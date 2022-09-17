Read full article on original website
MT WFO GREAT FALLS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Pondera,. northern Judith Basin, southwestern Liberty, northwestern Fergus,. southeastern Teton, central Chouteau and northeastern Cascade. Counties through 1030 PM MDT... At 950 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along. a line extending from...
Billings Parade of Homes 2022 starts this weekend
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Home Builders Association, the H.B.A., Is hosting this year's Parade of Homes happening this weekend and next. What better way to see the latest in home design trends than the Billings Parade of Homes?. For the last 32 years, contractors, suppliers, and interior designers have been...
Smoke to be visible from the Billings Logan International Airport due to training exercise
BILLINGS, Mont. - There will be smoke visible from the Billings Logan International Airport Monday evening due to an Aircraft Rescue and Fire Fighting training exercise. The training exercise will be going on from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. A release from the Billings Logan International Airport said the training exercise...
Police investigating reported arson fires in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Police are investigating reports of arson fires in Billings Tuesday morning. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter they responded to a report of arson at 100 N. 31st Street at 5:57 a.m. where the suspect started numerous fires in a dormitory with more than 30 people living in it.
FBI recognizes Yellowstone Co. Area Human Trafficking Task Force with award
BILLINGS, Mont. - Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice is pleased to announce the Yellowstone County Area Human Trafficking Task Force as the recipient of the 2021 FBI Director’s Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Salt Lake City Division. Each year, FBI field offices nominate individuals or organizations that have demonstrated outstanding contributions to their communities through service.
