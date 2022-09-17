ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spring Grove, MN

KAAL-TV

Running a fever Tuesday

Temperatures are going to be feeling July-like on Tuesday. For a one day stint… it will be hot and it will be muggy. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s and low 90s. With the Muggy Meter in the Muggy/Sticky range you’ll be able to add a couple degrees on top of the temps for the heat index.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Popular Store in Australia is Now Open in Rochester

A popular store that started in Australia just opened up its second store in Minnesota! If you are needing clothes for kids, The Apache Mall in Rochester, Minnesota is now home to another adorable clothing store for kids!. Last year, when The Children's Place closed at The Apache Mall in...
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Flocks of flamingos on front lawns in Austin

(ABC 6 News) – The Austin Public Library was looking for ways to raise money to expand the library, and three years ago, they decided on flamingos. The fundraiser continues to grow, and so does the library. Peggy Keener is a board member of the Friends of the Library,...
AUSTIN, MN
KAAL-TV

RFD: Shed total loss in NE Rochester fire

(ABC 6 NEWS) – A shed is a total loss after an early Tuesday morning fire. The Rochester Fire Department (RFD) says a call came in around 6:47 a.m. at 3453 Hermann Ct. NE. RFD says multiple crews were deployed and all remained outside of the structure’s exterior due to a compromised roof.
ROCHESTER, MN
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

2022 Oktoberfest Medallion Hunt Clue #1

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The hunt is officially underway this morning!. It’s time for La Crosse’s annual mystic quest;. Read and decipher carefully, don’t get misled by the clues.”. Clues will be released each morning until the medallion is found. Happy hunting!. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS...
LA CROSSE, WI
Sasquatch 107.7

Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Minnesota Highway

Arlington, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Guatemala man was fatally struck by a vehicle while crossing a highway southwest of the Twin Cities Saturday night. The State Patrol’s accident report says 39-year-old Higinio Pabalo was struck by a westbound GMC Acadia while crossing Hwy. 5 in the city of Arlington shortly before 10 p.m. The driver of the GMC was identified as 30-year-old Carolina Hernandez of Mankato.
ARLINGTON, MN
KAAL-TV

On/Off Rain Rest of the Weekend

Although it will be isolated at best, we do have some isolated rain chances the rest of the weekend. Luckily, it is not expected to cause any major impacts (let alone damage). Expect no more than 1/2″. The only way this would happen is if any downpours sneaked into portions of northeast Iowa during Saturday night. While these downpours are most likely to stay south, these storms could be strong should they track towards Charles City, Mason City, or surrounding communities.
MASON CITY, IA
KIMT

North Iowa man sentenced for Rochester gunfire

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A North Iowa man is sentenced over gunfire at a Rochester apartment. Justin Jerome Jolly, 32 of Carpenter, IA, pleaded guilty in July to reckless discharge of a firearm and was ordered Monday to spend two years on supervised probation and either pay a $500 fine or perform 50 hours of community work service.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

1 dead, 1 injured after motorcycle hits deer in Wabasha County

(ABC 6 News) – One person is dead and another is injured after the motorcycle they were riding struck a deer in Wabasha County late Monday night. According to the Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 11:28 p.m. Monday night, deputies responded to a motorcycle versus deer accident at the intersection of Wabasha County Road 17 and 335th Ave.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Former Rochester TV Anchor Just Landed A New National Job

This Minnesota native got her start in TV news here in Rochester, and now just landed a new high-profile national network position. Despite the ever-changing nature of media these days, one thing has still stayed the same: If you want to make it in the TV news business, you have to pay your dues, as they say. This usually means starting out in a smaller market (like here in Rochester), putting in some time, and gaining on-camera experience before moving on to your next position, likely in a bigger city.
ROCHESTER, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester woman falls prey to phone, gift card scam

(ABC 6 News) – A 76-year-old Rochester woman sent $1,400 in gift card codes to a phone scammer, according to Rochester police. Police say the woman received a call from a stranger who told her she had won $9,000, but needed to pay a small fee to receive the money.
ROCHESTER, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Lengthy Stretch of SE Minnesota Highway Reopens

Rushford, MN (KROC-AM News)- Construction crews reopened a lengthy stretch of Hwy. 43 between Rushford and Mable Friday. A detour directed motorists away from the highway in Fillmore County that allowed crews to replace 11 centerline drainage pipes, repair 55 centerline drainage pipes, and stabilized three areas with eroding slopes and shoulders along the road, according to a MnDOT news release. The project resurfacing a 22-mile stretch of the highway is expected to wrap up in October.
RUSHFORD, MN
KAAL-TV

Rochester man identified as victim of Minneapolis homicide

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday morning near Loring Park in Minneapolis. Birahim Bilugeo Gildersleve, 28, from Rochester, was identified by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office as the victim. Minneapolis police were called to a...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
steeledodgenews.com

BREAKING NEWS: Rural Blooming Prairie man loses home to fire

State fire officials are trying to determine what caused a rural Blooming Prairie home to go up in flames Friday morning. Fire crews from Booming Prairie and Hayfield responded to the blaze at 69261 120th Ave. located east of Blooming Prairie in Dodge County at 7 a.m. Friday. While the house belongs to Chad Hamersma, no one was home at the time of the fire.
BLOOMING PRAIRIE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Rochester Motorcyclist Crashes into Car on Hwy. 52

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A crash involving a motorcycle and a Fiat sent a Rochester man to St. Mary’s Hospital Thursday morning. The State Patrol incident report indicates 29-year-old Sayeman Niloy was driving his motorcycle south on Hwy. 52 south of the 37th St. Northwest exit when he hit the southbound Fiat. Niloy suffered what are described as non-life-threatening injuries.
ROCHESTER, MN
WDIO-TV

Motorists Beware: Fall Flood Run is this weekend

The Department of Transportation offices in Minnesota and Wisconsin would like to remind the public to use caution this weekend when driving along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers as motorcyclists ride in the Fall Flood Run on Saturday. The annual ride historically attracts thousands of riders, taking them on a route between the Twin Cities and Winona. More details: Fall Flood Run.
MINNESOTA STATE

