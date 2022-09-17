ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carencro, LA

Comments / 0

Related
theadvocate.com

St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start

If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?

This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Football
Carencro, LA
Football
Youngsville, LA
Sports
City
Carencro, LA
City
Youngsville, LA
Local
Louisiana Sports
Carencro, LA
Sports
theadvocate.com

The game time has been set for the LSU-Auburn football game

The SEC announced on Monday that the LSU-Auburn football game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 1. That means that LSU will start the season with five consecutive night kickoffs. The Auburn game will be LSU's first official road game of the 2022 campaign.
AUBURN, AL
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Bears#American Football#Highschoolsports#Southside Sharks#Carencro 49 23
theadvocate.com

Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry

The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
ZACHARY, LA
Abbeville Meridional

Wells brought water, and Mowata

David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
CROWLEY, LA
theadvocate.com

A wine and cheese pairing class at Blend, Empty Bowls at Baton Rouge Gallery and BBQ in the Park

You may have attended wine and cheese pairing events in the past, but do you know why certain cheeses go better with certain wines?. Well, here's your chance to learn. The "somm school" at Blend Wine Bar, 304 Laurel St., will host a class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the marriage of wine and cheese and how to craft the perfect pairing. Tickets are $45 per person, which includes four cheeses and four wines to pair.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
PORT ALLEN, LA
theadvocate.com

'Born to fly': Lafayette filmmaker's movie about Mondo Duplantis to premiere this month

It's been six years since Lafayette filmmaker Brennan Robideaux approached a pole vaulter named Armand "Mondo" Duplantis with the idea of making a documentary. Robideaux didn't know Duplantis, then 17, would go on to become the Olympic champion for pole vaulting, but Robideaux had a good feeling about the Lafayette native. Duplantis broke his first world record for his age group when he was just 7, and he would continue to break records throughout his childhood and teenage years before competing for LSU and Sweden.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million

Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy