Winston-salem, NC

WXII 12

'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Football
City
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
High School Volleyball PRO

Thomasville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice

THOMASVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
LEXINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WXII 12

Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
anglerschannel.com

Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake

SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
SALISBURY, NC
WXII 12

Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
REIDSVILLE, NC
WXII 12

GO LANIE: Night of Fire with Mixxer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of Go Lanie, WXII's Lanie Pope joins the founder of Mixxer to learn about the events and tools they provide!. Mixxer brings together an eclectic group of people, tools and machines to serve a community's needs. Alan Shelton, founder and executive director...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC

