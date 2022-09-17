ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

High-speed chase of burglary suspects through the San Fernando Valley ends in crash

ABC7
ABC7
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BDVRq_0hz5bWI800

Authorities searched for at least three burglary suspects in the Elysian Valley neighborhood Friday night after a high-speed chase on multiple freeways ended in a crash.

Burbank police says its officers initiated the chase on the 5 Freeway after one of the suspects was spotted fleeing a home.

At least three suspects were in the getaway vehicle, which appeared to be a minivan.

AIR7 HD was over the chase around 9:30 p.m. as the suspects were fleeing on the 210 Freeway through the San Fernando Valley.

At times, the suspects' vehicle reached 100 mph.

The California Highway Patrol later took over the pursuit as the driver turned around and transitioned onto the 2 Freeway.

The suspects made their way from Burbank on freeways through Glendale and Tujunga before exiting onto surface streets in Silver Lake.

Shortly after, the driver appeared to lose control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree on a sidewalk around 9:45 p.m. in Elysian Valley.

The suspects ran into the neighborhood, and authorities began searching for them. Homeowners were told to lock their doors amid the search, and some residents were seen evacuating their homes.

One suspect was seen being taken into custody, but it's unclear if the remaining suspects escaped capture.

City News Service contributed to this report.

