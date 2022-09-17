Read full article on original website
Slinky Pajama
3d ago
America is already great…..if only we could remove All liberals and Democrats.
Reply(44)
27
Related
North Carolina poll: Where does NC stand on abortion, student loan forgiveness and Medicaid?
About 41% of respondents in a Nexstar Media/Emerson College/The Hill Poll of likely voters in North Carolina cited the economy/inflation as the most decisive factor on Nov. 8, and 12% said that abortion was more important (following the threat to democracy, 14%, and just ahead of health care, 11%).
Raleigh News & Observer
Boebert to headline NC conservative gathering, as Trump, Greene also visit the state
A conservative gathering this month in Charlotte will feature U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson and other Republicans. Boebert will attend the Salt & Light Conference in person as a keynote speaker, said Jim Quick, the grassroots director for the North Carolina Faith & Freedom Coalition.
WRAL News
NC Senate leader pans exempting student loan forgiveness tax
RALEIGH, N.C. — Efforts to exempt North Carolina residents from state income tax on the value of student loan forgiveness announced last month by President Joe Biden likely will be unsuccessful given that the state Senate's most influential member opposes them. Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper asked legislators last week...
Right-wing extremism is everywhere, including NC. How big of a problem is it?
Right wing extremists do not exist separately from politics. Instead, they are shaping our state through hard powers, like elections, and soft ones like their connections to people in power. | Opinion
IN THIS ARTICLE
UNC’s cancer hospital renamed for leader whose ‘relentless drive’ made it possible
The hospital that serves patients from across North Carolina has a new name.
bpr.org
Decades after environmental justice was defined in Warren County, leaders revisit its birthplace
It has been 40 years since a majority Black community in North Carolina stood up against toxins being dumped in their backyards. This weekend, hundreds of people are expected to return to Warren County to commemorate the birthplace of the environmental justice movement. The movement started out small in rural...
asheville.com
Can’t Vote in Person? Here’s How to Vote by Mail in North Carolina
Written by Ben Sessoms, Carolina Public Press. The midterm elections are coming, and there are a few ways to vote in North Carolina from early voting to casting your ballot on Election Day. But if those don’t work for you, voting by mail is an option. Any registered voter...
The Robesonian
Lumber River Council of Governments host Lead for North Carolina Local Government Fellow
PEMBROKE — The Lumber River Council of Governments has announced that it is one of 23 host sites statewide for the Lead for North Carolina (LFNC) program, part of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government. On August 1, 2022, the Council started hosting a recent college graduate in a one-year paid local government fellowship.
NC voters support Medicaid expansion, poll finds
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Medicaid expansion in North Carolina is an effort that’s been going on for a decade. Health care advocates say it’s a decade that has taken an unfair and avoidable toll. “People have died, people are suffering unnecessarily, people are facing financial ruin because of getting sick. That is happening across North […]
Senate leader: NC hospitals' Medicaid proposal not 'serious'
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina Senate leader Phil Berger on Tuesday called an offer from state hospitals to expand Medicaid to hundreds of thousands of the working poor “not a serious proposal,” saying loosened regulations for medical construction projects didn't go far enough. Berger's dismissal of the...
jocoreport.com
Fayetteville Asks N.C. Appeals Court To Block Ballot Measure On Council Elections
The city of Fayetteville has filed emergency paperwork with the N.C. Court of Appeals to block printing of local election ballots. Officials are raising concerns about a referendum that would change the way the city elects its governing board. Cumberland County Superior Court Judge Jim Ammons ruled on Sept. 1...
wcti12.com
Two N.C. women pled guilty to $5 million tax conspiracy
North Carolina — Two women in North Carolina pleaded guilty Monday to conspiring to defraud the U.S. by preparing false tax returns for clients. Betty Hawkins, 51, and Phyllis Ricks, 63, and their co-conspirators caused more than 1,000 false tax returns to be filed with the IRS. These returns claimed a total of approximately $5 million in fraudulent refunds.
Up and Coming Weekly
Homeless camp removal plan outlined in Fayetteville
Fayetteville staff presented a plan this week to implement a new ordinance that grants the city more authority in removing homeless encampments. At a meeting Aug. 8, the City Council passed the ordinance 8-2, with council member Courtney Banks-McLaughlin and former council member Yvonne Kinston voting against the measure. The...
nsjonline.com
Chatham Schools using Critical Race Theory themed teacher training
RALEIGH — Teacher training materials with Critical Race Theory (CRT) themes are being used in Chatham County Public Schools according to materials obtained by North State Journal from whistleblowers in the district. Individuals within the school district provided copies of materials used in the training which was “required” for...
faytechcc.edu
Fayetteville Tech names Dr. Mark A. Sorrells as next President
Dr. Mark A. Sorrells has been selected as the next President of Fayetteville Technical Community College, the FTCC Board of Trustees announced today. Sorrells, currently the College’s Senior Vice President for Academic and Student Services, will succeed Dr. J. Larry Keen, effective Jan. 1, 2023. Keen, who announced his retirement plans in January of this year, has been FTCC’s President since 2007.
cbs17
Fayetteville voters to decide on $97M ballot items this fall
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – Fayetteville voters have just a few weeks to decide whether they are in favor of ballot items that will cost taxpayers close to $100 million. The ballot items fall under the city’s Fayetteville Forward Bond. They include $60 million for public safety investments, $25 million for public infrastructure and $12 million for housing.
Why people like me stand outside Central Prison in Raleigh every Monday
Protester: Every Monday, sure as the sun, you’ll find one or more of us outside Central Prison protesting the death penalty. | Opinion
'It's going to be worse': Evictions increasing across North Carolina
Nearly 15,000 evictions were filed across North Carolina last month; almost double the number filed in August 2021.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Maker Announces $40 Million North Carolina Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A global energy technology company plans to...
theurbannews.com
We Built This: Profiles of Black Architects and Builders in North Carolina
Exhibit on display at Pack Memorial Library in downtown Asheville. We Built This presents us with the stories of an array of craftspeople, from bricklayers to stonemasons to plasterers. The men profiled include enslaved peoples and freedmen — some alongside their families or apprentices. The traveling exhibit profiles more...
Comments / 82