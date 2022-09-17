ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butte, MT

Tech Men and Women in Second at Carroll Invite

HELENA, Mont. – The Montana Tech Women’s and Men’s golf teams finished the first round of the Carroll College Invitational at Bill Roberts Golf Course today in second place. The tournament features five of the conferences golf members with Rocky Mountain College showing that they are the team to beat in the Conference.
Bulldog Volleyball gets Home Win

The Butte High Volleyball team returned to Ross Richardson gymnasium Saturday after noon for a Western AA victory. The Bulldogs once again played an aggressive, attacking match and it paid off with a 3-1 win. Hellgate pushed the Bulldogs in game one but a strong finish gave Butte the win...
Orediggers Named Frontier Conference Runners of the Week

The Frontier Conference announced the Frontier Conference/Erck Hotels Runner of the Week awards today. Montana Tech’s Edwin Kipainoi and Hailey Nielson received the conference honors. The Oredigger cross country teams ran their first meet of the year at the MSU Cross Country Classic in Bozeman, Montana last Saturday. Both...
Registration Open for “The Rock” – Youth Basketball League

“The Rock” 3 on 3 youth boys’ basketball league is now open for registration. The goal of this league is to teach players the basic concepts of basketball in a friendly and competitive environment. One league will be open to 3rd and 4th grade boys, and another to...
Griz move into tie for 2nd, Bobcats tied at 4th in latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

For the first time this year, there were some changes for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll. The Montana Grizzlies moved into a tie for second with South Dakota State in the latest poll which was released on Monday. The Griz and Jackrabbits accumulated 1,267 points in votes, with Montana earning six first-place votes and South Dakota State netting five.
Montana State QB Tommy Mellott post-Oregon State loss

Montana State quarterback Tommy Mellott talks to the media after the Bobcats’ 68-28 loss to Oregon State on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022 at Providence Park in Portland, Ore. Before Saturday in Portland, the Bobcats hadn't given up more than 60 points in more than a decade. "If you let...
Big Sky Notebook: Portland State coach Bruce Barnum frustrated by Montana State's latest game

BOZEMAN — A Big Sky Conference football team played at Providence Park last week, and it wasn’t Portland State — much to Bruce Barnum’s chagrin. Providence Park used to be PSU football’s home, but factors mainly related to Portland’s pro soccer teams forced the Vikings to move to a less ideal setup in Hillsboro. That’s why Barnum, PSU’s head coach, wasn’t happy when he learned that Oregon State would face the Big Sky’s Montana State at Providence Park on Saturday.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Montanans Are Rising Up

A "Rise Up Against Montana" walk has been set for this Saturday, the 24th, down at Spring Meadow Lake State Park in Helena. Saturday's "walk in the park" will be held & hosted by Shatterproof...they're a national organization dedicated to reversing our addiction CRISIS! Don't worry about a thing, you can register individually or as a team. You'll have the opportunity to walk in your own LOCAL community or even show your support by simply registering if you're unable to take part in person. To register, contact Laurine Wolf at 594 1203.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
Bear Tranquilized in Bozeman: Here’s What Happened

A black bear was tranquilized and removed from a Bozeman neighborhood on Monday. A black bear that made its way into a Bozeman neighborhood near the 1300 block of South Willson was safely removed on Monday. Bozeman Fire shared details about the daring rescue on Facebook. When you have a...
Parking garage becomes source of controversy in Uptown Butte

BUTTE, Mont. — The four story city-county owned facility was completed in 2018 and paid for with tax dollars from the Uptown Butte district. It was seen as a sign of economic growth at the time, but has since seen a myriad of issues. “Seeing a lot more evidence...
Bozeman school named 2022 National Blue Ribbon School

A school in Bozeman, Montana, is one winner of the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School Awards. Nearly 300 schools in the U.S. were recognized based on outstanding test performances and efforts to close achievement gaps for student groups. Monforton Elementary School in the Monforton School District was nominated for the...
Love Donuts? You Need To Try This Bakery

Sometimes the best way to start your morning is with a sugar rush that will have you grinning ear to ear. Donut shops are rare here in the Gallatin Valley; luckily, we have one of the best in the whole state: Granny's Donuts, a Bozeman institution. Many of the other bakeries here in the Gallatin Valley don't bake donuts on a daily basis. Fortunately, this bakery is here to help change that.
