You may have attended wine and cheese pairing events in the past, but do you know why certain cheeses go better with certain wines?. Well, here's your chance to learn. The "somm school" at Blend Wine Bar, 304 Laurel St., will host a class from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the marriage of wine and cheese and how to craft the perfect pairing. Tickets are $45 per person, which includes four cheeses and four wines to pair.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 4 HOURS AGO