Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses 3rd straight in 1-0 loss to No. 17 Wake ForestThe LanternColumbus, OH
Room at the Inn hosting benefit banquet in support of pregnant homeless women in the TriadThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Durham Favorite Big C Waffles launching in Kernersville September 16thThe Planking TravelerKernersville, NC
Free fitness options in the Triad you might not know aboutThe Planking TravelerGreensboro, NC
Bounty offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North CarolinaPolarbearGreensboro, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark
Despite loss of ACC office, Greensboro finds opportunity ahead: 'We've got a lot more to gain.'
GREENSBORO — Greensboro, you’re going to be fine. You’re still going to get ACC men’s basketball tournaments, not only the one already promised for March 2023 but two more in the window of 2025-34. You’re still going to have the ACC women’s basketball tournament, unless the...
Statesville Record & Landmark
Legendary Irwin Smallwood, who covered the ACC's formation in 1953: 'It is a point of civic pride that’s now lost'
Irwin Smallwood, a sportswriting legend who has seen just about everything in his time in Greensboro, was a young scribe breaking news in 1953 when the Atlantic Coast Conference formed at the Sedgefield Inn. Smallwood, 96, spent his entire newspaper career at the News & Record in Greensboro, with nearly...
WXII 12
'Battle of the Badges' softball tournament returns to Winston-Salem this weekend
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Local first responders will be trading in their traditional work uniforms for softball gear this weekend as the fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" tournament returns to Winston-Salem. The Winston-Salem Police Department, Winston-Salem Fire Department, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, and North Carolina Highway Patrol will play...
ACC’s choice to leave Greensboro says a lot about what league is now — big business
Greensboro was good enough for the ACC for six decades, but the people in charge have decided it is not good enough for a seventh, as N&O columnist Luke DeCock writes.
Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic
Two exciting matchups bring the Winston-Salem community together to begin the 2022-23 Wake Forest men’s and women’s basketball seasons. The post Winston-Salem State to face Wake Forest in Tip-Off Classic appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Thomasville, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
Mount Airy, September 19 High School 🏐 Game Notice
There are 4 high school 🏐 games in Mount Airy. The West Stokes High School volleyball team will have a game with North Surry High School on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00. The South Stokes High School volleyball team will have a game with Millennium Charter Academy on September 19, 2022, 13:30:00.
WXII 12
Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have connection to WXII
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Upcoming Walk to End Alzheimer's events in the Triad have a connection to WXII. According to the Alzheimer's Association, Alzheimer's is a "type of dementia that affects memory, thinking and behavior. Symptoms eventually grow severe enough to interfere with daily tasks." Click the video player above...
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Lexington Middle School cleared after social media threat
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A middle school was locked down due to a threat shared on social media. Lexington City Schools posted on their Twitter Tuesday that they had locked down Lexington Middle School due to a threat. Later in the day, they posted that the school had been cleared, thanking the Lexington Police Department […]
In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
Chow Downtown starts Tuesday in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Starting on Tuesday, you can catch some food and drink specials at some of the best restaurants in downtown Greensboro. Chow Downtown is a way to encourage more people to visit downtown Greensboro and support local businesses. Organizers say the event is about showcasing the variety downtown Greensboro has to offer. […]
WXII 12
Salute to heroes: Stokes county mom honored for work with Special Olympics
KING, N.C. — The American Red Cross is honoring Mitzi Britt at its annual Salute to Heroes event for her work on behalf of Special Olympics in Stokes County. For Britt, it's all about creating opportunities for her 23-year-old son. "You want to change the world for your kids....
WXII 12
Winston-Salem funding to assist non-native speakers
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The city of Winston-Salem has announced funding to help newcomers to the city who do not speak English. A $270,000 grant from the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina Foundation will allow the city to hire a language access coordinator. That coordinator will work...
Cabarrus Schools join the ranks of districts ignoring North Carolina's calendar law
The Cabarrus County School Board voted unanimously Monday to start classes in early August next year, defying the state’s school calendar law and building momentum for what appears to be a regional trend. North Carolina’s calendar law, approved in 2004, requires most districts to wait until late August to...
anglerschannel.com
Mixon Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on High Rock Lake
SALISBURY, N.C. (Sept. 19, 2022) – Boater Robert Mixon of Lexington, North Carolina, caught 10 bass weighing 37 pounds, 1 ounce, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on High Rock Lake in Salisbury, North Carolina. The tournament was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Piedmont Division. Mixon earned $4,189 for his victory.
WXII 12
Chow Downtown returns to Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Chow Downtown is returning to Greensboro. Downtown Greensboro Inc.'s annual Restaurant Week highlights some of the best local spots in the area. You can expect special promotions every day through Sunday. Participating restaurants include:. Beer & Co. Blue Denim. Bonchon. 'cille and 'scoe. Cincy's. Crafted Art...
WXII 12
'Fighting with them': Winston-Salem woman lights city purple for gynecologic cancer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Are you wondering why Winston-Salem is purple this week? It's thanks to one Triad woman, driven to prevent others from getting diagnosed with cervical cancer — as her mother was. Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. "The bravery of the people diagnosed with...
WXII 12
Where to pick apples and pumpkins in North Carolina
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — It’s fall… y’all! That’s right, get to the pickin' and then to all the baking! We’re talking about all things apple cider, cinnamon apples and of course apple or pumpkin pies!. So, grab a basket and get to pickin' those apples...
WXII 12
GO LANIE: Night of Fire with Mixxer
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — In this week's segment of Go Lanie, WXII's Lanie Pope joins the founder of Mixxer to learn about the events and tools they provide!. Mixxer brings together an eclectic group of people, tools and machines to serve a community's needs. Alan Shelton, founder and executive director...
