalb County in 1965. King, who was the son of a freed slave, went on to head a bridge building company.
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
