BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M students returned to the Brazos County Commissioners Court for the third time on Tuesday. Students came to express their frustrations to county commissioners over College Station City Hall replacing the Memorial Student Center as an early voting location. The decision was made in July, a time when many students were still away for the summer. Texas A&M students said they were shocked when they heard the news and feel the decision disenfranchises their vote. The students expected the Commissioners Court to discuss reversing the decision for this year’s upcoming election, but the agenda item was for a discussion on it’s possible return next year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO