Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KBTX.com
BISD will go to city council with failed proposals and high hopes
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Bryan ISD Board Members unanimously agreed to bring their failed zoning proposals to Bryan City Council next month. The district is looking to build a transportation and maintenance complex on Harvey Mitchell Parkway and Leonard Road. This property was purchased from Blinn College, and BISD went into the project thinking there would be no issues breaking ground.
KBTX.com
Brazos County Commissioners host proposed tax rate meetings
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -Brazos County Commissioners met on Sept. 20 for their weekly meeting and all five members of the court were present. Although, that wasn’t the case for both of the special meetings regarding the 2022 proposed tax rate. Precinct 2 County Commissioner Russ Ford and Precinct 1...
wtaw.com
College Station Retailer Holds Groundbreaking After Winning Lawsuits
In September 2017, a College Station retailer received rezoning approval by a divided College Station city council to build a new store across George Bush Drive from Kyle Field. Groundbreaking did not take place until Monday. The owner of Aggieland Outfitters, Fadi Kalaouze, was allowed to proceed after winning two...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Students continue to fight for Memorial Student Center as an early voting location
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students returned to the Brazos County Commissioners Court for the third time on Tuesday. Students came to express their frustrations to county commissioners over College Station City Hall replacing the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location. The decision was made in July, a time when many students were still away for the summer. Texas A&M students said they were shocked when they heard the news and feel the decision disenfranchises their vote. The students expected the Commissioners Court to discuss reversing the decision for this year’s upcoming election, but the agenda item was for a discussion on it’s possible return next year.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KBTX.com
Brazos County Sheriff’s office discusses P3 app
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - After a Bryan middle school student was arrested last Friday for bringing a gun to school the Brazos County Sheriff’s office want’s the public to know they remain “vigilant” against threats to local schools. Brazos County Sheriff’s deputy Jayson Lyday, a member...
KBTX.com
North Texas deaths, Governor’s letter brings renewed focus on Fentanyl crisis
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wichita Falls police discovered three people dead over the weekend. All are believed to have suffered Fentanyl overdoses. One of the people police discovered, Adam Sattler, 21, was a student at Midwestern State University and is from College Station. Tuesday, Governor Greg Abbott sent a letter...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
WALKER COUNTY ACTIVE SHOOTER PRESENTATION RESCHEDULED
The Active Shooter Presentation is scheduled for our next Walker County CERT meeting on September 20th, however, the air conditioner at the shelter went out. It may be fixed by tomorrow but instead of taking chances, Walker County has rescheduled the Active Shooter Presentation for October 12th at 6:00 pm at the Walker County Storm Shelter. This will also serve as the September monthly meeting of CERT.
KBTX.com
Art from Hearne ISD students showcased at statewide competition
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - For the first time in the school district’s history three students from Hearne ISD will have their art shown at the Texas Association of School Administrators and School Board’s fall conference. The art exhibit is presented by the Texas Art Education Association and will...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KBTX.com
National Voter Registration Day: Register to vote in a few simple steps
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sept. 20 marks National Voter Registration Day and also kicks off the countdown to Election day on Nov. 8, 2022. Texas law requires eligible voters to register at least 30 days before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 8 Elections is Oct. 11, 2022.
kwhi.com
GOATS RETURNING TO NAVASOTA FOR A CLEANUP JOB
The goats are returning to Navasota this Sunday. The City of Navasota is going green once again, using ever-hungry goats to clean up the dense vegetation and brush along Cedar Creek. A herd of 80-100 goats and their never-ending appetite from Rent-A-Ruminant Texas will be on the job in Navasota...
KBTX.com
Winner announced in Bryan’s Taco Trail experience
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Destination Bryan announced a winner in its passport program, Bryan Taco Trail, which promotes supporting local businesses and allows patrons and restaurants to win prizes. Taco Crave in Downtown Bryan was presented with an official taco trophy on Tuesday. “I’d like to say thanks to Bryan...
KBTX.com
Birds in equipment cause power outage affecting 5,000 in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Neighborhoods between George Bush Drive, Anderson Street and FM 2818 experienced a power outage Monday afternoon. According to the College Station Utilities Outage map, over 5,000 customers were affected. CSU says birds got into equipment at the Dowling Road Substation, causing the outage. Crews are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KBTX.com
Keep your kids on track with a tutor
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’ve noticed your child is falling behind, or just needs a bit of a helping hand this semester, it might be time to hire a tutor. The Three was joined by Sylvan Learning of Bryan/College Station’s Executive Director, Anthonette Ruffino, for guidance on navigating the school year.
KBTX.com
Bryan man killed in Burleson County crash on FM 60
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on Farm-to-Market 60, approximately three miles northeast of Somerville at the Davidson Creek Bridge. Troopers say on Saturday night just before 11 p.m., a 2003 Ford F150 was traveling eastbound on FM 60 and...
WEEKEND READ: Central Texas school threats, responses
Over the course of this week, several schools across Texas responded to threats made against the districts and students.
KBTX.com
Treat of the Day: New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Inc. celebrates 100 years
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of the Brazos Valley, Incorporated is celebrating its 100th anniversary. Known for their choir and worship experience, the church was first founded and has stood in Bryan since 1922. You can join their worship services on Facebook Live or in-person...
KBTX.com
Live through Texas history at Boonville Days
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Join the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History for the 17th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival!. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, you can learn about Brazos County’s pioneer history, visit with characters in period costume, enjoy cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans, and much more.
KBTX.com
Ballet Brazos dancers lacing up for The Nutcracker
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Tickets for Ballet Brazos’ 11th annual production of The Nutcracker are now on sale. Casey and Lexi Sink joined The Three to talk about the performance and show off the Snow Queen costume. You can purchase tickets for The Nutcracker in-person at the MSC Box...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this beautiful new builder home conveniently located just 5 minutes from Downtown Bryan. This is a 2-story home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2-car garage.
KBTX.com
Caldwell man killed in weekend crash near Lake Somerville
SOMERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Texas Department of Public Safety troopers are investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash that happened Sunday on Park Road 57, near the Birch Creek Unit State Park in Burleson County. The preliminary crash investigation by DPS indicates on Sept. 18, 2022, at approximately 5:55 a.m., a 2002...
Comments / 0