ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 82

Slinky Pajama
3d ago

America is already great…..if only we could remove All liberals and Democrats.

Reply(44)
27
Related
WRAL News

NC Senate leader pans exempting student loan forgiveness tax

RALEIGH, N.C. — Efforts to exempt North Carolina residents from state income tax on the value of student loan forgiveness announced last month by President Joe Biden likely will be unsuccessful given that the state Senate's most influential member opposes them. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked legislators last week...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selma#Politics#North Carolina
CBS 17

NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of the...
HEALTH
wcti12.com

Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy

North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville

Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
nsjonline.com

Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training

RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
faytechcc.edu

Fayetteville Tech names Dr. Mark A. Sorrells as next President

Dr. Mark A. Sorrells has been selected as the next President of Fayetteville Technical Community College, the FTCC Board of Trustees announced today. Sorrells, currently the College’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services, will succeed Dr. J. Larry Keen, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Keen, who announced his retirement plans in January of this year, has been FTCC’s President since 2007.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
cbs17

Fayetteville voters to decide on $97M ballot items this fall

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville voters have just a few weeks to decide whether they are in favor of ballot items that will cost taxpayers close to $100 million. The ballot items fall under the city’s Fayetteville Forward Bond. They include $60 million for public safety investments, $25 million for public infrastructure and $12 million for housing.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
MEBANE, NC
theurbannews.com

We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina

Exhibit on display at Pack Memorial Library in downtown Asheville. We Built This presents us with the stories of an array of craftspeople, from bricklayers to stonemasons to plasterers. The men profiled include enslaved peoples and freedmen — some alongside their families or apprentices. The traveling exhibit profiles more...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy