Boulder City, NV

Boulder City Business gets creative to cash in on Life is Beautiful

By Sean DeLancey
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
The first life is beautiful with no coronavirus restrictions since 2019 has begun bringing tens of thousands of people to Downtown Las Vegas.

The festival spans 18 city blocks with dozens of artists featuring on seven stages for one big weekend attracting people from all over the country and beyond.

"I'm up in Seattle right now," said Sean Grosvenor.

Grosvenor said the atmosphere was electric on day one especially since coronavirus lock-downs and safety protocols put a damper on so many events like LIB for two years.

"Kind of like a post-COVID festival vibe," he said, "stoked to be here. I mean, this is my first one back in awhile, we used to do this all the time, but the energy is hype."

Businesses know the crowd is ready to spend including those from outside the city like Characters Unlimited.

"Out of Boulder City," said Brandon Barth, Characters Unlimited Digital Director, "and we're actually celebrating 35 years this year."

Characters Unlimited or, as many know them, the company that makes the Zoltar fortune telling machines, capitalized on LIB crowds by pulling what they called the 2022 twist.

The company took an old school fortune telling machine and updated it to dispense NFTs, the unique digital tokens popular in crypto markets, to anyone willing to drop $5 on a fortune reading.

"It's insane the amount of business that benefits from this," Barth said, "it makes you step back driving to Life is Beautiful, and you're like looking at Las Vegas, man, life really is beautiful."

LIB will be open from 2:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. through Sunday.

8newsnow.com

Seniors in Southern Nevada struggle with access to food

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– September is hunger action month, and while food insecurity can affect anyone, seniors are more likely to develop health issues such as diabetes and heart disease. Older residents at the Royal Mobile Home park community in the northeast valley said they are struggling to gain access...
LAS VEGAS, NV
963kklz.com

New Resort Coming To Strip Near Allegiant Stadium

There is a new hotel possibly coming to the Las Vegas strip. The new resort is planned for the corner of Polaris Avenue and Quail Avenue, just south of Allegiant Stadium. News3lv reported that the new project will be called Nuance Las Vegas Hotel & Spa at Allegiant Stadium. New Angle Development is the company behind the project. The hotel is being described as a full-service hotel and day spa that will also offer a restaurant, ballroom and convention hall. The top floor will have a rooftop bar complete with kitchen and terrace. The hotel will have 19 floors with 340 rooms and four floors of parking. The project is well-planned in its location. It will cater to guests that are in town specifically to attend an event at the stadium. So concert or event-goers will not have to cross the freeway to the strip to enjoy the typical Vegas amenities.
LAS VEGAS, NV
