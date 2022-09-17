Read full article on original website
Abbott vs O’Rourke – The Newest Dallas Morning News Poll Looks at a Texas-Sized Race That’s Quickly Becoming LopsidedWild Orchid MediaDallas, TX
Dallas Doctor Accused of Tampering with IV Bags Remains in CustodyLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Cowgirls Sweep University of DallasHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Hispanic Heritage Month at Central Market Is Underway in DFWNick ReynoldsDallas, TX
Gomez leading resurgent Lake Dallas defense
The Lake Dallas football team has a 4-0 record for the first time since 2013, and a big reason why the Falcons are off to an undefeated start is because of massive improvements on defense. Despite scoring 40 touchdowns and averaging 30.1 points a game last season, Lake Dallas gave...
3-5A Division II Football: Emerson, Independence improve to 4-0
Emerson made history a week in becoming the first Frisco ISD football program to get off to a 3-0 start. On Thursday, the Mavericks extended that record, as they claimed a 34-17 victory over Mount Pleasant to improve to 4-0.
Leading the way
Earlier this year, Coppell’s Lindsay Patton and Vinay Patel became just the second mixed doubles team in program history to qualify for the state tennis tournament. In what was Rich Foster’s last season as Coppell head tennis coach, Patton and Patel sent Foster into retirement as a winner. Patton and Patel went 1-1 to earn third place in Class 6A. It was the first win in the state tournament by Coppell since Justin Chen won one match in boys singles in 2017.
Jack of all trades: Frisco’s Miyazono does a little of everything for Raccoons
It would be tough to sum up Frisco senior Brandon Miyazono’s play on the football field with just one word. Miyazono is a key player for the Raccoons on offense, defense and at times, special teams.
Setting the tone: Brignac’s leadership, experience helping to steer Little Elm in right direction
The Little Elm volleyball team seeks a return to its winning ways. After recording 10 wins over the previous two seasons, the Lady Lobos are headed in the right direction. Little Elm is 8-15 so far this season, having already matched its win total from all of last year.
High 5 Entertainment is coming to The Farm in Allen
High 5 Entertainment announced, on Tuesday, their expansion to serve the north Texas communities of Allen, McKinney, Frisco, and Plano. The Austin-born experiential entertainment company recently acquired over three acres of frontage in the new award-winning development, The Farm in Allen, on the south side of SH-121 and Alma Road. JaRyCo Development, along with original landowners, the Johnson family, have strategically chosen venues for The Farm in Allen that will reflect its original history of gathering, community and making memories.
20 years later, the Texas Sculpture Garden in Frisco's HALL Park continues to bring arts to the community
Patricia Meadows remembers when the northbound Dallas North Tollway ended at Legacy Drive and when the land that developer Craig Hall bought in Frisco was essentially pasture land. She remembers working with Hall to select artists who would transform four acres of his land into an homage to Texas sculpture.
Accident closes Westbound Stacy Road at US-75 in Allen
This story has been updated to include the most up-to-date information as of 5 p.m. Sept. 20. A motor vehicle accident closed Westbound Stacy Road at approximately 3 p.m. Tuesday, as a truck lay overturned under US-75 at Stacy Road.
For Elizabeth Watkins, forming Refresh Frisco was about addressing a community need
Elizabeth Watkins saw a gap in the community when it came to providing hygiene products for some students, so she founded an organization to address the need. Three years later, Refresh Frisco has grown to support 1,400 students in 84 schools across both Frisco and Little Elm ISDs, providing hygiene products to children who need them. Today, Watkins serves as President and Founder of Refresh Frisco.
After almost 10 years, McKinney-based Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership has eyes on the future
Derrick and Ceretha Robinson wanted to be a beacon for teenagers in the community. After taking what Derrick Robinson calls a “faith walk” from their corporate jobs, they have done just that by establishing the Alliance of Elite Youth Leadership (AEYL), a McKinney-based organization devoted to providing exposure to success for teens and young adults through both community and economic development, as well as through a holistic approach to guiding students.
Meet Chad Collins, an Allen resident helping to encourage people to overcome adversity
Chad Collins and lives in the Allen area, and has for most of his life. His new book will be released Oct. 15. It is about his dad’s life and a self-help book for those needing encouragement to stay in the fight or get back up from adversity. What...
Lewisville Western Days debuts new events, live music for community to enjoy
Lewisville Western Days is one of the oldest municipal run festivals in North Texas, making it one of the city's most highly-anticipated events each year. Western Days dates back to the 1950s and the city of Lewisville took over the event in 2007, helping to build the event into what it is today. This year's event will take place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23-24. The fun starts at 5 p.m. and concludes at 11:30 p.m. Friday, and kicks back up at 10 a.m. Saturday, ending at 11:30 p.m.
Meet Rachel Joy, Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective
Rachel Joy is the Founder and CEO of Sparrow Collective in Lewisville. She is dedicated to making an impact in the community and loves all things creative. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
Get to know the Mesquite Rotary Club's new president, E. Jones Doughton
E. Jones Doughton was inducted as the Mesquite Rotary Club’s new president in a recent ceremony. Doughton emphasized that he and the new officers plan to continue the Mesquite Rotary Club’s record of fundraising through the group’s annual Rodeo Road Rally bike ride. The group will work...
Meet Jishnu Chintha, Coppell High School senior and Project Querencia member
Jishnu Chintha is a senior at Coppell High School and the Director of Business and Foundation activities for Project Querencia, a nonprofit focused on fostering a lasting connection with the community it serves. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
PHOTOS: Get a look inside the new Frisco H-E-B before doors open tomorrow
H-E-B celebrated the ribbon cutting of its Frisco store at 4800 Main St. on Tuesday. Doors officially open at 6 a.m. Wednesday to the community. The store will be open from 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. seven days per week.
The Little Gym, Snapology open children’s discovery center in Flower Mound
The Little Gym and Snapology are joining forces to open its first-ever, state-of-the-art children’s discovery center in Flower Mound, focusing on unique physical and educational activities for children. The center officially opened Saturday, Sept. 17, allowing children and their families to explore their interests while learning cognitive skills or...
Bark in the park, event at the Allen Depot and more in this week's 5 things to do in Allen
Here are five things to do in Allen the week of Sept. 18.
Check out these photos of cool cars and more at the Lovejoy Drivers Club Cars and Coffee event
Photographer Shawn Cox of ShockOx Photography www.shockox.com captured the Lovejoy Drivers Club Cars and Coffee event in Fairview this week. All types of vehicles were featured and proceeds from the event went to Puster Elementary School.
Celina Chamber to host 4th annual Oktoberfest
The Celina Chamber of Commerce is gearing up to host its fourth Oktoberfest in the city’s downtown square from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1. The annual event is the chamber’s largest fundraiser and aims to support local businesses.
