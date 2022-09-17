Read full article on original website
Brendan Aaronson wants to 'be a legend' for Leeds after a super start to life in the Premier League under Jesse Marsch - and says 'getting the golf bug' has helped him settle in England
USMNT attacking midfielder Brenden Aaronson has vowed to become a 'legend' for Leeds United after a flying start to life in the Premier League under compatriot Jesse March's orders. The 21-year-old labelled as the 'Medford Messi' scored his first goal for the club in its 3-0 win over Chelsea in...
