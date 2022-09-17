Read full article on original website
theadvocate.com
St. Edmund's freshman back Ke'Von Johnson off to record-breaking start
If St. Edmund freshman running back Ke'Von Johnson keeps up his current pace, he'll break the school single-season rushing record as early as Week 7. Through three games, the 5-foot-10, 150-pound Johnson has rushed for 796 yards on 82 carries with eight touchdowns. He has topped the 200-yard mark in...
theadvocate.com
Livingston Parish large schools have shining football season so far
With high school football edging closer to its regular season midpoint, it's worth noting that Livingston Parish’s three Class 5A schools — Denham Springs, Live Oak and Walker — are off and running with a combined record of 8-1. Denham Springs did its part last Friday with...
theadvocate.com
Smiley: Did you wear pajamas to the game?
This one is from my "The Times Have Really Changed" file:. Thanks to Earl Newman, of Baton Rouge, for bringing back memories of an event from my freshman year at LSU. Well, partial memories, because I can't recall details. Earl says the fall issue of the LSU alumni magazine mentions...
theadvocate.com
Who will LSU play in 2023? See full football schedule with the dates and Tigers’ opponents.
LSU’s 2023 football schedule was released Tuesday night by the Southeastern Conference. The Tigers will open their second season under coach Brian Kelly on Sunday, Sept. 3, against Florida State in Orlando, Florida. They then host Grambling for the first time before playing five straight SEC games. The other...
theadvocate.com
The game time has been set for the LSU-Auburn football game
The SEC announced on Monday that the LSU-Auburn football game is set for a 6 p.m. kickoff in Auburn, Alabama, on Oct. 1. That means that LSU will start the season with five consecutive night kickoffs. The Auburn game will be LSU's first official road game of the 2022 campaign.
theadvocate.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern
Texas Southern beat SWAC West rival Southern for the second year in a row. This time, however, it was no doubt who got the best of this divisional matchup. The post Texas Southern stuns with shutout of Southern appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
theadvocate.com
Zachary High School Hall of Fame Class of 2022: Vincent Perry
The second member of the 2022 Zachary High School Hall of Fame class inductees is Vincent Perry. Perry’s athletic career spans Northwestern High School through his junior year to Zachary High School, where he played quarterback and graduated in 1971. Perry’s qualifications extend from his playing career at both...
Abbeville Meridional
Wells brought water, and Mowata
David Abbott, who came to Crowley from Michigan in 1888 and settled down to grow rice, was not the first farmer to realize that we needed more than rainfall to irrigate a big field of water-loving rice. But he is credited with being the first one to do something about it.
theadvocate.com
'A landmark in Lafayette': Hideaway Hall opening soon in former Schilling Shack space
Herbert Schilling says he can't share his favorite memory at the event hall his family operated for decades in Lafayette. The Schilling Shack, which opened in 1965 and closed in 2003, was home to some of the most infamous parties in Lafayette at a time when the city was booming.
theadvocate.com
A wine and cheese pairing class at Blend, Empty Bowls at Baton Rouge Gallery and BBQ in the Park
You may have attended wine and cheese pairing events in the past, but do you know why certain cheeses go better with certain wines?. Well, here's your chance to learn. The "somm school" at Blend Wine Bar, 304 Laurel St., will host a class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the marriage of wine and cheese and how to craft the perfect pairing. Tickets are $45 per person, which includes four cheeses and four wines to pair.
WAFB.com
Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
wbrz.com
Model from Baton Rouge left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
WAFB.com
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Shooting victim shows up at hospital, Baton Rouge police say. Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. Ascension Parish...
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
theadvocate.com
'Born to fly': Lafayette filmmaker's movie about Mondo Duplantis to premiere this month
It's been six years since Lafayette filmmaker Brennan Robideaux approached a pole vaulter named Armand "Mondo" Duplantis with the idea of making a documentary. Robideaux didn't know Duplantis, then 17, would go on to become the Olympic champion for pole vaulting, but Robideaux had a good feeling about the Lafayette native. Duplantis broke his first world record for his age group when he was just 7, and he would continue to break records throughout his childhood and teenage years before competing for LSU and Sweden.
theadvocate.com
See these Baton Rouge luxury homes listed over $2 million
Baton Rouge is home to a variety of architectural styles — Acadian, cottage, French, Creole and ranch, to name a few. The city's current real estate market includes a variety of home styles, but the high-end homes have some common traits — over-the-top bathrooms, lots of garages and more.
ABC13 Houston
Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car
BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
2 Injured After A Motorcycle Crash In Lafayette (Lafayette, LA)
Lafayette Police is investigating a motorcycle crash at the intersection of Eraste Landry and N. Bertrand road around 6 p.m. on Friday. According to the police, the motorcyclist was [..]
